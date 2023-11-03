Best Internet Providers in Vermont

What is the best internet provider in Vermont?

Xfinity is the best internet service provider overall for most households in Vermont because of its availability and affordable introductory deals. However, Xfinity service isn’t available everywhere in Vermont, and you may find a more compelling fiber internet option, depending on where you are in the state.

If you’re hunting for the lowest prices around or the fastest speeds, we’ve also found those top options. The cheapest internet in Vermont is Xfinity’s introductory offering of 200 megabits per second for $25 per month. The fastest available internet speed in Vermont comes from fiber providers. Local ISPs VTel and Tilson Broadband offer 10 gigabits a second, available in some southern parts of the state and around the St. Johnsbury area. There are more ISPs in Vermont than we’ve listed in this guide, but it represents the most widely available providers alongside a selection of smaller and local internet companies.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Vermont across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability.

Best internet in Vermont in 2023

Xfinity Best internet provider in Vermont Wide availability, a 1,200Mbps top speed and affordable deals for new customers make Xfinity our pick for the best ISP in Vermont. However, Burlington residents should check into Burlington Telecom and its fiber network before settling on Xfinity. Price range $20 - $120 per month Speed range 75 - 2,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Availability Xfinity has extensive coverage across Vermont, except for a strip along the northeastern side of the state. If Xfinity doesn't cover you, check with Spectrum for cable internet in that area. Plans and pricing Plans start at $25 per month for 200Mbps service and max out at $80 monthly for 1,200Mbps. In between, you'll find plans at the 400Mbps, 800 Mbps and 1,000Mbps levels. Fees and service details While Xfinity has data caps in other parts of the country, Vermont customers can enjoy unlimited data. A contract is optional. If you choose one, you may get a longer price guarantee before your monthly cost jumps up. You can rent an xFi Gateway for $15 monthly or bring your own equipment.

VTel Wireless Broadest coverage in Vermont There are two sides to VTel. VTel Wireless covers the state with fixed wireless internet, while its sister company, VTel, focuses on fiber in the southern parts of Vermont. The Federal Communications Commission National Broadband Map shows VTel Wireless reaches nearly 93% of homes, the most of any ISP. Here's how fixed wireless compares to other connection types. Price range $30 - $110 per month Speed range 10 - 300Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Data caps on every plan, contracts and equipment rental optional Availability VTel Wireless reaches widely across the state, but actual home internet availability varies. Even if you fall in the service area, you may not be able to get a connection or satisfactory speeds. VTel Wireless is focused on rural households and likely won't be your first choice if a faster wired ISP is available instead. Plans and pricing Speeds range from 10Mbps to 300Mbps. That top end is respectable for fixed wireless internet. Plan pricing is based on purchasing a certain amount of monthly data rather than speed. That can range from $30 for 10GB to $110 for 500GB. There's a soft data cap, so your speeds can be throttled if you use up your data allowance. Fees and service details Contracts are optional. You can provide your own equipment and skip the contract or sign a two-year contract and pay a monthly fee of $20 for an antenna. You can bring your own router or buy one for $150.

T-Mobile Home Internet Best alternative internet in Vermont If you're not happy with the availability or performance of wired ISPs for your home, then check into T-Mobile Home Internet as an alternative. It's affordable and has simple plan terms. Verizon 5G Home Internet is also available in some areas of the state, but you won't be able to access the ISP's fastest 1,000Mbps speeds in Vermont. Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Availability Zoom into your address on T-Mobile's coverage map. Ideally, you want the company's 5G Ultra Capacity network. It's patchwork across Vermont with a focus on the more populated areas of the state. Here's what you need to know about 5G home internet. Plans and pricing You won't have to decide between plans with T-Mobile. There's one option: $50 per month for typical download speeds of 72-245Mbps. Phone customers can bundle an eligible plan to bring the home internet price down to $40 or $30 per month, depending on the mobile plan. Fees and service details There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Be prepared for a $35 service fee when you sign up, but look for a gift card to take the sting out of that.

Burlington Telecom Best internet provider in Burlington Fiber ISP Burlington Telecom is our top recommendation for the best internet provider in Burlington, with broad availability, symmetrical speeds and straightforward plans. Price range $30 - $110 per month Speed range 10 - 300Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Data caps on every plan, contracts and equipment rental optional Availability Burlington Telecom has 95% availability in the city (according to FCC stats) and extends into parts of South Burlington as well. Plans and pricing There's a $40-per-month 5Mbps plan, but that doesn't meet the FCC's standard for broadband. The next cheapest plan is $55 for 150Mbps, followed by $65 for 300Mbps and $70 for 1,000Mbps. The gig plan is the best value and should more than satisfy the needs of most internet users. Fees and service details The plans are easy to navigate with no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. You can choose to rent Wi-Fi equipment for $12 per month, but it's not required.

Vermont internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Burlington Telecom Fiber $40-$70 5-1,000Mbps Varies None None N/A ECFiber Fiber $72-$134 75-1,000Mbps None None None N/A Consolidated Communications DSL $57-$84 20-100Mbps $12 (included in pricing) None 2-year N/A Fidium Fiber Fiber $35-$75 50-2,000Mbps None None None N/A Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 VTel Fiber $49-$400 100-10,000Mbps None None 2-year N/A VTel Wireless Fixed Wireless $40-$110 10-300Mbps Varies Soft cap varies with plan Optional N/A Xfinity Cable $25-$80 200-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) for some plans None None 7 Show more (6 items) Shop Providers

Rural internet options in Vermont

ECFiber : There’s a push for fiber to reach underserved areas in Vermont. ECFiber is one of the ISPs working to expand broadband access. It covers a chunk of east-central Vermont and will expand into the Fairlee and Bradford areas. Symmetrical speeds range from 75Mbps for $72 to 1,000Mbps for $134 per month. There are no data caps or contracts. Installation costs $100.

There’s a push for fiber to reach underserved areas in Vermont. ECFiber is one of the ISPs working to expand broadband access. It covers a chunk of east-central Vermont and will expand into the Fairlee and Bradford areas. Symmetrical speeds range from 75Mbps for $72 to 1,000Mbps for $134 per month. There are no data caps or contracts. Installation costs $100. Franklin Telephone Co. : Local ISP Franklin Telephone Co. covers Franklin and surrounding areas with DSL and fiber. DSL service is slow, so fiber is the preferable option. Fiber prices run from $50 per month for 15Mbps down/5Mbps to $75 per month for 50Mbps down/25Mbps up. There’s a $6 modem rental fee. Those rates are in addition to monthly telephone charges.

Local ISP Franklin Telephone Co. covers Franklin and surrounding areas with DSL and fiber. DSL service is slow, so fiber is the preferable option. Fiber prices run from $50 per month for 15Mbps down/5Mbps to $75 per month for 50Mbps down/25Mbps up. There’s a $6 modem rental fee. Those rates are in addition to monthly telephone charges. Mansfield Community FIber : Mansfield Community Fiber is a small, local fiber ISP that covers areas in and around Cambridge. Speeds range from 100Mbps to 800Mbps, and pricing runs from $90 monthly to $170. There are no data caps, and speeds are symmetrical. There’s a one-time $120 installation fee.

: Mansfield Community Fiber is a small, local fiber ISP that covers areas in and around Cambridge. Speeds range from 100Mbps to 800Mbps, and pricing runs from $90 monthly to $170. There are no data caps, and speeds are symmetrical. There’s a one-time $120 installation fee. Satellite internet : Starlink, HughesNet and Viasat are locked in a battle to provide satellite internet to rural homes with few or no other internet options. Of the three, Starlink makes a strong case in Vermont based on the potential for higher speeds and for not requiring a contract. There is a hefty upfront equipment cost of $599, though.

Starlink, HughesNet and Viasat are locked in a battle to provide satellite internet to rural homes with few or no other internet options. Of the three, Starlink makes a strong case in Vermont based on the potential for higher speeds and for not requiring a contract. There is a hefty upfront equipment cost of $599, though. Tilson Broadband: Fiber ISP Tilson reaches Danville, Lunenburg, St. Johnsbury and parts of neighboring communities. The entry-level plan is 500Mbps for $70 per month with a $10 monthly router rental fee. There’s a 1,000Mbps plan (router included) for $100 per month and a speedy 10,000Mbps level (router included) for $300 per month. There are no data caps and no contracts.

Internet breakdown by city in Vermont

It’s hard to cover the broadband options of an entire state like Vermont and give individual cities the attention they deserve. That’s why we also compile lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in the Green Mountain State. We tackle details such as internet connection types, max speeds, cheapest providers and more. If you don’t find the city you’re looking for below, check back later. We’re working to add more cities every week.

Cheap internet options in Vermont

Xfinity has the most widely available cheap plan in the state at $25 per month for 200Mbps downloads with unlimited data. That pricing is good for a year, but you also need to factor in either an equipment rental fee at $15 per month or the cost of buying your own gear. When it comes to bang-for-the-buck plans, look into Burlington Telecom’s symmetrical gig service for $70 per month.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Vermont? Plan Starting monthly price Monthly equipment fee Max download speed (Mbps) Xfinity Connect More $25 $15 (optional) 200Mbps Fidium Fiber 50 $35 None 50Mbps VTel GigE Solo $49 None 1,000Mbps Spectrum Internet $50 None 300Mbps T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) None 245Mbps Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) None 300Mbps Burlington Telecom $55 None 150Mbps Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Vermont

The best internet deals and top promotions in Vermont depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Vermont internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Burlington Telecom and T-Mobile Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Vermont broadband?

Vermont was the 48th fastest state in a recent Ookla speed test ranking, with a median download speed of just under 111Mbps. That’s not a great showing. For comparison, Florida took the top spot with a 240Mbps median download speed. Many Vermont ISPs offer at least a gig-level plan. For a decent download speed, look to Xfinity’s 1,200Mbps plan as an option available to a good chunk of the state. Check for Spectrum’s gig plan if you’re outside Xfinity’s service area.

Vermont doesn’t have a lot of multigig internet options beyond some local fiber ISPs, but a few addresses can pull down 10,000Mbps from Tilson Broadband or VTel. The downside is the high price. If you are in Fidium Fiber’s coverage area, look for an introductory deal of $75 per month for 2,000Mbps service. Fidium is Consolidated Communications’ fiber brand. Burlington Telecom delivers gig fiber across Burlington.

Speed test data can give you a general sense of how fast the internet is in a state, but speeds can vary depending on the internet connection, network congestion, Wi-Fi equipment and location. Here are some tips for speeding up your internet.

Fastest internet plans in Vermont Plan Starting price Max download speeds (Mbps) Max upload speeds (Mbps) Connection type Tilson Broadband $300 10,000Mbps 10,000Mbps Fiber VTel GigE 10 $400 10,000Mbps 10,000Mbps Fiber Fidium Fiber 2 Gigs $75 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps Cable Burlington Telecom $70 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Fiber ECFiber $134 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Fiber Fidium Fiber $55 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Fiber Spectrum $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps Cable Tilson Broadband $100 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Fiber VTel GigE Solo $49 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Fiber Xfinity Gigabit $70 1,000Mbps 20Mbps Cable Show more (7 items) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you want an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Vermont

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Vermont?

For a small state, there are a lot of different ISPs covering Vermont. The best option for you will depend on which ones service your address. Fiber is nice if you can get it. Most Burlington residents will be in luck with Burlington Telecom. Elsewhere, look for Fidium Fiber or a local ISP like VTel or Tilson Broadband. Xfinity covers much of the state (except for some Spectrum territory in the northeast). It has a variety of plans to choose from and a good top speed of 1,200Mbps. It also has some of the most affordable introductory deals, but you must be prepared for future price hikes.

Internet providers in Vermont FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Vermont? Xfinity’s $25-per-month 200Mbps cable internet plan is the cheapest widely available option in Vermont. It’s even better if you have your own gear and don’t have to pay the $15-per-month gateway fee. The price, however, is good for only a year before it goes up, so be prepared to negotiate.

Which internet provider in Vermont offers the fastest plan? Regarding widely available plans, Xfinity’s 1,200Mbps downloads are the fastest. Depending on your location, though, you may get speeds up to 10,000Mbps from local fiber providers VTel or Tilson Broadband. If you’re in Burlington, check into Burlington Telecom’s symmetrical 1,000Mbps fiber plan for speedy uploads.

Is fiber internet available in Vermont? Fiber internet can be found scattered about Vermont. Burlington Telecom is a major fiber provider in the Burlington area, but you don’t have to live in Vermont’s most populous city to connect with symmetrical speeds. Also, check in with Fidium Fiber, VTel, ECFiber, Tilson Broadband and Mansfield Community Fiber.