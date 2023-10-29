Best Internet Providers in Vancouver, Washington

What is the best internet provider in Vancouver?

Xfinity is the best internet service provider in Vancouver, with widespread availability, a variety of plan options and low starting prices. Unfortunately, those prices increase significantly after a year or two. Still, Xfinity users are relatively happy with the service -- the ISP received above-average customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power in Vancouver’s region.

Quantum Fiber is the fastest internet in Vancouver, offering symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 8,000Mbps. If it were more widely available, it would be an easy choice for our top pick. Currently, only about one in five Vancouver residents can get it.

If you can’t get Quantum Fiber and don’t want to deal with Xfinity’s price increases, T-Mobile Home Internet is a nice backup option. Its single plan costs $50 a month and provides plenty of speed for most homes. What’s most attractive about T-Mobile is that there are no hidden fees, and your price is locked in for as long as you stay a customer.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Vancouver across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Vancouver. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Vancouver, Washington

Xfinity Best internet provider in Vancouver, WA Read full review Xfinity is available virtually everywhere in Vancouver, and for most people, it’s the best home internet option. Plans start at just $20 per month for 75Mbps download speeds, and Wi-Fi equipment and unlimited data are included on most plans. The main downsides are price increases -- your bill could go up by as much as $31 in the second or third year -- and low upload speeds. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Show more details

Quantum Fiber Fastest internet in Vancouver, WA Read full review If it were more widely available, Quantum Fiber (formerly branded as CenturyLink Fiber) would likely be our top choice in Vancouver. As it stands, only about one in five homes in the city are eligible for it. If you can get it, Quantum Fiber offers excellent value, with plans starting at $50 per month for 500Mbps upload and download speeds. The ISP received the second-highest provider score in the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s most recent survey. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (877) 609-6623 Check with Quantum Product details Price range $30 - $165 per month Speed range 200 - 8,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Pros and Cons Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Show more details

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Vancouver, WA Read full review T-Mobile offers home internet service to 77% of Vancouver, according to FCC data. It only has one plan available for $50 a month, with all fees and equipment included. Wireless internet is more prone to congestion and disruptions than cable or fiber. Still, customers have largely been happy with the service: T-Mobile has the highest score of any non-fiber provider in the ACSI survey. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Show more details

Vancouver internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$165 500-8,000Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$85 75-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB on some plans Optional 7 Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Vancouver? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More $35 200Mbps None Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

John C Magee / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Vancouver

The best internet deals and top promotions in Vancouver depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Vancouver internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Quantum Fiber and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Vancouver Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Quantum Fiber 8 Gig $165 8,000Mbps 8,000Mbps None Fiber Quantum Fiber 3 Gig $100 3,000Mbps 3,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra $85 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Quantum Fiber 1 Gig $75 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit $75 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Vancouver

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

Internet providers in Vancouver FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Vancouver? Xfinity is the best internet service provider for most people in Vancouver. It offers a variety of plans, low starting prices and fast download speeds. The main downsides are the price increases (after one or two years) and slower upload speeds.

Is fiber internet available in Vancouver? Yes, fiber internet is available to 18% of Vancouver households, according to FCC data. Quantum Fiber and Ziply Fiber both offer fiber internet in the area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Vancouver? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Vancouver, with prices starting at $20 per month for 75Mbps. That said, prices will increase to $51 in the second year.