Best Internet Providers in Valrico, Florida

Valrico's secret is out. It's a relaxed and family-oriented place to live near Tampa. The population has risen over the last couple decades as new residents arrive to enjoy the suburban living and proximity to Tampa for commuting. Sure, traffic can be a bear, but Valrico's quiet style means you have plenty of reasons to kick back at home -- and for that you'll want a strong, reliable internet connection.

There isn't a ton of competition among internet service providers in Valrico. Our top pick, Frontier, is your one option for fast fiber service. The company also has DSL coverage in some parts of town, but fiber is the way to go.

Spectrum is the cable operator in the area and it delivers speeds close to a gigabit on the high end. Several competitors are in play for fixed wireless, with T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet leading the pack. Let's sort through the ISPs in Valrico so you can find the one that works best for you.

Best ISPs in Valrico

Our picks for top internet providers in Valrico are fiber from Frontier, cable from Spectrum or fixed wireless from T-Mobile. The trio represent a wide variety of technologies, speeds and plan options.

Sarah Tew/CNET Frontier Fiber Best overall among internet providers in Valrico Check availability Product details Price range $50 - $155 per month Speed range 500 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, no equipment fee Frontier is our pick for best internet provider overall in Valrico thanks to being the only game in town for residential fiber. Fiber features fast upload speeds along with fast download speeds. For Valrico, you may be able to get speeds up to 5,000Mbps with Frontier's Fiber 5 Gig plan. Availability: Frontier also offers DSL in some areas, but its broad fiber coverage across Valrico means DSL shouldn't even enter into the equation for you. Plans and pricing: Frontier offers a competitive suite of plans starting at $50 per month for 500Mbps on up to $155 for speedy 5,000Mbps service. If your internet needs are demanding, but not too demanding, then you might find good middle ground at the $70-for-1,000Mbps or $100-for-2,000Mbps tiers. All prices are after a $10 autopay discount. Fees and service details: For the most part, Frontier's plans are simple. Equipment is included and there's no data cap. An $85 installation fee applies, but you may be able to get a special deal that brings that down to $50. Frontier is mostly a no-contract service, with the exception of some signup bonuses. For example, the ISP recently offered a $200 Visa reward card for signing up for 2-gig service, but the bonus requires a one-year agreement. You have the option to turn down the card. Check Frontier Fiber availability

Sarah Tew/CNET Spectrum Best cable among internet providers in Valrico Check availability Product details Price range $50 - $90 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots A variety of plans, wide availability and reasonable pricing make Spectrum our choice for one of the best ISPs in Valrico. This is cable internet, so you can get max download speeds close to 1 gigabit, but uploads will be slower than with an equivalent fiber internet plan. Availability: Spectrum's cable offering reaches across the entire Tampa metro area and solidly covers Valrico and surrounding communities. Plans and pricing: Spectrum's plans start at $20 for 30Mbps through its Internet Assist program for qualified low-income households. That's not fast, but it's incredibly cheap. One of Spectrum's most competitive plans runs $50 per month for 500Mbps. The 940Mbps level, called "Internet Gig," is $70 per month. The 500 Mbps and gigabit plans will each jump up by $50 per month after the first two years. Spectrum's website may not give you every possible plan option, so consider giving them a call instead to better understand the options for your address. Fees and service details: There are no contracts or data caps with Spectrum. A modem is included and there's an option for a $5-per-month router rental. Like many ISPs, Spectrum may offer to buy out your contract if you're switching from another provider. Check Spectrum Internet availability

James Martin/CNET T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Valrico Check availability Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 33 - 182Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile and Verizon run neck-and-neck when it comes to 5G fixed wireless home internet. T-Mobile takes the edge in Valrico due to wider availability. You're more likely to find an open slot with T-Mobile than with Verizon here. Availability: T-Mobile blankets Valrico with 5G coverage, but performance can depend on location and network demand. It may also require experimenting with placement of the provided Wi-Fi Gateway device. You may find some spots in the house get a better signal than others. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile's home internet plan costs $50 per month with typical download speeds between 33-182Mbps. What makes this fixed wireless option more tempting is the $30-per-month price tag if you bundle with an eligible phone plan. Service details: T-Mobile's plan is simple. There's no equipment fee, no contract and no data cap. You can take the service for a 15-day test drive and get your money back if it doesn't work out for you. There is a $35 service fee when you get started, but T-Mobile has been offering a $50 reward card that more than makes up for it. Check T-Mobile availability

All available Valrico residential internet providers

Valrico residents have a line on solid, high-speed internet options across the entire area. We gave shout-outs to Frontier, Spectrum and T-Mobile Home Internet as top picks, but they're not the only ISPs around. Local ISP Rapid Systems and national competitor Verizon both offer fixed wireless in Valrico. Verizon, in particular, is worth a look, especially if you're an existing Verizon phone customer.

Top Valrico internet providers Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Frontier DSL/fiber $50-$155 10-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Rapid Systems Fixed wireless $79-$99 10-25Mbps None (router rental available) None None n/a Spectrum Cable $20-$120 30-940Mbps Free modem; $5 router None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible phone plan) 33-182Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 (50% off with eligible phone plan) 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2

What other internet options are there in Valrico?

Rapid Systems : Local fixed wireless provider Rapid Systems covers Hillsborough County, which includes Valrico. Prices start at $79 per month for 10Mbps service on up to $99 for 25Mbps. ISPs like Rapid typically focus on underserved and rural locations that may not have many internet options. Installation runs $149 and there are no data limits and no contracts.

: Local fixed wireless provider Rapid Systems covers Hillsborough County, which includes Valrico. Prices start at $79 per month for 10Mbps service on up to $99 for 25Mbps. ISPs like Rapid typically focus on underserved and rural locations that may not have many internet options. Installation runs $149 and there are no data limits and no contracts. Verizon 5G Home Internet : Verizon 5G Home Internet has faster max speeds and a lower price (when bundled with an eligible phone plan) than T-Mobile, but availability around Valrico is limited. That's why T-Mobile edged out Verizon in our best list. Verizon's coverage map shows its fastest 5G Ultra Wideband network blankets Valrico. If fixed wireless is your thing, check to see if Verizon services your address. You may be in luck. Plans start at $50 per month, but bundling with an eligible phone plan drops that to $25.

: Verizon 5G Home Internet has faster max speeds and a lower price (when bundled with an eligible phone plan) than T-Mobile, but availability around Valrico is limited. That's why T-Mobile edged out Verizon in our best list. Verizon's coverage map shows its fastest 5G Ultra Wideband network blankets Valrico. If fixed wireless is your thing, check to see if Verizon services your address. You may be in luck. Plans start at $50 per month, but bundling with an eligible phone plan drops that to $25. Satellite internet: With good fiber, cable and fixed wireless coverage across Valrico, you probably won't be tempted to go with pricey satellite internet from Starlink, Viasat or HughesNet instead. However, it's an option if you don't have a better choice, or if you're a seasoned traveler in need of Starlink's on-the-go plan.

Valrico internet details at a glance



When shopping for internet in Valrico, you likely have some specific requirements in mind. Perhaps you're prioritizing price or putting a premium on speed. Maybe you're after something that meets in the middle, like a fiber or cable plan that's both affordable and fast. Here's what you can expect for internet pricing and speeds in Valrico.

Valrico internet pricing

The starting price for internet service in Valrico is about $50 per month. All of the area ISPs offer a plan at around this price point. The difference is in the kind of technology and the speeds you get. Frontier's $50-per-month fiber plan for 500Mbps is one of the best deals when it comes to price and speed. For tight budgets, look to bundle a T-Mobile or Verizon phone plan with home internet or check into Spectrum's low-cost options.

Cheap internet options in the Valrico metro area

It's hard to find a cheaper internet plan than the Internet Assist offering from Spectrum. It costs $20 per month for 30Mbps service, but you must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify. Yes, that's slow in our age of broadband, but it's incredibly affordable and is serviceable for basic online needs. The next closest offerings are fixed wireless plans from T-Mobile or Verizon when bundled with an eligible phone plan. That brings T-Mobile down to $30 per month and Verizon to $25 per month.

Low-income households should check into the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. If you're eligible, you can get at least $30 off your monthly internet bill, which can help put many plans in reach. For example, Spectrum's Internet Assist plan combined with the Affordable Connectivity Program effectively makes that plan free.

Cheapest internet plans in Valrico Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Spectrum Internet Assist $20 (must meet eligibility requirements) 30Mbps Free modem; $5 router None Frontier Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps None None Spectrum Internet Ultra $50 500Mbps Free modem; $5 router None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($25 with eligible phone plan) 300Mbps None None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible phone plan) 115Mbps None None

Valrico internet speeds

Download speeds Valrico - 198 Mbps FL - 153 Mbps US - 133 Mbps Upload speeds Valrico - 63 Mbps FL - 48 Mbps US - 46 Mbps

Ookla's Speedtest service shows Valrico has some pretty peppy internet speeds. The median download speed for fixed internet is just over 298Mbps. That's thanks in part to Frontier and Spectrum's fast plans. Both offer reasonable deals in the 1,000 Mbps range, while Frontier kicks things up several notches with its maxed-out 5,000Mbps offering.

Fastest internet providers in Valrico

If you have a hankering for face-melting internet speeds, your best bet in Valrico is to go with Frontier's Fiber 5 Gig plan for 5,000Mbps speeds, if it's available at your address. It will cost you a premium price of $155 per month, but it can make sense for residents with extreme demands or households with multiple heavy internet users. If that's a bit more than you need, then Frontier also has a 2,000Mbps plan for $100 per month. Learn about the best multigigabit internet plans you can get.

Fastest internet plans in Valrico Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract Frontier Fiber 5 Gig 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps $155 None None Frontier Fiber 2 Gig 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps $100 None None Frontier Fiber 1 Gig 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $70 None None Spectrum Internet Gig 940Mbps 35Mbps $70 None None

What's the final word on internet providers in Valrico?

It's tough to beat Frontier's fiber offerings in Valrico. The speeds are fast and the pricing is competitive. The numbers look good, but there's a lingering ding against Frontier when it comes to the quality of its customer service.

However, Frontier has made progress in improving its customer satisfaction ranking in recent years. Spectrum remains in play with affordable cable plans, though it can't match the upload speeds of fiber. T-Mobile and Verizon are worthy of consideration, especially if you're an existing phone customer of one or the other.

Valrico internet FAQs

Is fiber internet available in Valrico? You won't have to spend time comparing fiber internet providers in Valrico because Frontier is the only game in town. Frontier offers fiber speeds ranging from 500Mbps to 5,000Mbps with competitive pricing from $50 to $155 (after autopay discount) per month.

Who has the cheapest internet in Valrico? Spectrum's $20-per-month 30Mbps plan is the cheapest in Valrico, though it's only available to qualified low-income households. The bargain price comes with a tradeoff in speed. Look to fixed wireless providers T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet for the next cheapest plans. They both have starting prices of $50 per month, but the real deal is when you bundle with an eligible phone plan. That brings T-Mobile down to $30 per month and Verizon down to $25 per month for home internet.

Which internet provider in Valrico offers the fastest plan? Frontier leaves the competition in the dust with its fastest Fiber 5 Gig plan that delivers download and upload speeds up to 5,000Mbps. That makes it one of the speedier residential offerings in the nation. Who needs that? Households with lots of residents, multiple gamers or people with demanding remote work routines can all take advantage of that kind of internet offering.