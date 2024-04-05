Best Internet Providers in Valdosta, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Valdosta?

Availability is somewhat limited compared to other local ISPs, but if your address is serviceable for AT&T Fiber, it will be your best home internet option in Valdosta. The 100% fiber-optic provider presents the best plan variety in the area, offering symmetrical speeds of 300 megabits per second to 5,000Mbps, the fastest speeds in Valdosta. AT&T also offers a copper-based, DSL-type internet service in Valdosta, but you’ll likely want to pass on its slow speeds in favor of other local options.

Mediacom is the best alternative to AT&T for internet in Valdosta. The cable provider has the best broadband coverage in the area and is known for its cheap internet rates. Mediacom’s 100Mbps plan is the cheapest in Valdosta, starting at just $35 a month, but beware that Mediacom plans come with a data cap and an unavoidable $14 monthly modem rental fee.

A select few Valdosta residents may have the choice of Sparklight as well, but most will have to rely on wireless internet for options outside of AT&T and Mediacom. T-Mobile Home Internet is the best fixed wireless ISP in Valdosta, though Verizon 5G Home Internet is worth a look as well, if available. Finally, Beamspeed is another fixed wireless ISP in Valdosta, but the service is still in beta testing, and speeds fall well below what’s considered broadband, according to the provider’s website.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Valdosta across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Valdosta. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Valdosta, Georgia

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Valdosta, GA Our take - Fast, symmetrical speeds and straightforward pricing have earned AT&T Fiber high marks for customer satisfaction, including the top spot in 2023 from the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements, plus frequent promotional offers, further make AT&T Fiber a preferable choice for home internet. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Mediacom Best broadband coverage in Valdosta, GA Our take - There may be parts of Valdosta where Mediacom is your only option for wired internet service. While more choices would be ideal, Mediacom is a decent, low-cost, high-speed provider. Service starts at $35 to $70 per month, depending on the speed and service tier you choose, although a data cap and modem rental fee will bring down each plan’s value. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 453-6401 Check with Mediacom Compare Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit download speeds available to over 97% of customers

Great router hardware available to rent at a fair price Cons Prices go up two years in a row with some plans Key Info Up to 6TB monthly data allowance

low introductory rates

no contracts Compare Check with Mediacom Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless provider in Valdosta, GA Our take - If AT&T Fiber is unavailable and you’d rather avoid Mediacom’s data cap and equipment fees, T-Mobile Home Internet may be the next best thing. Speeds are relatively slow -- most will see somewhere between 72 and 245Mbps -- but the unlimited data, free equipment rental and no contracts make it worth checking out. There’s also a discount of up to $20 off the home internet cost for qualifying T-Mobile customers. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Valdosta internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T

Read full review DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$250 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 350-3,000GB None 6.4 Sparklight Cable $40-$70 100-940Mbps $13 (optional) 5TB soft cap None 6.9 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What is the cheapest internet plan in Valdosta? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Mediacom Prime Internet 100 $35 100Mbps $14 Sparklight Connect 300 $40 300Mbps $13 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None AT&T Fiber

Read full review $55 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Valdosta

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Valdosta depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Valdosta internet providers, such as Mediacom, may offer lower introductory pricing for a limited time. Many, including AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of deals, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Valdosta Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Internet 5000

Read full review $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 2000

Read full review $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 1000

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Mediacom Prime Internet 1 Gig $55 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3TB Cable Sparklight Connect Gig $70 940Mbps 50Mbps 5TB soft cap Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps 50-75Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Valdosta, Georgia

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Valdosta, Georgia FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Valdosta? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Valdosta. As the area’s sole fiber provider, AT&T Fiber is the only Valdosta ISP to offer symmetrical upload and download speeds and the reliability of a 100% fiber-optic connection. AT&T Fiber also includes free equipment rental and unlimited data, benefits that aren’t available from the competing wired internet providers in the area, Mediacom and Sparklight.

Is fiber internet available in Valdosta? According to recent FCC data, fiber internet service is available to just under 25% of Valdosta households. Serviceability is greatest in the Hallmark Heights and Woodgate communities, although fiber internet can be found in random neighborhoods throughout Valdosta. AT&T Fiber is the area’s only fiber internet service provider.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Valdosta? Mediacom has the lowest introductory rate for home internet in Valdosta at $35 monthly for download speeds up to 100Mbps. Mediacom’s gigabit plan is also competitively priced at $55 a month, $25 lower than gig service from AT&T Fiber. It is worth noting that Mediacom internet plans come with a data cap and a $14 monthly fee (not optional) for modem rental.