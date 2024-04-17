Best Internet Providers in Trenton, New Jersey

What is the best internet provider in Trenton?

Comcast's Xfinity is CNET's pick for the best internet provider in Trenton, New Jersey, as it offers the widest coverage of any internet service provider in the area. According to the latest data from the Federal Communications Commission, Xfinity serves 99% of households in Trenton, so most residents can expect their address to be eligible for service. But that's not all. This cable internet provider also offers one of the cheapest plans in the area, starting at $25 monthly for 150 megabits per second.

While the FCC highlights that at least 69% of Trenton residents have access to gigabit speeds, we're here to tell you this isn't always the case. CNET spoke with a spokesperson from Optimum who said, "While Optimum does not currently offer internet services to customers in Trenton, NJ (either via our fiber or HFC network), the company does provide service in Hamilton Township, which lies just outside of Trenton. Customers in this area can access speeds of up to 1 Gig, and a majority of them have additional access to multi-gig speeds of up to 8 Gig via Optimum Fiber."

If available at your address, Optimum's fiber multi-gigabit plans reach up to blazing speeds of 8,000Mbps for $280 per month. You can bump down that cost with Verizon Fios' 2-gigabit plan with symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 2,300Mbps for $110 monthly. The cost per Mbps of its 2-gigabit plan is a very cheap 5 cents per Mbps. Residents can find the most coverage along South Trenton and the Lamberton area.

Xfinity isn't the only provider offering cheap internet in the area. Fixed wireless provider Andrena comes in second for its $30-a-month plan for speeds of 50Mbps. Equipment is included in that plan, so customers don't have to worry about additional fees.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Trenton across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Trenton. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Trenton, New Jersey

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Trenton, NJ Our take - Comcast's Xfinity offers the cheapest internet plan and has the widest coverage of any internet provider in the Trenton area, serving 99% of households with a cable internet connection. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability Coverage can be found among a handful of areas, but residents along Hillcrest, the Central West neighborhoods, Cadwalader Heights and neighboring areas in Mill Hill can expect the most coverage, according to the latest data from the FCC's National Broadband map. Expect slower speeds and partial coverage if you live near Lalor Street and Lamberton Road. Plans and pricing Xfinty has the area's cheapest plan with its 150Mbps tier for $25 monthly. Overall, Xfinity's internet plans range from 150Mbps to 1,200Mbps, starting at $25 to $80. Some areas, however, may have access to its 2-gigabit plan for $120 monthly. Fees and service details While Xfinity offers the broadest cable coverage in the area, customers can expect a steep jump in price after the promo period ends. Depending on your plan, the price increase ranges from $25 to $45 monthly after two years. Depending on your location, Xfinity plans will also require a one- to two-year contract. When renting a modem, customers can expect an additional $15 to $25 to their monthly bill. Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Verizon Fios Best fiber internet in Trenton, NJ Our take - Verizon Fios is another solid provider offering a wide range of fiber coverage for many households and has one of the fastest multi-gigabit plans in the area, with symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 2 gigabits in some areas. According to the latest FCC broadband coverage map data, Verizon Fios serves approximately 86% of Trenton households. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Availability At least 88% of Trenton residents have access to a fiber internet connection. However, not all of that is Verizon Fios coverage. You can find the most Verizon Fios availability along South Trenton and the Lamberton area. However, expect little to no coverage along the border of John Fitch Way and some areas near Mill Hill. Plans and pricing The cheapest Verizon Fios plan starts at $50 monthly for 300Mbps. You can bump that price down to $25 with select 5G mobile plans. However, for just $40 more, customers can get top-tier download speeds of up to 940Mbps and 880Mbps in upload. Customers looking for blazing-fast speeds can get 2,300Mbps in symmetrical downloads and upload speeds starting at $110 monthly. Fees and service details Verizon Fios plans have unlimited data and no term agreements. You also don't have to worry about additional fees bumping up your monthly charges since Verizon Fios plans include equipment at no extra cost. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment with gig service

no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Trenton, NJ Our take - If cable or fiber is unavailable at your address or you just want to avoid the steep monthly prices, then a 5G fixed wireless connection from T-Mobile is a good alternative. While it might not be the fastest internet provider in the area, T-Mobile does offer unlimited data and features no contracts or equipment fees. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability According to the latest data from the FCC, T-Mobile is available to 39% of households in Trenton. The most coverage you will find in the city is in North Trenton along areas of Calhoun Street, Brunswick Avenue and the different surrounding neighborhoods. But if you go farther north, you'll find little to no coverage at all in certain areas. For instance, residents in Cadwalader Heights and those bordering Parkway Avenue can expect slower speeds. Plans and pricing T-Mobile Home Internet offers a single plan for $60 per month. The download speed ranges from 72 to 245Mbps. In addition, eligible Go5G Plus or Magenta Max mobile customers can get the monthly plan for only $40 monthly. Fees and service details Customers must pay a $35 activation fee or device connection charge. While T-Mobile doesn't come with the fastest speeds, it comes with other perks, such as free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

equipment included

no contracts

Trenton internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Andrena, Inc. Fixed wireless $30-$40 50-200Mbps None None None N/A Hughesnet

Read full review Satellite $50-$95 ($75-$120 after 12 months) 50-100Mbps $15-$20 a month or $300-$450 one-time purchase 100-200GB 2-years 6 Optimum Cable/fiber $40-$280 300-8,000Mbps None None None 6.2 Starlink

Read full review Satellite $120; $140-$500 (Priority); $150-$5,000 (Mobile) 25-225Mbps $599 one-time purchase (or $2,500 for Priority) Unlimited; 40GB-5TB (Priority) None 6.5 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for qualifying Verizon 5G mobile customers) 50-1,000Mbps (varies by location) None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios

Read full review Fiber $50-$110 ($25-$85 with select 5G mobile plans) 300-2,300Mbps None None None 7.6 Viasat

Read full review Satellite $100 Up to 150Mbps $15 or $250 one-time purchase None None 6.1 Xfinity

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Trenton? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

Read full review $25 150Mbps $15 gateway rental (optional) Andrena, Inc. $30 50Mbps None Optimum $40 300Mbps None Verizon Fios

Read full review $50 ($25 with select 5G mobile plans) 300Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 for eligible mobile customers) 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Aerial panorama of Trenton New Jersey skyline and state capitol at sunset. Ultima_Gaina/Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Trenton?

The best internet deals and top promotions in Trenton depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Trenton internet providers, such as T-Mobile, Optimum and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Other providers, such as Verizon Fios, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Trenton Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection Optimum 8 Gig $280 8,000Mbps 8,000Mbps None Fiber Optimum 5 Gig $180 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Verizon Fios 2 Gig

Read full review $110 ($85 with select 5G mobile plans) 2,300Mbps 2,300Mbps None Fiber Optimum 2 Gig $120 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 for qualifying Verizon 5G mobile customers) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Xfinity Gigabit

Read full review $70 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Optimum 1 Gig $80 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Verizon Fios 1 Gig

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Trenton

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Trenton FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Trenton? Comcast's Xfinity is the best internet provider in Trenton. This cable internet provider offers the cheapest internet and widest coverage out of any provider in the area. According to the latest data from the FCC, Xfinity covers 99% of Trenton households.

Is fiber internet available in Trenton? Yes, fiber is available to approximately 88% of households in Trenton, per the latest data from the FCC. Verizon Fios covers most of those Trenton households and is CNET's choice for the best fiber internet in the area, but you can also get fiber-optic service from Optimum.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Trenton? The cheapest internet provider in Trenton is Xfinity's $25-a-month plan for 150Mbps. Once the promo period ends, expect that price to double after the first year. Fixed wireless provider Andrena offers limited coverage for the Trenton area but offers cheap internet, starting at $30 per month for 50Mbps. If your address is eligible for service, then this might be a solid option.