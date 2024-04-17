X

Best Internet Providers in Trenton, New Jersey

Xfinity Best internet provider in Trenton, NJ
Speeds from 150 - 6,000 Mbps
Prices from $20 - $300 per Month
Verizon Fios Best fiber internet in Trenton, NJ
Speeds from 300 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $50 - $120 per Month
T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Trenton, NJ
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $60 per Month
Article updated on April 17, 2024 at 2:09 PM PDT

What is the best internet provider in Trenton?

Comcast's Xfinity is CNET's pick for the best internet provider in Trenton, New Jersey, as it offers the widest coverage of any internet service provider in the area. According to the latest data from the Federal Communications Commission, Xfinity serves 99% of households in Trenton, so most residents can expect their address to be eligible for service. But that's not all. This cable internet provider also offers one of the cheapest plans in the area, starting at $25 monthly for 150 megabits per second.

While the FCC highlights that at least 69% of Trenton residents have access to gigabit speeds, we're here to tell you this isn't always the case. CNET spoke with a spokesperson from Optimum who said, "While Optimum does not currently offer internet services to customers in Trenton, NJ (either via our fiber or HFC network), the company does provide service in Hamilton Township, which lies just outside of Trenton. Customers in this area can access speeds of up to 1 Gig, and a majority of them have additional access to multi-gig speeds of up to 8 Gig via Optimum Fiber."

If available at your address, Optimum's fiber multi-gigabit plans reach up to blazing speeds of 8,000Mbps for $280 per month. You can bump down that cost with Verizon Fios' 2-gigabit plan with symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 2,300Mbps for $110 monthly. The cost per Mbps of its 2-gigabit plan is a very cheap 5 cents per Mbps. Residents can find the most coverage along South Trenton and the Lamberton area.

Xfinity isn't the only provider offering cheap internet in the area. Fixed wireless provider Andrena comes in second for its $30-a-month plan for speeds of 50Mbps. Equipment is included in that plan, so customers don't have to worry about additional fees.

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Trenton across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Trenton. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Trenton, New Jersey

3 Internet providers
Connection
Connection
Cable
Speed range
150 - 6,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $300 per month

Xfinity

Best internet provider in Trenton, NJ

Our take - Comcast's Xfinity offers the cheapest internet plan and has the widest coverage of any internet provider in the Trenton area, serving 99% of households with a cable internet connection.

Connection
Cable
Speed range
150 - 6,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $300 per month
Connection
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $120 per month

Verizon Fios

Best fiber internet in Trenton, NJ

Our take - Verizon Fios is another solid provider offering a wide range of fiber coverage for many households and has one of the fastest multi-gigabit plans in the area, with symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 2 gigabits in some areas. According to the latest FCC broadband coverage map data, Verizon Fios serves approximately 86% of Trenton households.

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $120 per month
Connection
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best fixed wireless internet in Trenton, NJ

Our take - If cable or fiber is unavailable at your address or you just want to avoid the steep monthly prices, then a 5G fixed wireless connection from T-Mobile is a good alternative. While it might not be the fastest internet provider in the area, T-Mobile does offer unlimited data and features no contracts or equipment fees. 

Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month
Trenton internet providers compared

ProviderInternet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
Andrena, Inc. Fixed wireless$30-$4050-200Mbps NoneNoneNoneN/A
Hughesnet
Read full review		 Satellite$50-$95 ($75-$120 after 12 months) 50-100Mbps$15-$20 a month or $300-$450 one-time purchase100-200GB2-years6
Optimum Cable/fiber$40-$280300-8,000MbpsNoneNoneNone6.2
Starlink
Read full review		 Satellite$120; $140-$500 (Priority); $150-$5,000 (Mobile)25-225Mbps$599 one-time purchase (or $2,500 for Priority)Unlimited; 40GB-5TB (Priority)None6.5
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 for qualifying Verizon 5G mobile customers)50-1,000Mbps (varies by location)NoneNoneNone7.2
Verizon Fios
Read full review		 Fiber$50-$110 ($25-$85 with select 5G mobile plans)300-2,300MbpsNoneNoneNone7.6
Viasat
Read full review		 Satellite$100Up to 150Mbps$15 or $250 one-time purchaseNoneNone6.1
Xfinity
Read full review		 Cable $25-$80150-1,200Mbps$15-$25 included in some plans NoneNone required7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Trenton?

ProviderStarting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Xfinity Connect
Read full review		 $25150Mbps$15 gateway rental (optional)
Andrena, Inc. $3050MbpsNone
Optimum $40300MbpsNone
Verizon Fios
Read full review		 $50 ($25 with select 5G mobile plans)300MbpsNone
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review		 $50 ($35 for eligible mobile customers)300MbpsNone
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review		 $60 ($40 for eligible mobile customers)245MbpsNone
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Trenton?

The best internet deals and top promotions in Trenton depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Trenton internet providers, such as T-Mobile, Optimum and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Other providers, such as Verizon Fios, run the same standard pricing year-round.  

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals

Fastest internet plans in Trenton

ProviderStarting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection
Optimum 8 Gig $2808,000Mbps8,000MbpsNoneFiber
Optimum 5 Gig $1805,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
Verizon Fios 2 Gig
Read full review		 $110 ($85 with select 5G mobile plans)2,300Mbps2,300MbpsNoneFiber
Optimum 2 Gig $1202,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit Extra
Read full review		 $801,200Mbps35MbpsNoneCable
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
Read full review		 $70 ($45 for qualifying Verizon 5G mobile customers)1,000Mbps75MbpsNoneFixed wireless
Xfinity Gigabit
Read full review		 $701,000Mbps20MbpsNoneCable
Optimum 1 Gig $80940Mbps940Mbps NoneFiber
Verizon Fios 1 Gig
Read full review		 $90 ($65 with select 5G mobile plans)940Mbps880MbpsNoneFiber
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Trenton

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Trenton FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Trenton?

Comcast's Xfinity is the best internet provider in Trenton. This cable internet provider offers the cheapest internet and widest coverage out of any provider in the area. According to the latest data from the FCC, Xfinity covers 99% of Trenton households.

Is fiber internet available in Trenton?

Yes, fiber is available to approximately 88% of households in Trenton, per the latest data from the FCC. Verizon Fios covers most of those Trenton households and is CNET's choice for the best fiber internet in the area, but you can also get fiber-optic service from Optimum.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Trenton?

The cheapest internet provider in Trenton is Xfinity's $25-a-month plan for 150Mbps. Once the promo period ends, expect that price to double after the first year. Fixed wireless provider Andrena offers limited coverage for the Trenton area but offers cheap internet, starting at $30 per month for 50Mbps. If your address is eligible for service, then this might be a solid option.

Which internet provider in Trenton offers the fastest plan?

Optimum's multi-gigabit plans are the fastest in the area. Optimum's 8-gigabit plan offers symmetrical download and upload speeds of 8,000Mbps starting at $280 monthly. Optimum offers other speed tiers such as 5-, 2- and 1-gigabit plan tiers.

