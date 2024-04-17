Best Internet Providers in Towson, Maryland

What is the best internet provider in Towson?

For most households in Towson, Verizon Fios is the best internet service provider. With symmetrical speeds and reasonable prices, Verizon Fios is a solid pick for home broadband if you're looking for contract-free plans and flat-rate pricing. However, Verizon Fios may not cover every address in Towson, so we recommend checking out Xfinity or Verizon 5G Home Internet instead if you're not serviceable.

Xfinity is the best ISP for price and speed in Towson, Maryland. This cable giant offers rates as low as $25 per month for download speeds up to 300 megabits per second, much lower than the average internet price in the area ($44 monthly). Xfinity Gigabit Extra costs $70 for 1.2 gigabits -- or 1,200Mbps -- and includes unlimited data for the area's speediest connection.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Towson across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Towson. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Towson, Maryland, in 2024

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Verizon Fios Best internet provider in Towson, MD Our take - As one of CNET's best fiber providers for 2024, Verizon Fios is a reliable and speedy option for home internet in Towson. Verizon Fios offers three plans: 300Mbps for $50, 500Mbps for $70 or 1 gig for $90, all including equipment and unlimited data. Plus, there are no required contracts or set price increases. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment with gig service Compare Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Broadest coverage in Towson, MD Our take - According to the FCC, Xfinity covers over 99% of residents in Towson -- meaning most addresses can get 300Mbps and up to 1,200Mbps of download speed through this ISP. Prices start at $25 per month, and all plans are contract-free. While there are no data caps, you'll have to pay between $15 and $25 monthly if you rent your equipment through Xfinity. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Compare Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Towson, MD Our take - If Fios isn't available at your household, Verizon's fixed wireless network might be. Verizon 5G Home Internet costs between $50 and $70 per month (or $35 and $45 for eligible mobile customers) and reaches speeds up to 1,000Mbps. Like Fios, this fixed wireless service has no data caps, equipment fees or contracts. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Compare Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details Compare

Towson internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 modem 350-3,000GB None 6.4 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios

Read full review Fiber $50-$90 300-940Mbps None None None 7.6 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $25-$70 300-1,200Mbps $15-$25 gateway rental (optional) None None 7 Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Towson? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect More

Read full review $25 300Mbps $15 (optional) Mediacom Prime Internet 100 $35 100Mbps $14 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan) 300Mbps None Verizon Fios 300

Read full review $50 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Towson

The best internet deals and top promotions in Towson depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Towson internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Jon Bilous/Getty Images

Fastest internet plans in Towson Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $70 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Mediacom 1 Gig $55 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3,000GB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Xfinity Gigabit

Read full review $50 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Verizon Fios 1 Gig

Read full review $90 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Towson

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Towson FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Towson? Thanks to its wide coverage, symmetrical speeds and simple term agreements, Verizon Fios is CNET's pick for internet service in Towson, Maryland.

Is fiber internet available in Towson? Fiber internet is widely available in Towson, mostly through Verizon Fios. Between 84% and 89% of households are eligible for fiber connectivity, depending on what speed you need at your address.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Towson? Xfinity's Connect More tier is the cheapest plan in Towson, costing only $25 monthly for 300Mbps download speed. Just watch out for an additional $15 to $25 monthly fee if you rent equipment through Xfinity.