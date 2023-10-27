Best Internet Providers in Toledo, Ohio

What is the best internet provider in Toledo?

Buckeye Broadband is the best internet service provider in Toledo. It has the broadest coverage, comes with unlimited data and offers the lowest starting prices in the area. Unfortunately, those prices increase significantly after 12 and 18 months. Still, it’s the best high-speed internet option in the area for most people.

AT&T Fiber is the fastest internet provider in the area, with symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5,000Mbps, but it’s much less widely available than Buckeye Broadband. T-Mobile Home Internet is a good choice for smaller households that don’t need as much bandwidth. It costs $50 per month (equipment included), and your price is locked in for as long as you stay a customer.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Toledo across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Toledo. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Toledo, Ohio

Buckeye Broadband Best internet provider in Toledo, OH Buckeye Broadband is the most widely available internet provider in Toledo, with service available to more than 99% of households. Most of those have access to only its cable internet plans, but a lucky few can get Buckeye Broadband's fiber internet for the same price. No matter which connection type you get, prices increase significantly after the first year. Product details Price range $40 - $80 per month Speed range 200 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable, fiber Key Info No data caps or contracts, optional equipment fee, steep price increases Pros and Cons Pros Low starting prices

No Contracts

Unlimited data on all plans Cons Steep price increases

Very low upload speeds on cable plans

High equipment fees

AT&T Fiber Fastest internet in Toledo, OH When AT&T Fiber is available in a city, it's almost always our pick for the best internet provider. Unfortunately, AT&T Fiber's coverage in Toledo is spotty, with the highest availability in East Toledo, Highland Heights and Heather Downs. AT&T Fiber doesn't automatically increase prices after a year or two. Equipment is included in the price, and it received the highest score of any ISP from the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Product details Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Toledo, Ohio If you can't get AT&T Fiber, and don't want to deal with Buckeye Broadband's price increases, T-Mobile Home Internet is an excellent backup option. Because it delivers internet wirelessly, it's more prone to network congestion and disruption than cable or fiber providers. Still, it provides plenty of speed for most households, and T-Mobile guarantees it won't ever raise your price. Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile

Toledo internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 Up to 140Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 Buckeye Broadband Cable/Fiber $40-$80 200-1,000Mbps $17 (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Toledo? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Buckeye Broadband $40 200Mbps $17 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None AT&T Fiber $55 300Mbps None

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Mike Kline / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Toledo

The best internet deals and top promotions in Toledo depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Toledo internet providers, such as Buckeye Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Toledo Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Internet 5000 $250 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 2000 $150 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 1000 $55 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Buckeye Broadband Gig Plus $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Buckeye Broadband Gig Plus $80 1,000Mbps 10Mbps None Cable

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Toledo

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

Internet providers in Toledo FAQs

