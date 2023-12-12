Best Internet Providers in Tacoma, Washington

What is the best internet provider in Tacoma?

Quantum Fiber is the best internet service provider in Tacoma. It’s the only fiber provider in the city, giving you symmetrical upload and download speeds -- essential for remote workers or online gamers. Quantum Fiber also has some of the lowest prices in Tacoma, and it guarantees they’ll never increase.

Xfinity has the cheapest internet plans in Tacoma, starting at just $20 monthly. Prices increase on all plans after a year or two, but you’ll find this with many internet providers. Lightcurve is the best regional internet provider in Tacoma, and while its starting prices are slightly higher than Xfinity’s, there are no built-in price increases. If you want to guarantee your bill won’t ever go up -- and can’t get Quantum Fiber -- T-Mobile is an excellent wireless provider in Tacoma and comes with a price-lock guarantee.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Tacoma across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Tacoma. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Tacoma, Washington

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best internet provider in Tacoma, WA Our take - Quantum Fiber (a sibling company of CenturyLink) is Tacoma's only fiber internet provider, and its plans are incredibly appealing. Prices start at just $30 a month, and they're guaranteed for life. Compare that to the other major internet provider in Tacoma, Xfinity, which doubles its price on some plans after two years. Quantum Fiber also earned the second-highest score of any ISP in the country in the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index survey. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 609-6623 Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Cheapest internet in Tacoma, WA Our take - You'd be hard-pressed to find an internet plan in the country cheaper than Xfinity's $20-a-month Connect plan, which gets you 75Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speed. That low upload speed is the main downside to Xfinity. Even on its fastest plan, upload speeds top out at 35Mbps. In households with multiple people gaming online or videoconferencing, that could be a problem. Also, Xfinity's prices increase significantly on most plans after two years, but it still has above-average customer satisfaction scores from the ACSI and J.D. Power. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

Connection Cable Speed range 200 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $70 per month Lightcurve Best local provider in Tacoma, WA Our take - If you want to get your internet from a local provider, Lightcurve (formerly Rainier Connect) is a great option that only serves the Tacoma and Puyallup areas. Like Xfinity, it uses a cable internet connection, so its upload speeds are also on the slow side -- 20Mbps on every plan. Unlike Xfinity, prices don't automatically increase after a year or two. . . . Or call to learn more: (844) 634-4339 Connection Cable Speed range 200 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $70 per month Connection Cable Speed range 200 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $70 per month Key Info No data caps

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Tacoma, WA Our take - If comparing internet plans gives you a migraine, T-Mobile Home Internet offers a refreshingly simple alternative. It only has one plan for $50 a month and everything is included. Even better, T-Mobile guarantees that it won't ever raise your rates. Speeds aren't as fast as the other three options, but most households will get by fine. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Meleah Reardon Photography / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Tacoma

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Tacoma depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Tacoma internet providers, such as Xfinity and Lightcurve, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including Quantum Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Tacoma

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Tacoma FAQs

