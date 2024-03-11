Best Internet Providers in Stone Mountain, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Stone Mountain?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Stone Mountain, Georgia. As the area’s sole fiber internet provider, AT&T Fiber is the only ISP to offer symmetrical upload and download speeds, plus the superior reliability of a 100% fiber network. Plans range from 300 to 5,000 megabits per second, the fastest in Stone Mountain, and include free equipment and unlimited data at no extra cost.

With service starting at $55 per month, AT&T Fiber isn’t the cheapest ISP in Stone Mountain. Cable internet provider Xfinity has the lowest introductory rate for internet in the area at $20 per month for speeds up to 150Mbps.

Other Xfinity plans are competitively priced, and many are lower than AT&T Fiber for comparable download speeds. However, it’s worth noting that Xfinity upload speeds are significantly slower, and service may come with equipment fees, data caps or contracts, not to mention a set price increase after a year or two.

If you’re looking for alternatives to AT&T or Xfinity, fixed wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet is the most available and practical option in Stone Mountain. It’s not the fastest internet service, with speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps, but the simple setup and straightforward pricing make up for the slower speeds.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Stone Mountain across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Stone Mountain. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Stone Mountain, Georgia

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Stone Mountain, GA Our take - Few providers bring as much value to the table as AT&T Fiber. Fast, symmetrical speeds and competitive pricing with no set rate increases -- along with free equipment, unlimited data and no contracts -- have helped AT&T Fiber earn and maintain a record of high customer satisfaction. Read full review Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Xfinity Cheapest internet provider in Stone Mountain, GA Our take - Xfinity is available to nearly every Stone Mountain household, offering speeds of 150 to 2,000Mbps throughout the area. Service starts at just $20 per month, the cheapest in Stone Mountain. While most Xfinity plans are cheaper than AT&T Fiber for comparable speeds, possible equipment fees, data caps and a set rate increase after one or two years remove some of the provider's overall value. Read full review Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Stone Mountain, GA Our take - If you can get by on the speeds (likely somewhere between 72 and 245Mbps), T-Mobile Home Internet is worth checking out for the stable pricing and simple service terms. A discount for qualifying mobile customers could lower the home internet monthly rate to $40. No contracts are required, so if the speeds aren't up to your expectations, you can cancel anytime without penalty. Read full review Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Stone Mountain, Georgia, home internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $20-$100 150-2,000Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB 1-2 years (optional) 7

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What is the cheapest internet plan in Stone Mountain? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

Read full review $20 150Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More

Read full review $35 300Mbps $15 (optional) AT&T Fiber 300

Read full review $55 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Stone Mountain

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Stone Mountain depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Stone Mountain internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives for a limited time. Others, however, including AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Stone Mountain, Georgia

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Stone Mountain, Georgia, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Stone Mountain? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Stone Mountain due to its fast, symmetrical speeds, stable pricing and simple service terms. Unlike Xfinity, AT&T Fiber has no set price increases and includes free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements with all plans.

Is fiber internet available in Stone Mountain? According to recent FCC data, just over half of Stone Mountain residential addresses were serviceable for fiber-optic internet as of June 2023. AT&T Fiber is the primary fiber internet provider in Stone Mountain.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Stone Mountain? Xfinity has the lowest introductory rate on home internet in Stone Mountain at $20 per month for speeds up to 150Mbps. Other Xfinity plans are competitively priced and typically lower than AT&T Fiber for comparable speeds. Keep in mind, however, that potential equipment fees and data caps, plus a set price increase, may boost the monthly price above what you’d pay with AT&T Fiber.