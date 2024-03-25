Best Internet Providers in State College, Pennsylvania

What is the best internet provider in State College?

Xfinity is the best internet service provider in State College, Pennsylvania, due to its high availability, low introductory pricing and plan variety. The cable internet provider offers the cheapest internet plan in State College: $25 a month for speeds up to 150 megabits per second, and the fastest speed, up to 1,200Mbps, starting at $85 monthly.

There are some drawbacks to Xfinity, however. Cable internet supports fast download speeds, but your uploads will be significantly slower. Additionally, a contract may be required to get the lowest pricing -- not exactly ideal for students living in State College a semester at a time -- and renting equipment will add $15 to your bill.

If Xfinity’s cable connection and service terms have you interested in alternatives, consider Kinetic (but only if it’s fiber, pass on the DSL) or T-Mobile Home Internet. Kinetic offers symmetrical upload and download speeds up to a gig, though availability in State College is limited.

T-Mobile Home Internet boasts greater availability but a lower speed potential. If you can get by on the speeds -- 72 to 245Mbps -- the contract-free service is worth checking out, as it includes free equipment rental, unlimited data and a bundle discount for qualifying T-Mobile customers.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in State College across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in State College. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in State College, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Best internet provider in State College, PA Our take - Xfinity is the only option for broadband in much of State College, but it's not a bad one to have. Plans are competitively priced, at least until the introductory rate expires after one to three years, and the variety of speeds enables Xfinity to meet the needs of virtually any household. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans

Kinetic by Windstream Best fiber internet in State College, PA Our take - Availability is limited in State College (though not as limited as FCC data would suggest), but if your address is serviceable for Kinetic's fiber internet, I would recommend it above Xfinity. The fiber connection offers symmetrical upload and download speeds of 300 or 1,000Mbps. Both plans have unlimited data, a lower equipment rental fee than Xfinity and no contract requirements. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros Fast speeds for rural areas

No data caps, no speed throttling, no contracts

Fiber expansion in the works Cons Speeds and pricing vary widely by location

No security plan included

Below average customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

Below average customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in State College, PA Our take - No hassles help make up for slow speeds. T-Mobile Home Internet has a speed range of 72 to 245Mbps, but the $60-per-month service includes equipment rental and unlimited data, plus a mobile bundle discount for qualifying T-Mobile customers. There are no contracts, so there's no risk to trying it out to see if the speeds meet your needs. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

State College, Pennsylvania, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Kinetic DSL, fiber $40-$70 15-100Mbps DSL, 100-1,000Mbps fiber $11 (optional) None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $25-$85 150-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB Optional 7

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in State College

The best internet deals and the top promotions in State College depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

State College internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming other incentives for a limited time. Others, however, including Kinetic and Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in State College Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Kinetic 1 Gig $70 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit

Read full review $60 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in State College, Pennsylvania

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in State College, Pennsylvania FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in State College? Xfinity is the best internet service provider in State College due to its high availability, fast speeds and low introductory pricing. In many parts of State College, Xfinity may be the only option for broadband. However, the provider doesn’t seem to exploit the lack of competition, as pricing and speeds are similar to Xfinity plans in other, more competitive markets.

Is fiber internet available in State College? According to the most recent FCC data, less than 1% of State College addresses, a total of 59 units, are eligible for fiber internet. However, FCC broadband maps aren’t always the most accurate. After running serviceability checks using random addresses throughout State College, Kinetic’s internet service appears available to more than a concentrated area of 59 homes. That said, fiber internet is certainly more limited in State College than in other parts of Pennsylvania.

What is the cheapest internet provider in State College? Xfinity offers the lowest introductory rate on home internet in State College, with service starting at $25 a month for download speeds up to 150Mbps. Faster Xfinity plans are competitively priced as well. Speeds of 300Mbps and 500Mbps are available for $35 and $40 per month, respectively, and gig service is cheaper than Kinetic, with service starting at $60 compared to $70 with Kinetic.