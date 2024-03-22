Best Internet Providers in Stamford, Connecticut

What is the best internet provider in Stamford?

Thanks to its wide serviceability, reasonable introductory prices and fast speeds, CNET recommends Optimum as the best internet service provider for most households in Stamford, Connecticut. Optimum is also the largest provider in Stamford, covering over 89% of addresses, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission. Other ISPs, such as Frontier Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, also serve select homes in the city, but it'll come down to what's available at your location.

If you're hunting for Stamford's fastest or cheapest providers, we've also found those options to make your broadband shopping easier. Xfinity Connect is the most affordable service in this Connecticut city, offering 150 megabits per second for $25 per month with unlimited data included.

For those with a need for speed, Frontier Fiber will be your best bet. Frontier Fiber offers two multi-gigabit plans in Stamford: 2,000Mbps for $100 or 5,000Mbps for $155 per month. Xfinity also offers speeds up to 2 gigabits for $100 per month, but serviceability is limited.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Stamford across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Stamford. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Stamford, Connecticut, in 2024

Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Optimum Best internet provider in Stamford, CT Our take - This nationwide cable provider also offers a small fiber network in Stamford, but you'll most likely be serviceable for its cable offerings rather than its fiber one. Optimum offers three plans, ranging in download speed from 300Mbps up to 940Mbps. Prices start at $40 per month, and there are no data caps, equipment fees or yearly contracts. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 522-3629

No data caps, no contracts

Two-year price guarantee

Fiber service available to 1.6 million homes Cons Low customer satisfaction score

Slow upload speeds for cable internet customers Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Stamford, CT Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet might not be the fastest or cheapest service in Stamford, but it comes with wide availability, unlimited data and free equipment without requiring contracts. This fixed wireless ISP costs $60 per month -- or $40 for eligible mobile customers -- and reaches speeds up to 245Mbps. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Fastest internet in Stamford, CT Our take - Are you shopping for the speediest home broadband in Stamford? Frontier Fiber blows the competition out of the water with its multi-gigabit plans, offering speeds as high as 5 gigabits for $155 per month. Frontier Fiber also has no data caps or contracts, and equipment is included for no extra fee. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 536-4810

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fee

Stamford internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Frontier Communications

Read full review DSL/fiber $45-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Optimum Cable $40-$80 300-940Mbps None None None 6.2 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $30-$60 100-1,000Mbps Free modem; $7 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon Fios

Read full review Fiber $50-$90 300-940Mbps None None None 7.6 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Stamford

The best internet deals and top promotions in Stamford depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Stamford internet providers, such as Optimum, Spectrum and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Frontier and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Stamford

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We use the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Stamford FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Stamford? Optimum is the best internet provider in Stamford, primarily due to its wide availability. T-Mobile is the second largest ISP within city limits, but it serves less than 66% of residents. Optimum also offers simple service details, including no data caps, contracts or monthly equipment fees.

Is fiber internet available in Stamford? The FCC reports that fiber connectivity is available to over 60% of Stamford households. Although Frontier Fiber is the largest fiber provider in Stamford, Optimum also offers a small fiber network in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Stamford? Xfinity is Stamford's cheapest internet provider, offering a $25 connection for speeds up to 150Mbps.