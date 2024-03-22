Best Internet Providers in Stamford, Connecticut

What is the best internet provider in Stamford?
Thanks to its wide serviceability, reasonable introductory prices and fast speeds, CNET recommends Optimum as the best internet service provider for most households in Stamford, Connecticut. Optimum is also the largest provider in Stamford, covering over 89% of addresses, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission. Other ISPs, such as Frontier Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, also serve select homes in the city, but it'll come down to what's available at your location.
If you're hunting for Stamford's fastest or cheapest providers, we've also found those options to make your broadband shopping easier. Xfinity Connect is the most affordable service in this Connecticut city, offering 150 megabits per second for $25 per month with unlimited data included.
For those with a need for speed, Frontier Fiber will be your best bet. Frontier Fiber offers two multi-gigabit plans in Stamford: 2,000Mbps for $100 or 5,000Mbps for $155 per month. Xfinity also offers speeds up to 2 gigabits for $100 per month, but serviceability is limited.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Stamford across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Stamford. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Stamford, Connecticut, in 2024
Optimum
Best internet provider in Stamford, CT
Our take - This nationwide cable provider also offers a small fiber network in Stamford, but you'll most likely be serviceable for its cable offerings rather than its fiber one. Optimum offers three plans, ranging in download speed from 300Mbps up to 940Mbps. Prices start at $40 per month, and there are no data caps, equipment fees or yearly contracts.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless in Stamford, CT
Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet might not be the fastest or cheapest service in Stamford, but it comes with wide availability, unlimited data and free equipment without requiring contracts. This fixed wireless ISP costs $60 per month -- or $40 for eligible mobile customers -- and reaches speeds up to 245Mbps.
Frontier Fiber
Fastest internet in Stamford, CT
Our take - Are you shopping for the speediest home broadband in Stamford? Frontier Fiber blows the competition out of the water with its multi-gigabit plans, offering speeds as high as 5 gigabits for $155 per month. Frontier Fiber also has no data caps or contracts, and equipment is included for no extra fee.
Stamford internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|
Frontier Communications
Read full review
|DSL/fiber
|$45-$155
|500-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|6.3
|Optimum
|Cable
|$40-$80
|300-940Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|6.2
|
Spectrum
Read full review
|Cable
|$30-$60
|100-1,000Mbps
|Free modem; $7 router (optional)
|None
|None
|7.2
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|
Verizon Fios
Read full review
|Fiber
|$50-$90
|300-940Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.6
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|
Xfinity
Read full review
|Cable/fiber
|$25-$100
|150-2,000Mbps
|$15-$25 (optional)
|None
|1 year on some plans
|7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s the cheapest internet plan in Stamford?
|Provider
|Starting monthly price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|
Xfinity Connect
Read full review
|$25
|150Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|
Spectrum Internet 100
Read full review
|$30
|100Mbps
|$7 (optional)
|
Xfinity Connect More
Read full review
|$35
|300Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|Optimum 300Mbps
|$40
|300Mbps
|None
|
Spectrum Internet
Read full review
|$40
|300Mbps
|$7 (optional)
|
Frontier Fiber 500
Read full review
|$45
|500Mbps
|None
|Fios 300
|$50
|300Mbps
|None
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|$60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan)
|245Mbps
|None
How to find internet deals and promotions in Stamford
The best internet deals and top promotions in Stamford depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Stamford internet providers, such as Optimum, Spectrum and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Frontier and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
Fastest internet plans in Stamford
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection type
|
Frontier Fiber 5 Gig
Read full review
|$155
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Frontier Fiber 2 Gig
Read full review
|$100
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Xfinity Gigabit X2
Read full review
|$100
|2,000Mbps
|200Mbps
|None
|Cable
|
Xfinity Gigabit Extra
Read full review
|$80
|1,200Mbps
|35Mbps
|None
|Cable
|
Frontier Fiber 1 Gig
Read full review
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Spectrum Internet Gig
Read full review
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|35Mbps
|None
|Cable
|
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
Read full review
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan)
|1,000Mbps
|75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
|
Xfinity Gigabit
Read full review
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|20Mbps
|None
|Cable
|Fios 1 Gig
|$90
|940Mbps
|880Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Optimum 1 Gig
|$80
|940Mbps
|35Mbps
|None
|Cable
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Stamford
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We use the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
Internet providers in Stamford FAQs
What is the best internet service provider in Stamford?
Optimum is the best internet provider in Stamford, primarily due to its wide availability. T-Mobile is the second largest ISP within city limits, but it serves less than 66% of residents. Optimum also offers simple service details, including no data caps, contracts or monthly equipment fees.
Is fiber internet available in Stamford?
The FCC reports that fiber connectivity is available to over 60% of Stamford households. Although Frontier Fiber is the largest fiber provider in Stamford, Optimum also offers a small fiber network in the area.
What is the cheapest internet provider in Stamford?
Xfinity is Stamford's cheapest internet provider, offering a $25 connection for speeds up to 150Mbps.
Which internet provider in Stamford offers the fastest plan?
Frontier Fiber offers the fastest service in Stamford: 5 gigabits -- or 5,000Mbps -- for $155 per month.
Home Internet Guides
- Sometimes a provider is available in your Zip code, but not at your exact address
- See what exact plans are available at your home