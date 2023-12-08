Best Internet Providers in Springfield, Missouri

What is the best internet provider in Springfield?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Springfield. It has fast, symmetrical speeds, straightforward pricing and the best customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Its top-tier plans are on the expensive side, but most people don’t need more speed than its cheapest plan provides.

Mediacom has the cheapest internet in Springfield, but several caveats come with that low price. You’ll pay fees for installation and equipment, and each plan comes with a data cap. Mediacom’s prices also increase in the second, third and sometimes fourth year. If you don’t want to worry about headaches like these, T-Mobile Home Internet is a nice alternative. Its speeds are slower, but there are no hidden fees, and your price will never increase.

Best internet in Springfield, Missouri

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Springfield, MO Our take - AT&T Fiber is arguably the best internet provider nationwide, and if it’s available at your address in Springfield, it’s an easy choice. It’s the only provider in the area that uses a fiber connection, which means you get the same upload and download speeds -- crucial for anyone who works from home or games online. AT&T Fiber also has a great reputation for customer service: it earned the top score of any ISP in the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s most recent survey. That said, AT&T’s fiber service is only available to about one in five Springfield households. Most people have access only to AT&T’s DSL service, which we wouldn’t recommend. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Mediacom Cheapest internet in Springfield, MO Our take - At first glance, Mediacom seems like an incredible deal -- plans start at just $35 a month for 100Mbps -- but Mediacom hits you with just about every fee you can imagine. You’ll pay $14 monthly for the modem, up to $120 for installation and activation, and prices increase after the first and second year. Mediacom also imposes a monthly data cap between 350 and 1,000GB. (The average US household uses 534GB of data each month.) But aside from AT&T Fiber, it’s the only other wired internet option widely available in Springfield. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 453-6401 Check with Mediacom Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit download speeds available to over 97% of customers

Great router hardware available to rent at a fair price Cons Prices go up two years in a row with some plans Key Info Up to 6TB monthly data allowance

low introductory rates

no contracts Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Springfield, MO Our take - If you don’t want to worry about data caps or price hikes, T-Mobile’s wireless internet offers a refreshingly simple alternative to ISPs like Mediacom. Everything is included in its $50 monthly price, and it won’t go up for as long as you stay a customer. Its speeds aren’t quite as fast as AT&T’s or Mediacom’s -- T-Mobile averages between 72 and 245Mbps download speeds -- but that’s enough for smaller households. T-Mobile also received the highest customer satisfaction score of any non-fiber ISP from the ACSI -- 73/100 compared to Mediacom’s 65/100. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Springfield internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 Up to 140Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 Brightspeed Fiber $59-$79 200-940Mbps None None None N/A Mediacom Cable $35-$55 100-1,000Mbps $14 350-3,000GB None 6.4 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Springfield? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Mediacom Internet 100 $35 100Mbps $14 Mediacom Internet 300 $50 300Mbps $14 T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None AT&T Internet 300 $55 300Mbps None Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Springfield

The best internet deals and top promotions in Springfield depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Springfield internet providers, such as Mediacom, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, Brightspeed and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Springfield Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Internet 5000 $250 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 2000 $150 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 1000 $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Mediacom Internet 1 GIG $65 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3,000GB Cable Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Springfield

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Springfield FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Springfield, MO? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Springfield. It has symmetrical upload and download speeds, reasonable prices and unlimited data. Unlike many providers, AT&T Fiber doesn’t automatically increase your prices after a year or two, either.

Is fiber internet available in Springfield, MO? Yes, fiber internet is available to 20% of Springfield residents, according to FCC data. AT&T is the primary provider offering fiber internet in the area, but Brightspeed also has a small fiber footprint.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Springfield, MO? Mediacom is the cheapest internet provider in Springfield, with plans starting at $35 per month for 100Mbps speeds. That said, prices increase after a year, and equipment rental adds another $14 to your monthly bill.