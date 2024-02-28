Best Internet Providers in Springfield, Illinois

What is the best internet provider in Springfield?
With fast, symmetrical speeds and straightforward pricing that includes equipment rental, unlimited data and no set price increases, AT&T Fiber offers the best value of any Springfield internet provider. The 100% fiber-optic provider boasts the fastest internet speeds in Springfield, up to 5,000 megabits per second, plus a variety of other plans ranging from 300 to 2,000Mbps.
Xfinity has a small, to the point of negligible, fiber presence in Springfield as well, but the provider primarily uses a cable internet network. As such, max speeds are slower (especially regarding upload speeds), though Xfinity still offers download speeds up to 1,200Mbps throughout much of the area. Xfinity also has the cheapest internet plan in Springfield, starting at $20 monthly for download speeds up to 75Mbps.
For broadband alternatives to AT&T and Xfinity, look to fixed wireless service from T-Mobile Home Internet, Rise Broadband or Verizon 5G Home Internet. T-Mobile Home Internet is arguably the best option as it offers faster speeds than Rise Broadband and has far better coverage in Springfield than Verizon 5G Home Internet.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Springfield across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Springfield. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Springfield, Illinois
AT&T Fiber
Best internet provider in Springfield, IL
Our take - While not the cheapest, AT&T Fiber delivers plenty of value. Service includes free equipment rental, unlimited data, no contracts and no set price increases -- benefits that aren’t all available from Xfinity.
Xfinity
Best cheap internet provider in Springfield, IL
Our take - Xfinity is a top choice for internet in parts of Springfield where AT&T Fiber is unavailable, or for those looking for a low-cost internet connection. Service starts at $20 per month (less than half the price of AT&T Fiber’s cheapest plan) for download speeds up to 75Mbps. Renting equipment may add $15 to your bill, but faster Xfinity plans may include equipment rental at no extra cost.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless internet in Springfield, IL
Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet is a decent, low-hassle internet option if you can get by on the speeds, likely somewhere between 72 and 245Mbps. There are no contracts, data caps or equipment fees, and qualifying mobile customers can get an additional $10 or $20 off the monthly home internet rate.
Springfield, Illinois, internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|
AT&T
Read full review
|DSL, fiber
|$55 DSL, $55-$225 fiber
|10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|
Rise Broadband
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$55
|25-50Mbps
|$10
|None
|None
|6.2
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|
Xfinity
Read full review
|Cable
|$20-$85
|75-1,200Mbps
|$15 (included in most plans)
|1.2TB
|1-2 years (optional)
|7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What's the cheapest internet plan in Springfield?
|Plan
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|
Xfinity Connect
Read full review
|$20
|75Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|
Xfinity Connect More
Read full review
|$35
|200Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)
|300Mbps
|None
|
AT&T Fiber 300
Read full review
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|
AT&T Internet
Read full review
|$55
|100Mbps
|None
|
Rise Unlimited 50
Read full review
|$55
|50Mbps
|$10
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|$60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans)
|245Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Springfield
The best internet deals and top promotions in Springfield depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Springfield internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives, such as free equipment rental for a limited time. Others, including AT&T Fiber and Rise Broadband, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
Fastest internet plans in Springfield
|Plan
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection type
|
AT&T Internet 5000
Read full review
|$225
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
AT&T Internet 2000
Read full review
|$125
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Xfinity Gigabit Extra
Read full review
|$85
|1,200Mbps
|35Mbps
|1.2TB
|Cable
|
AT&T Internet 1000
Read full review
|$80
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Xfinity Gigabit
Read full review
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|20Mbps
|1.2TB
|Cable
|
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
Read full review
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans)
|1,000Mbps
|75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Springfield, Illinois
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
Internet providers in Springfield, Illinois, FAQs
What is the best internet service provider in Springfield?
AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Springfield. The area’s largest fiber internet provider, AT&T Fiber offers a variety of speeds ranging from 300 to 5,000Mbps. All plans include symmetrical upload and download speeds, unlimited data and free equipment rental. AT&T Fiber’s speeds, pricing and simple service terms have helped the provider earn high customer satisfaction ratings from the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power in recent years.
Is fiber internet available in Springfield?
Recent FCC data from June 2023 shows that fiber internet is available to just over 43% of Springfield households, or around 28,800 homes. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber internet provider in Springfield and is responsible for the majority of fiber coverage throughout the area.
What is the cheapest internet provider in Springfield?
Xfinity has the cheapest internet service in Springfield, with plans starting at $20 and $35 for download speeds up to 75 and 200Mbps, respectively. T-Mobile Home Internet has the potential to be the next cheapest internet provider, but only when combined with the mobile bundle discount that brings the monthly rate down to $40 or $50.
Which internet provider in Springfield offers the fastest plan?
AT&T Fiber offers the fastest internet plan in Springfield, with speeds up to 5,000Mbps. Other speed tiers range from 300 to 2,000Mbps. AT&T Fiber plans feature symmetrical upload and download speeds, an advantage unique to fiber internet service. Xfinity offers download speeds up to 1,200 and 1,000Mbps in Springfield, but max upload speeds are significantly lower at 35Mbps.
Home Internet Guides
- Sometimes a provider is available in your Zip code, but not at your exact address
- See what exact plans are available at your home