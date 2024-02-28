Best Internet Providers in Springfield, Illinois

What is the best internet provider in Springfield?

With fast, symmetrical speeds and straightforward pricing that includes equipment rental, unlimited data and no set price increases, AT&T Fiber offers the best value of any Springfield internet provider. The 100% fiber-optic provider boasts the fastest internet speeds in Springfield, up to 5,000 megabits per second, plus a variety of other plans ranging from 300 to 2,000Mbps.

Xfinity has a small, to the point of negligible, fiber presence in Springfield as well, but the provider primarily uses a cable internet network. As such, max speeds are slower (especially regarding upload speeds), though Xfinity still offers download speeds up to 1,200Mbps throughout much of the area. Xfinity also has the cheapest internet plan in Springfield, starting at $20 monthly for download speeds up to 75Mbps.

For broadband alternatives to AT&T and Xfinity, look to fixed wireless service from T-Mobile Home Internet, Rise Broadband or Verizon 5G Home Internet. T-Mobile Home Internet is arguably the best option as it offers faster speeds than Rise Broadband and has far better coverage in Springfield than Verizon 5G Home Internet.

Best internet in Springfield, Illinois

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Springfield, IL Our take - While not the cheapest, AT&T Fiber delivers plenty of value. Service includes free equipment rental, unlimited data, no contracts and no set price increases -- benefits that aren't all available from Xfinity. Read full review . . . Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best cheap internet provider in Springfield, IL Our take - Xfinity is a top choice for internet in parts of Springfield where AT&T Fiber is unavailable, or for those looking for a low-cost internet connection. Service starts at $20 per month (less than half the price of AT&T Fiber's cheapest plan) for download speeds up to 75Mbps. Renting equipment may add $15 to your bill, but faster Xfinity plans may include equipment rental at no extra cost. Read full review . . . Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Springfield, IL Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet is a decent, low-hassle internet option if you can get by on the speeds, likely somewhere between 72 and 245Mbps. There are no contracts, data caps or equipment fees, and qualifying mobile customers can get an additional $10 or $20 off the monthly home internet rate. Read full review . . . Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Springfield, Illinois, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T

Read full review DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$225 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 Rise Broadband

Read full review Fixed wireless $55 25-50Mbps $10 None None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

How to find internet deals and promotions in Springfield

The best internet deals and top promotions in Springfield depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Springfield internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives, such as free equipment rental for a limited time. Others, including AT&T Fiber and Rise Broadband, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Springfield, Illinois

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Springfield, Illinois, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Springfield? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Springfield. The area’s largest fiber internet provider, AT&T Fiber offers a variety of speeds ranging from 300 to 5,000Mbps. All plans include symmetrical upload and download speeds, unlimited data and free equipment rental. AT&T Fiber’s speeds, pricing and simple service terms have helped the provider earn high customer satisfaction ratings from the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power in recent years.

Is fiber internet available in Springfield? Recent FCC data from June 2023 shows that fiber internet is available to just over 43% of Springfield households, or around 28,800 homes. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber internet provider in Springfield and is responsible for the majority of fiber coverage throughout the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Springfield? Xfinity has the cheapest internet service in Springfield, with plans starting at $20 and $35 for download speeds up to 75 and 200Mbps, respectively. T-Mobile Home Internet has the potential to be the next cheapest internet provider, but only when combined with the mobile bundle discount that brings the monthly rate down to $40 or $50.