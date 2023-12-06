Best Internet Providers in Spring Hill, Florida

What is the best internet provider in Spring Hill?

Spectrum is the best internet service provider for most households in Spring Hill. In addition to offering services to many in the city, Spectrum also provides fast speeds, unlimited data and no required contract. However, if Spectrum isn’t available at your address, providers like AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile are also solid picks.

We’ve also found the cheapest and fastest plans to help simplify broadband shopping. The most affordable service is tied between Frontier Fiber, Spectrum, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet, which all offer varying amounts of speed for $50 per month. But if you’re an eligible mobile customer under T-Mobile or Verizon, you can receive a $15-$20 discount on your internet bill.

If you’re looking for speed, check out Frontier Fiber and AT&T Fiber for service. Both providers offer speeds up to 5 gigabits per second, costing $155 and $250, respectively.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Spring Hill across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Spring Hill. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Spring Hill, Florida

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Spring Hill, FL Our take - Providing coverage to around 96% of Spring Hill, this ISP is a great option for speed and affordability. Customers can choose from three plans: 300Mbps for $50, 500Mbps for $70 or 1 gigabit for $90. You won’t be required to sign a contract to receive the lowest price possible, and unlimited data is included in the monthly cost. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Show more details Show more details

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best fiber internet in Spring Hill, FL Our take - Although Frontier Fiber and AT&T Fiber provide the same symmetrical speeds and service details, you’re more likely to be serviceable for AT&T Fiber services. This fiber provider offers a few plans under its network, ranging in speeds from 300Mbps to 5,000Mbps. AT&T Fiber also offers unlimited data with no annual contract or monthly equipment fees. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Spring Hill, FL Our take - If you’re looking for simple home broadband, check out T-Mobile Home Internet. While you won’t see speeds higher than 245Mbps, this provider is a great option for smaller households. T-Mobile Home Internet offers only one plan, costing $50 monthly or $30 for eligible mobile customers. Plus, it doesn’t require contracts or monthly equipment costs, and you won’t be capped on your data usage. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Spring Hill internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet DSL $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Frontier Fiber Fiber $50-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Modem free; $5 for router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Spring Hill

The best internet deals and top promotions in Spring Hill depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Spring Hill internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, including Frontier, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Spring Hill

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Spring Hill FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Spring Hill? Spectrum is the best internet provider in Spring Hill, primarily due to its wide coverage map. Aside from offering speeds up to a gigabit, Spectrum’s plans include unlimited data and no required contract.

Is fiber internet available in Spring Hill? Yes. Frontier Fiber and AT&T Fiber both offer fiber internet to Spring Hill addresses. While you’re more likely to be serviceable for AT&T Fiber, select homes may be able to access Frontier’s fiber network.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Spring Hill? Frontier, Spectrum, T-Mobile and Verizon all offer $50 base plans, making them technically tied for the cheapest plan in Spring Hill. However, eligible mobile customers under T-Mobile and Verizon can receive a $15 to $20 discount, dropping the cost to only $30 to $35.