Best Internet Providers in Sebring, Florida

What is the best internet provider in Sebring?

Xfinity is our top pick for residential internet in Sebring, Florida. In addition to offering speeds up to 1.2 gigabits and a variety of plans for customers to choose from, Xfinity also comes with some of the lowest rates for broadband in the area. Lumen Technologies -- which includes CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber -- and Rapid Systems also serve select Sebring households, but it'll come down to the internet service provider available at your location.

If you're looking for affordable internet in Sebring, Xfinity will be your best bet. This cable giant offers two cheap plans that other ISPs can't compete with: 150 megabits per second for $20 per month or 300Mbps for $35. Xfinity is also the fastest provider in this Florida city, offering 1,200Mbps for only $85 monthly.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Sebring across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Sebring. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Sebring in 2024

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Sebring Our take - Xfinity is one of the largest, fastest and cheapest providers in Sebring, serving almost 99% of residents, as reported by the Federal Communications Commission. Customers can choose from multiple plans, with speeds as fast as 1,200Mbps and prices as low as $20 per month. Though equipment is included with most tiers, watch out for a possible 1.2TB data cap and one- to two-year contract. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Compare Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in Sebring Our take - Lumen Technologies is the parent company of CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber, which offer DSL and fiber networks in Sebring. Although CenturyLink doesn't reach speeds faster than 100Mbps, customers eligible for Quantum Fiber can get symmetrical speeds up to 940Mbps for only $75 monthly. Plus, all plans come with unlimited data, free equipment and no annual commitment. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 609-6623 Check with Quantum Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons Availability limited to select areas

Plan selection varies by address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Quantum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 10 - 250 Mbps Price range $50 - $130 Rapid Systems Best rural internet in Sebring Our take - Rapid Systems doesn't offer the speediest or most affordable options in Sebring, but it's a great alternative for people unable to access service through Xfinity or Quantum Fiber. This fixed wireless ISP grants speeds up to 50Mbps for $80 per month, with no data caps, contracts or monthly equipment fees required. . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 499-2175 Check with Rapid Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 10 - 250 Mbps Price range $50 - $130 Key Info No data caps

no contracts Compare Check with Rapid Show more details Show more details Compare

Sebring internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink

Read full review DSL $55 20-100Mbps $15 for modem/router rental (optional) None None 6.7 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Rapid Systems Fixed wireless $60-$80 10-50Mbps None None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $20-$85 150-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB 1-2 years on some plans 7 Show more (1 item)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Sebring? Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

Read full review $20 150Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More

Read full review $35 300Mbps None CenturyLink

Read full review $55 50Mbps $15 (optional) Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan) 300Mbps None Rapid Systems 10Mbps $60 10Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None Show more (2 items)

How to find internet deals and promotions in Sebring

The best internet deals and top promotions in Sebring depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Sebring internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Quantum Fiber and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Sebring Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $85 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB Cable Xfinity Gigabit

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 20Mbps 1.2TB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber 1 Gig $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video, or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Sebring

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike with the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

Though the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to "yes" on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Sebring FAQ

What is the best internet service provider in Sebring? With wide coverage, speedy bandwidth and affordable pricing for home internet, Xfinity is CNET's pick for service in Sebring, Florida.

Is fiber internet available in Sebring? Yes, but availability is scarce. The FCC reports that less than 0.5% of Sebring residents can get fiber internet. If you're interested in a fiber connection at your household, check out Quantum Fiber -- it's the largest fiber provider in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Sebring? Xfinity Connect offers the cheapest plan in Sebring, which comes with download speeds up to 150Mbps for only $20 monthly.