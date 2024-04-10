Best Internet Providers in Sandy Springs, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Sandy Springs?

AT&T Fiber is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider in Sandy Springs. The area's largest fiber internet provider offers a variety of competitively priced plans with speeds ranging from 300 megabits per second to 5,000Mbps, the fastest available in Sandy Springs. All plans include free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements -- benefits that helped AT&T Fiber earn high marks for customer satisfaction.

Fiber internet, like AT&T Fiber and Google Fiber, is a great choice for speed and reliability, but if you’re looking for cheap internet, Xfinity has the lowest introductory rates in Sandy Springs. Xfinity offers three plans priced at or below the cheapest plan from AT&T Fiber. Its cheapest plan, Xfinity Connect, offers speeds up to 150Mbps starting at $20 a month, the cheapest in the area.

Aside from AT&T and Xfinity, fixed wireless providers Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet are top options for broadband in Sandy Springs. T-Mobile has better local coverage, but Verizon has the faster speed potential while both offer unlimited data, free equipment and a mobile bundle discount.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Sandy Springs across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Sandy Springs. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Sandy Springs, Georgia

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Sandy Springs, GA Our take - Many providers (including Xfinity) have a lower starting price than AT&T Fiber, but few, if any, can deliver the same overall value. AT&T Fiber plans include free equipment rental and unlimited data without contracts or set price increases, benefits that aren’t guaranteed with all Xfinity plans. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best for cheap internet in Sandy Springs, GA Our take - With plans ranging from 150 to 2,000Mbps, Xfinity delivers plenty of speed, often for a lower price than other ISPs. Most Xfinity plans in Sandy Springs also include free equipment rental (as of this writing), a $15 monthly value. Just be aware that the low pricing may come with a one- or two-year contract and a potentially steep price hike after the first year or two of service. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Compare Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Sandy Springs, GA Our take - An ISP must be fast to compete with AT&T Fiber and Xfinity. Verizon 5G Home Internet speeds will vary by location, but customers can anticipate download speeds ranging from 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps, depending on the chosen service tier. No contracts are required, so there’s no risk in trying it out to see what speeds you can get at your address. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Sandy Springs, Georgia, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Google Fiber

Read full review Fiber $70-$100 1,000-2,000Mbps None None None 7.5 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $20-$100 150-2,000Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB or none 1-2 years (optional) 7 Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Sandy Springs

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Sandy Springs depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Sandy Springs internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or other perks, including free equipment rental, for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, Google Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Sandy Springs, Georgia

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Sandy Springs, Georgia, FAQs

What is the best internet provider in Sandy Springs? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Sandy Springs. While not the cheapest ISP in the area, AT&T Fiber offers plenty of value with fast upload and download speeds, free equipment rental, unlimited data and no set price increases. AT&T Fiber’s speeds, stable pricing and simple service terms have earned the ISP high marks for customer satisfaction from the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power in recent years.

Is fiber internet available in Sandy Springs? According to recent FCC data, nearly half of Sandy Springs residential addresses are serviceable for fiber internet. Serviceability is greatest in The Oaks, Forestdale Estates and Rivergate communities, though fiber service can be found in random neighborhoods throughout the city. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber internet provider in Sandy Springs while Google Fiber is available to around 2,400 households in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Sandy Springs? Xfinity has the lowest introductory rate on home internet in Sandy Springs, with service starting at $20 a month for download speeds up to 150Mbps. Other low-cost Xfinity plans start at $35 and $55 for speeds up to 300 and 500Mbps, respectively. The cheap pricing is tempting, but you should be aware that equipment fees, data caps and contracts may apply. Additionally, pricing on Xfinity plans is set to increase after a year or two of service.