Best Internet Providers in Roswell, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Roswell?

Two of the nation’s largest cable internet providers, Spectrum and Xfinity, are available in Roswell, but the area’s largest fiber ISP, AT&T Fiber, is the best internet service provider in Roswell overall. The 100% fiber provider offers the fastest internet speeds in Roswell, up to 5,000 megabits per second, but there’s more to this ISP than speed.

AT&T Fiber plans, while priced slightly higher than Spectrum and Xfinity initially, come with unlimited data, free equipment rental, no contracts and no set price increases. You won’t get those perks with all Spectrum or Xfinity plans, especially regarding the price increases -- Spectrum and Xfinity raise their monthly rates after one or two years.

Cable internet has its advantages, however. Xfinity is known for its low introductory rates and offers the cheapest internet in Roswell, with service starting at $20 per month for download speeds up to 150Mbps. Spectrum has the best cable internet coverage in the area and is the top option for high-speed internet in areas where AT&T Fiber is unavailable.

If you’re looking for more broadband options in Roswell, consider 5G home internet from T-Mobile Home Internet or Verizon 5G Home Internet. Both providers offer decent speeds for the price, plus free equipment, unlimited data and a mobile bundle discount, but T-Mobile Home Internet is much more widely available in Roswell.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Roswell across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Roswell. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Roswell, Georgia

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Roswell, GA Our take - AT&T Fiber's fast upload and download speeds, simple pricing and a solid record of high customer satisfaction make it a top choice for home internet in Roswell. The only downside to the ISP is availability, as serviceability is limited to around a third of Roswell households. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best cheap internet in Roswell, GA Our take - Xfinity's cheapest plan starts at just $20 monthly, less than half the cheapest monthly rate from Spectrum ($50) and AT&T Fiber ($55). Other Xfinity plans are also competitively priced, but select plans may require signing a term agreement to get the lowest pricing. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $80 per month Spectrum Best cable internet in Roswell, GA Our take - Spectrum has the best wired broadband availability in Roswell, offering download speeds of 300, 500 and 1,000Mbps throughout much of the area. Unlimited data and a free modem are included with all Spectrum plans and, unlike with certain Xfinity plans, you won't have to sign a contract to get the lowest price. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Roswell, GA Our take - While not the speediest ISP in Roswell -- download speeds typically range from 72 to 245Mbps -- T-Mobile Home Internet is an increasingly popular internet option thanks to its high availability, simple setup and customer-friendly service terms. Qualifying T-Mobile voice customers can get an additional $10 or $20 off the monthly cost of home internet. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

Roswell, Georgia, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber

Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Google Fiber

Fiber $70-$100 1,000-2,000Mbps None None None 7.5 Spectrum

Cable $50-$80 300-1,000Mbps $7 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

How to find internet deals and promotions in Roswell

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Roswell depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Roswell internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, Google Fiber and Spectrum, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Roswell, Georgia

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Roswell, Georgia, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Roswell? AT&T Fiber is Roswell's best internet service provider due to its local fiber availability, fast upload and download speeds, stable pricing and high customer satisfaction. AT&T Fiber distinguishes itself from local cable ISPs Spectrum and Xfinity by offering free equipment, unlimited data, no contracts and no set price increases.

Is fiber internet available in Roswell? According to the most recent FCC data, nearly four in 10 Roswell homes are serviceable for fiber internet. Serviceability is greatest in the Alstead, North Shore and Wildwood Springs communities, though fiber internet can be found in various neighborhoods throughout Roswell. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in Roswell, while Google Fiber also has a small fiber presence in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Roswell? Xfinity offers the cheapest internet plan in Roswell, with service starting at $20 monthly for download speeds up to 150Mbps. Xfinity’s 300, 500 and 1,000Mbps plans are also priced lower (initially) than AT&T Fiber and Spectrum, starting at $35, $55 and $60 a month, respectively. The low pricing is tempting, but the service may have a data cap (1.25TB) and a term agreement to get the lowest pricing. Once the introductory rate expires, Xfinity plans will likely be priced higher than comparable speeds from AT&T Fiber or Spectrum.