Best Internet Providers in Richardson, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Richardson?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet provider overall for most households in Richardson. With symmetrical speeds and no data caps or monthly equipment costs, it’s a great choice for home internet in the city. If AT&T Fiber isn’t available at your address, Spectrum and T-Mobile are solid picks that offer unlimited data too.

If you’re hunting for the lowest monthly cost in Richardson, Astound Broadband offers a 300 megabits per second connection for $25 a month. However, Astound’s coverage is sparse in the area, so Frontier’s 500Mbps for $40 per month may be the cheapest option for most residents. For those in need of speed, the fastest available internet speed in the city is 5,000Mbps, which is offered by AT&T Fiber and Frontier for $250 and $150 per month, respectively.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Richardson across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Richardson. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Richardson in 2023

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Richardson, Texas Read full review As CNET's top fiber internet provider for 2023, AT&T Fiber offers symmetrical download and upload speeds and simple pricing, making it a great choice for Richardson residents. Product details Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability AT&T is available to about 70% of Richardson households, but that percentage includes AT&T Home Internet – the company’s much slower, DSL connection. If AT&T offers only its DSL connectivity at your address, skip it. You’ll be better off going with a different provider. Plans and pricing AT&T Fiber offers five plans, ranging from 300Mbps speeds for $55 per month to 5 gigs for $250. Plus, your monthly cost won’t automatically increase over a year due to promotional pricing gimmicks. Fees and service details AT&T keeps things simple without data caps, equipment fees or required contracts. Show more details

Spectrum Best cable internet in Richardson, Texas Read full review Although Spectrum won't reach the same upload speeds that AT&T Fiber will, it's more widely available across the Richardson area. Also, if you plan on bundling your home internet with television service, Spectrum is the way to go. Product details Price range $30- $70 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability 92% of Richardson households can access Spectrum’s home internet service. Plans and pricing Spectrum offers three speed tiers for its home internet: 300Mbps, 500Mbps and a gig of speed. However, for residents in Richardson and even in the Dallas area, you’ll have to call Spectrum to select the 300Mbps plan. Starting prices range from $50 to $90, but your monthly cost will increase after your first year. Fees and service details While Spectrum provides a free modem, you’ll have to use your own router or rent one for $5. All of the plans also come with unlimited data and no contract requirements. Show more details

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Richardson, Texas Read full review If you're searching for straightforward service, T-Mobile Home Internet is as simple as it gets. While its speeds don't come close to reaching gigabit-fast, it's a reliable internet provider for smaller households. Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile Home Internet is available to about 88% of households in the Richardson area. Plans and pricing This provider offers only one plan, costing $50 monthly for 72-245Mbps download speed. Also, eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers can get $20 off their monthly bill, dropping the price to $30 per month. Fees and service details With no data caps, required contracts or monthly equipment fees, you can expect to pay the same price every month with T-Mobile Home Internet. Show more details

Other available internet providers in Richardson

Astound Broadband : Although Astound Broadband isn’t available to most Richardson residents, some households might be able to access service near Dallas, Frisco or McKinney. Astound offers speeds up to 1,500Mbps for only $60, so it’s worth checking to see if it’s an option for you.

Although Astound Broadband isn’t available to most Richardson residents, some households might be able to access service near Dallas, Frisco or McKinney. Astound offers speeds up to 1,500Mbps for only $60, so it’s worth checking to see if it’s an option for you. Frontier : If you live closer to Garland or Plano, you’ll probably be serviceable for Frontier Communications. Frontier has great pricing with one of the highest speeds offered in Richardson.

If you live closer to Garland or Plano, you’ll probably be serviceable for Frontier Communications. Frontier has great pricing with one of the highest speeds offered in Richardson. Rise Broadband : This fixed wireless internet provider offers plans starting at $55 per month for speeds up to 50Mbps. Like Frontier, Rise Broadband is available in areas near Garland and Plano.

This fixed wireless internet provider offers plans starting at $55 per month for speeds up to 50Mbps. Like Frontier, Rise Broadband is available in areas near Garland and Plano. Satellite internet : Of course, satellite internet from HughesNet, Viasat or Starlink is an option wherever you live. But it shouldn’t be your first pick – with high prices and slow speeds, there are cheaper and faster options available.

Of course, satellite internet from HughesNet, Viasat or Starlink is an option wherever you live. But it shouldn’t be your first pick – with high prices and slow speeds, there are cheaper and faster options available. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Available to about 33% of Richardson households, Verizon 5G Home Internet can reach speeds up to 1,000Mbps. You can pick between two plans: $50 per month for 50-300Mbps and $70 per month for 85-1,000Mbps. Neither plan requires a contract or monthly equipment fees; data is unlimited.

Cheap internet options in Richardson

Astound Broadband offers 300Mbps for $25 per month for those searching for the cheapest option possible. Yet many residents in the area won’t be serviceable for Astound Broadband, according to the FCC’s coverage map. A more widely accessible option for cheap broadband is Frontier Fiber’s 500 plan, which offers symmetrical speeds of 500Mbps for only $40 per month.

Most providers we've mentioned also participate in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives eligible low-income households a $30 monthly discount (or up to $75 for households on tribal lands) for high-speed internet. You can use the ACP toward any internet plan -- not just the cheapest ones -- from participating providers.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Richardson

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Richardson depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Richardson internet providers such as Spectrum and Astound Broadband may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Richardson broadband?

Recent Ookla speed test data ranks Texas as the 9th fastest state for broadband, with a median download speed of 219Mbps. For Richardson, Ookla reports that the city’s median download speed is around 262Mbps, surpassing the state average and the nearby city of Dallas’ median speed of 118Mbps.

So, if you're searching for blazing-fast plans in Richardson, you have a few providers. AT&T Fiber and Frontier offer speeds up to 5Gbps, which is pretty fast for home internet. AT&T's speediest plan will cost you a whopping $250, while Frontier is $100 less for the same symmetrical speeds. Spectrum offers 1 gig of speed for $90 monthly if you can only access a cable connection.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming all at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Richardson

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our How we test ISPs page.

What's the final word on internet providers in Richardson?

Although you might have to go with whatever provider is available at your household, there are still plenty of speedy plans and affordable options in Richardson. AT&T Fiber ranks as the top choice for residents due to its symmetrical download and upload speeds and simple service details. If you want to bundle your TV service and internet, Spectrum is the best option in town. For smaller households, T-Mobile Home Internet is also a solid choice in the area and might fit your home internet needs better.

Internet providers in Richardson FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Richardson? Astound Broadband offers the cheapest internet plan in the area: $25 per month for 300Mbps of speed. However, availability is sparse for those living directly in Richardson, so you might have to choose Frontier’s 500Mbps plan for $40 monthly instead. Spectrum also offers a low-cost plan of $50 per month for 300Mbps of speed.

Which internet provider in Richardson offers the fastest plan? AT&T Fiber and Frontier Communications offer a 5 gig plan, the fastest speed Richardson residents can get. AT&T Fiber’s plan is $250 monthly with no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Frontier’s is $100 less per month, offering the same perks as AT&T Fiber.

Is fiber internet available in Richardson? Yes. AT&T Fiber is the best internet provider in Richardson, but some households in the area might also be able to access Frontier Communications’ fiber plans.