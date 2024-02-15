Best Internet Providers in Port St. Lucie, Florida

What is the best internet provider in Port St. Lucie?

CNET recommends Xfinity as the best internet service provider for most Port St. Lucie households. Xfinity's wide coverage map and competitive prices for home broadband make it a reliable and affordable option in this coastal Florida city. However, if you're hunting for other types of connectivity, such as fiber or fixed wireless, AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are also available at many addresses.

We've also found the lowest-priced and speediest service in Port St. Lucie. Xfinity offers the cheapest plans: $20 per month for 75 megabits per second and $35 for 200Mbps. For those with a need for speed, consider AT&T Fiber for a lightning-fast connection. AT&T Fiber offers 2- and 5-gigabit plans, costing $225 and $125 monthly with no data caps, respectively.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Port St. Lucie across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Port St. Lucie. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Port St. Lucie, Florida, in 2024

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Port St. Lucie, FL Our take - According to FCC data, Xfinity is available to 88% of Port St. Lucie households. Xfinity offers a variety of plans under its network, ranging in download speed from 75Mbps to 2,000Mbps. This cable giant also comes with some of the cheapest prices for home broadband, costing as low as $20 per month. Just watch out for a 1.25TB data cap and a 1-2 year contract on some plans. Read full review . . . Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Fastest internet in Port St. Lucie, FL Our take - If speed is what you need, AT&T Fiber might be the right fit for your home. AT&T Fiber offers five plans: $55 for 300Mbps, $65 for 500Mbps, $80 for 1,000Mbps, $125 for 2,000Mbps and $225 for 5,000Mbps. All plans come with symmetrical speeds, unlimited data, equipment and no required contracts. Read full review . . . Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Port St. Lucie, FL Our take - This fixed wireless ISP costs $60 per month -- or $40 for eligible mobile customers -- and comes with download speeds up to 245Mbps. While it's not the fastest or cheapest service in Port St. Lucie, T-Mobile Home Internet does offer unlimited data and equipment for no extra charge. Read full review . . . Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no contracts

no additional fees

Port St. Lucie internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet DSL hybrid $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Blue Stream Fiber Fiber $85-$125 200-1,000Mbps None None 2 years N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$100 200-2,000Mbps $15 gateway rental (optional) 1.25TB on some plans 1-2 years on some plans 7 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Port St. Lucie

The best internet deals and top promotions in Port St. Lucie depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Port St. Lucie internet providers, such as Xfinity and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Port St. Lucie

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Port St. Lucie FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Port St. Lucie? Thanks to its wide coverage and cheap introductory rates, Xfinity is the best internet provider in Port St. Lucie. Xfinity also ranks highly on CNET's best cable internet providers of 2024 due to its variety of high-speed plans.

Is fiber internet available in Port St. Lucie? Fiber connectivity is available to about 41% of Port St. Lucie addresses, with AT&T Fiber taking the lead as the largest fiber provider in the area. However, some households may be able to get fiber connectivity through local provider Blue Stream Fiber.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Port St. Lucie? Xfinity Connect is the cheapest internet service in Port St. Lucie, costing $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps.