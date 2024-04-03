X

Best Internet Providers in Palm Coast, Florida

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Palm Coast, FL
Speeds from 300 - 5,000 Mbps
Prices from $55 - $250 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Spectrum Broadest coverage in Palm Coast, FL
Speeds from 300 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $50 - $80 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Palm Coast, FL
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $60 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best internet provider in Palm Coast, FL
Speeds from 300 - 5,000 Mbps
Prices from $55 - $250 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Broadest coverage in Palm Coast, FL
Speeds from 300 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $50 - $80 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best fixed wireless internet in Palm Coast, FL
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $60 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details

Article updated on April 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

Our Experts

Written by 
Hallie Seltzer
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid. Reviews ethics statement
Hallie Seltzer Associate Writer
Hallie Seltzer is an associate writer with CNET's broadband team, covering ISP reviews, provider comparisons and a little bit of everything related to home internet. She is a recent graduate from Rogers State University in Oklahoma with a degree in strategic communications. In her spare time, Hallie enjoys trying new restaurants, watching scary movies and snuggling with her two kitties.
See full bio
Why You Can Trust CNET
34353637383940
Reviews
344345346347348349350+
Cities/States
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks. The order in which our top picks are presented may be impacted by partnerships, and we may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Enter your address to view internet providers available near you
Why do we ask for your address?
We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.

What is the best internet provider in Palm Coast?

For most households in Palm Coast, CNET recommends AT&T Fiber as the top internet service provider. With symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits and no data caps, contracts or equipment fees, AT&T Fiber is worth checking out if it's available at your location. However, if you're only eligible for service under AT&T's DSL network, you'll see faster speeds and better value with Spectrum or T-Mobile Home Internet.

AT&T Fiber is also one of the fastest ISPs in Palm Coast, competing head-to-head with Metronet. Both providers offer a 5,000 megabit-per-second connection, but Metronet's plan costs $110 compared with AT&T's $225. If you're looking to save money on residential broadband, Metronet offers some of the cheapest rates in this coastal community: $30 per month for 100Mbps.

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Palm Coast across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Palm Coast. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Palm Coast, Florida, in 2024

3 Internet providers
SORT BY
Product image
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 5,000 Mbps
Price range
$55 - $250 per month

AT&T Fiber

Best internet provider in Palm Coast, FL

Our take - The FCC reports that almost 91% of Palm Coast homes are covered by AT&T, but that number includes the provider's fiber and DSL networks -- meaning you might get stuck with AT&T's slow speeds rather than its lightning-fast ones. But if you're serviceable for AT&T's fiber connection, you can enjoy speeds up to 5,000Mbps and prices as low as $55 per month without any contracts or data caps.

Read full review
... Or call to learn more:
Check with AT&T
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 5,000 Mbps
Price range
$55 - $250 per month
Show more details
Product image
Connection
Cable
Speed range
300 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $80 per month

Spectrum

Broadest coverage in Palm Coast, FL

Our take - Spectrum is Palm Coast's largest broadband provider, so it's a likely option wherever you're located in the city. Customers can choose from three tiers: 300Mbps for $40, 500Mbps for $50 and 1,000Mbps for $60. All of Spectrum's plans come with unlimited data and a free modem, but you'll have to pay an additional $7 monthly if you rent a router through this ISP.

Read full review
... Or call to learn more:
Check with Spectrum
Connection
Cable
Speed range
300 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $80 per month
Show more details
Product image
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best fixed wireless internet in Palm Coast, FL

Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet might be the perfect fit if you're looking for an all-inclusive broadband package. T-Mobile Home Internet costs $60 per month -- or $40 for eligible mobile customers -- and reaches speeds up to 245Mbps. Plus, this fixed wireless provider has no data caps or required contracts, and equipment is included in the monthly cost.

Read full review
... Or call to learn more:
Check with T-Mobile
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month
Show more details

Palm Coast internet providers compared

Provider Internet technologyMonthly priceSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
AT&T Home Internet
Read full review		 DSL hyrbrid$55 20-100MbpsNone1.5TB on some plansNone7.4
AT&T Fiber
Read full review		 Fiber$55-$225300-5,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Metronet Fiber$30-$110100-5,000Mbps$15 (optional)NoneNone6.9
Spectrum
Read full review		 Cable$40-$60300-1,000MbpsFree modem; $7 router (optional)NoneNone7.2
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)50-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Palm Coast?

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Metronet 100Mbps $30 100MbpsNone
Spectrum Internet
Read full review		 $40 300Mbps$7 (optional)
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review		 $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan)300MbpsNone
AT&T Home Internet
Read full review		 $55 100MbpsNone
AT&T Fiber 300
Read full review		 $55 300MbpsNone
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review		 $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan)245MbpsNone
Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Palm Coast

The best internet deals and top promotions in Palm Coast depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Palm Coast internet providers, such as Metronet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals

High angel view of beach at Palm Coast, Florida.

Photo by Michael Warren/Getty Images

Fastest internet plans in Palm Coast

Plan Starting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capsInternet technology
AT&T Fiber 5000
Read full review		 $225 5,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
Metronet 5Gbps $110 5,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
AT&T Fiber 2000
Read full review		 $125 2,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
Metronet 2Gbps $90 2,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
AT&T Fiber 1000
Read full review		 $80 1,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Metronet 1Gbps $50 1,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Spectrum Internet Gig
Read full review		 $60 1,000Mbps35MbpsNoneCable
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
Read full review		 $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan)1,000Mbps75MbpsNoneFixed wireless
Show more (4 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Palm Coast

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Palm Coast FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Palm Coast?

Thanks to its speedy connection and reasonable prices, AT&T Fiber is our top pick for broadband in Palm Coast. AT&T Fiber also comes with flat-rate pricing, unlimited data and no term agreements.

Is fiber internet available in Palm Coast?

According to the FCC, fiber connectivity is available to over 46% of Palm Coast residents, with AT&T Fiber and Metronet offering the largest fiber networks in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Palm Coast?

Metronet is Palm Coast's cheapest provider, offering 100Mbps for only $30 monthly.

Which internet provider in Palm Coast offers the fastest plan?

AT&T Fiber and Metronet both offer 5 gigabits of symmetrical speed in Palm Coast, costing $225 and $110, respectively.

Home Internet Guides

Internet Providers by City
Internet Providers and Services
Internet Routers
Helpful Internet Resources
Internet Provider Coupons
Looking for internet service?
Check availability
Tell us your address to view what’s available
Tell us your address to view what’s available
Why do we ask for your address?
  • Sometimes a provider is available in your Zip code, but not at your exact address
  • See what exact plans are available at your home
provider image
Enter your address
Why do we ask for your address?
  • Sometimes a provider is available in your Zip code, but not at your exact address
  • See what exact plans are available at your home
Privacy Policy
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.
Enter your address to view what's available near you
Why do we ask for your address?
We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
Privacy Policy
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.