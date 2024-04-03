Best Internet Providers in Palm Coast, Florida

What is the best internet provider in Palm Coast?

For most households in Palm Coast, CNET recommends AT&T Fiber as the top internet service provider. With symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits and no data caps, contracts or equipment fees, AT&T Fiber is worth checking out if it's available at your location. However, if you're only eligible for service under AT&T's DSL network, you'll see faster speeds and better value with Spectrum or T-Mobile Home Internet.

AT&T Fiber is also one of the fastest ISPs in Palm Coast, competing head-to-head with Metronet. Both providers offer a 5,000 megabit-per-second connection, but Metronet's plan costs $110 compared with AT&T's $225. If you're looking to save money on residential broadband, Metronet offers some of the cheapest rates in this coastal community: $30 per month for 100Mbps.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Palm Coast across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Palm Coast. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Palm Coast, Florida, in 2024

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Palm Coast, FL Our take - The FCC reports that almost 91% of Palm Coast homes are covered by AT&T, but that number includes the provider's fiber and DSL networks -- meaning you might get stuck with AT&T's slow speeds rather than its lightning-fast ones. But if you're serviceable for AT&T's fiber connection, you can enjoy speeds up to 5,000Mbps and prices as low as $55 per month without any contracts or data caps. Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $80 per month Spectrum Broadest coverage in Palm Coast, FL Our take - Spectrum is Palm Coast's largest broadband provider, so it's a likely option wherever you're located in the city. Customers can choose from three tiers: 300Mbps for $40, 500Mbps for $50 and 1,000Mbps for $60. All of Spectrum's plans come with unlimited data and a free modem, but you'll have to pay an additional $7 monthly if you rent a router through this ISP. Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Compare Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Palm Coast, FL Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet might be the perfect fit if you're looking for an all-inclusive broadband package. T-Mobile Home Internet costs $60 per month -- or $40 for eligible mobile customers -- and reaches speeds up to 245Mbps. Plus, this fixed wireless provider has no data caps or required contracts, and equipment is included in the monthly cost. Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Palm Coast internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet

Read full review DSL hyrbrid $55 20-100Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Metronet Fiber $30-$110 100-5,000Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.9 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $40-$60 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $7 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Palm Coast? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Metronet 100Mbps $30 100Mbps None Spectrum Internet

Read full review $40 300Mbps $7 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan) 300Mbps None AT&T Home Internet

Read full review $55 100Mbps None AT&T Fiber 300

Read full review $55 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Palm Coast

The best internet deals and top promotions in Palm Coast depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Palm Coast internet providers, such as Metronet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Michael Warren/Getty Images

Fastest internet plans in Palm Coast Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data caps Internet technology AT&T Fiber 5000

Read full review $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Metronet 5Gbps $110 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 2000

Read full review $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Metronet 2Gbps $90 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 1000

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Metronet 1Gbps $50 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig

Read full review $60 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (4 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Palm Coast

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Palm Coast FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Palm Coast? Thanks to its speedy connection and reasonable prices, AT&T Fiber is our top pick for broadband in Palm Coast. AT&T Fiber also comes with flat-rate pricing, unlimited data and no term agreements.

Is fiber internet available in Palm Coast? According to the FCC, fiber connectivity is available to over 46% of Palm Coast residents, with AT&T Fiber and Metronet offering the largest fiber networks in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Palm Coast? Metronet is Palm Coast's cheapest provider, offering 100Mbps for only $30 monthly.