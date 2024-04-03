Best Internet Providers in Palm Coast, Florida

What is the best internet provider in Palm Coast?
For most households in Palm Coast, CNET recommends AT&T Fiber as the top internet service provider. With symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits and no data caps, contracts or equipment fees, AT&T Fiber is worth checking out if it's available at your location. However, if you're only eligible for service under AT&T's DSL network, you'll see faster speeds and better value with Spectrum or T-Mobile Home Internet.
AT&T Fiber is also one of the fastest ISPs in Palm Coast, competing head-to-head with Metronet. Both providers offer a 5,000 megabit-per-second connection, but Metronet's plan costs $110 compared with AT&T's $225. If you're looking to save money on residential broadband, Metronet offers some of the cheapest rates in this coastal community: $30 per month for 100Mbps.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Palm Coast across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Palm Coast. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Palm Coast, Florida, in 2024
AT&T Fiber
Best internet provider in Palm Coast, FL
Our take - The FCC reports that almost 91% of Palm Coast homes are covered by AT&T, but that number includes the provider's fiber and DSL networks -- meaning you might get stuck with AT&T's slow speeds rather than its lightning-fast ones. But if you're serviceable for AT&T's fiber connection, you can enjoy speeds up to 5,000Mbps and prices as low as $55 per month without any contracts or data caps.
Spectrum
Broadest coverage in Palm Coast, FL
Our take - Spectrum is Palm Coast's largest broadband provider, so it's a likely option wherever you're located in the city. Customers can choose from three tiers: 300Mbps for $40, 500Mbps for $50 and 1,000Mbps for $60. All of Spectrum's plans come with unlimited data and a free modem, but you'll have to pay an additional $7 monthly if you rent a router through this ISP.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless internet in Palm Coast, FL
Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet might be the perfect fit if you're looking for an all-inclusive broadband package. T-Mobile Home Internet costs $60 per month -- or $40 for eligible mobile customers -- and reaches speeds up to 245Mbps. Plus, this fixed wireless provider has no data caps or required contracts, and equipment is included in the monthly cost.
Palm Coast internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|
AT&T Home Internet
Read full review
|DSL hyrbrid
|$55
|20-100Mbps
|None
|1.5TB on some plans
|None
|7.4
|
AT&T Fiber
Read full review
|Fiber
|$55-$225
|300-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Metronet
|Fiber
|$30-$110
|100-5,000Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|None
|None
|6.9
|
Spectrum
Read full review
|Cable
|$40-$60
|300-1,000Mbps
|Free modem; $7 router (optional)
|None
|None
|7.2
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s the cheapest internet plan in Palm Coast?
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Metronet 100Mbps
|$30
|100Mbps
|None
|
Spectrum Internet
Read full review
|$40
|300Mbps
|$7 (optional)
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|
AT&T Home Internet
Read full review
|$55
|100Mbps
|None
|
AT&T Fiber 300
Read full review
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|$60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan)
|245Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Palm Coast
The best internet deals and top promotions in Palm Coast depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Palm Coast internet providers, such as Metronet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
Fastest internet plans in Palm Coast
|Plan
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data caps
|Internet technology
|
AT&T Fiber 5000
Read full review
|$225
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Metronet 5Gbps
|$110
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
AT&T Fiber 2000
Read full review
|$125
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Metronet 2Gbps
|$90
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
AT&T Fiber 1000
Read full review
|$80
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Metronet 1Gbps
|$50
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Spectrum Internet Gig
Read full review
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|35Mbps
|None
|Cable
|
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
Read full review
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan)
|1,000Mbps
|75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Palm Coast
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
Internet providers in Palm Coast FAQs
What is the best internet service provider in Palm Coast?
Thanks to its speedy connection and reasonable prices, AT&T Fiber is our top pick for broadband in Palm Coast. AT&T Fiber also comes with flat-rate pricing, unlimited data and no term agreements.
Is fiber internet available in Palm Coast?
According to the FCC, fiber connectivity is available to over 46% of Palm Coast residents, with AT&T Fiber and Metronet offering the largest fiber networks in the area.
What is the cheapest internet provider in Palm Coast?
Metronet is Palm Coast's cheapest provider, offering 100Mbps for only $30 monthly.
Which internet provider in Palm Coast offers the fastest plan?
AT&T Fiber and Metronet both offer 5 gigabits of symmetrical speed in Palm Coast, costing $225 and $110, respectively.
