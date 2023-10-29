Best Internet Providers in Odessa, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Odessa?

AT&T Fiber is Odessa's best internet service provider, offering fast upload and download speeds, competitive prices, and customer-friendly terms. You won't have to worry about your price automatically increasing after the promo period ends, and AT&T includes the cost of equipment in the monthly price.

If you can’t get AT&T Fiber at your address, several good backup options exist. Sparklight is the cheapest internet in Odessa, with plans starting at just $39 per month. However, the price increases on Sparklight’s cheapest plan in the second and third years. If you don’t want to worry about price hikes, T-Mobile Home Internet guarantees that it won’t ever raise your rates, and all fees are included in the $50 monthly price.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Odessa across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Odessa. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Odessa, Texas

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Odessa, TX Read full review When fiber internet is available, it's almost always your best choice, and AT&T Fiber was CNET's pick for the best fiber internet in the entire country. It has everything we look for in an internet provider: fast upload and download speeds, reasonable prices and customer-friendly terms. You won't have to worry about data caps, contracts or your price going up after a year -- part of the reason AT&T Fiber has the highest customer satisfaction score of any internet provider from the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Product details Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Show more details

Sparklight Cheapest internet in Odessa, TX Read full review Sparklight is ubiquitous in Odessa -- 99% of homes in the area have access, according to FCC data -- and it's a solid backup if you can't get AT&T Fiber. It offers the lowest prices of any ISP in the area, with plans starting at $39 monthly for 200/10Mbps speeds. The main downsides are price increases on the cheapest plan and slower upload speeds. You may run into bandwidth issues if you have more than one person working from home or gaming online. Product details Price range $39 - $110 per month Speed range 200 - 1,00Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on most plans, no contracts, 30-day money-back guarantee Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing with no contracts or cancellation fees

30-day money-back guarantee provides an opportunity to try the service

Brings faster speeds to many communities where DSL and satellite are the only other options Cons Data caps on most plans, but especially tight on the lower tiers

Monthly price increase on starter plans after 3 months Show more details

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Odessa, TX Read full review T-Mobile Home Internet is a nice alternative to the traditional ISPs in Odessa. It has only one plan available for $50 per month, but everything is included. There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts, and T-Mobile guarantees it won't ever raise your price. Those consumer-friendly terms have led to T-Mobile receiving the highest customer satisfaction score of any non-fiber ISP in the ACSI's most recent survey. Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Show more details

Odessa internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Sparklight Cable $39-$104 200-1,000Mbps $12.50 (optional) None None 6.9 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4

What's the cheapest internet plan in Odessa? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Sparklight $39 200Mbps $12.50 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None AT&T Internet 300 $55 300Mbps None

How to find internet deals and promotions in Odessa

The best internet deals and top promotions in Odessa depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Odessa internet providers, such as Sparklight, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Odessa Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Internet 5000 $250 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 2000 $150 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 1000 $55 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Sparklight Gigaone Plus $104 1,000Mbps 50Mbps None Cable

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Odessa

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

