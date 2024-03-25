Best Internet Providers in Missouri City, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Missouri City?

CNET recommends Xfinity as the best internet service provider in Missouri City, Texas. Xfinity offers the widest broadband availability in this Texas town, serving over 99% of households, as reported by the Federal Communications Commission. Plus, this cable giant comes with low prices, speeds up to 2 gigabits and free equipment on most plans. Other ISPs, such as T-Mobile, Frontier and AT&T, also serve select Missouri City households, but you'll have to input your address on the right to see which providers serve your location.

We've also found the fastest and cheapest options for internet in Missouri City, with Xfinity and Astound Broadband competing for the lowest introductory prices. Xfinity Connect costs $20 per month for download speeds up to 150 megabits per second, while Astound's service costs the same but offers speeds reaching 300Mbps. For speed, check out Frontier Fiber or AT&T Fiber, which offer 5 gigabits -- or 5,000Mbps -- of symmetrical speed for $155 and $225, respectively.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Missouri City across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Missouri City. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Missouri City, Texas, in 2024

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Missouri City, TX Our take - Xfinity offers a variety of plans and some of the cheapest rates for home internet in Missouri City. Customers can choose from 150Mbps up to 2,000Mbps of download speed, with prices as low as $20 per month. Also, there are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees on any of Xfinity's tiers except the cheapest one ($20 for 150Mbps). Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Compare Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Missouri City, TX Our take - If you're searching for an all-inclusive broadband package in Missouri City, T-Mobile Home Internet might be the right fit. For $60 monthly, customers can reach speeds up to 245Mbps; a price that includes unlimited data and equipment. Eligible mobile customers can save $20 monthly, lowering their monthly bill to $40. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Best fiber internet in Missouri City, TX Our take - Although AT&T does offer a small fiber network in Missouri City, Frontier Fiber covers more households within city limits. Frontier Fiber has four plans: 500Mbps for $45, 1,000Mbps for $60, 2,000Mbps for $100 and 5,000Mbps for $155. Unlimited data and equipment are included, and no pesky contracts are required. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 536-4810 Check with Frontier Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Pros and Cons Pros Wi-Fi router rental included in the price

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fee Compare Check with Frontier Show more details Show more details Compare

Missouri City internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Broadband

Read full review Cable $20-$55 300-1,500Mbps None None None 7 AT&T Home Internet

Read full review DSL hybrid $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Frontier Communications

Read full review DSL/Fiber $45-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Read full review Cable/Fiber $20-$120 150-2,000Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB on some plans 1 year on some plans 7 Show more (3 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Missouri City

The best internet deals and top promotions in Missouri City depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Missouri City internet providers, such as Xfinity and Astound Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, such as Frontier, AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Bill Varie/Getty Images Worker checking gauges on natural gas tank.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Missouri City

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Missouri City FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Missouri City? With wide serviceability and cheap pricing for residential broadband, Xfinity is our pick for internet in Missouri City. Most of Xfinity's plans also have no data caps, contracts or equipment fees.

Is fiber internet available in Missouri City? According to FCC data, fiber connectivity is available to over 64% of Missouri City residents, with AT&T Fiber and Frontier Fiber being the two largest fiber providers in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Missouri City? Xfinity and Astound Broadband tie for the cheapest plan in Missouri City. Both offer a $20-per-month connection, but Xfinity's 150Mbps doesn't compare to Astound's 300Mbps service.