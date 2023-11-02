Best Internet Providers in Midland, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Midland?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet provider in Midland, offering fast download and upload speeds for reasonable prices. Equipment is included in the monthly price, and you won’t have to worry about data caps or contracts. Most importantly, AT&T Fiber’s prices don’t automatically increase after the promotional period ends.

Astound Broadband is the cheapest internet provider in Midland, with plans starting at an extremely low $25 per month for 300Mbps download speeds. If that sounds too good to be true, it is -- the price increases to $90 per month in the second year. No contracts are required with Astound, though, so you can cancel your service before that price hike kicks in.

If you don’t want to worry about your bill going up, T-Mobile Home Internet locks in its $50 monthly price for as long as you stay a customer. The fixed wireless provider also includes equipment in the price, and while it’s not as fast as AT&T Fiber or Astound, it still provides enough speed for smaller households.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service provider in Midland across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Midland. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Midland, Texas

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Midland, Texas When AT&T Fiber is available in your area, it's typically your best choice. It has the best combination of price and speed of any ISP in Midland, and unlike with cable providers like Astound and Optimum, you'll get the same upload speeds as download -- crucial for anyone who games online or works from home. AT&T Fiber is extremely popular with its customers, too: It earned the highest rating of any provider from the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Product details Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price No data caps for any fiber plans Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Show more details

Astound Broadband Cheapest internet in Midland, Texas If you're looking for the cheapest internet in Midland, Astound offers the lowest starting prices, at $25 per month for 300Mbps speeds. That said, the price is locked in only for the first year; after that, prices increase to $90. The three other Astound plans in Midland come with a two-year price guarantee, but you can expect a similar price hike on those plans in the third year. Product details Price range $20 - $80 per month Speed range 100 - 1,200Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, low promo prices, no contracts Pros and Cons Pros Low first-year pricing No data caps No contracts Cons Availability limited to metro areas Sharp price increase after the promotional period Confusing equipment fees

No data caps

No contracts Cons Availability limited to metro areas

Sharp price increase after the promotional period

Confusing equipment fees Show more details

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Midland, Texas If you don't need ultrafast speeds and you'd rather not worry about your bill jumping up from one month to the next, T-Mobile Home Internet offers a straightforward alternative. Everything you need -- including Wi-Fi equipment -- is included in T-Mobile's $50 monthly price, and the ISP guarantees that it won't ever raise your rates. Download speeds top out at around 245Mbps, but that's plenty for most people. T-Mobile earned the highest score of any non-fiber provider in the ACSI's most recent survey. Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts No data caps Simple, affordable pricing Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Show more details

Midland internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Broadband Cable $25-$60 300-1,500Mbps None None None 7 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Optimum Cable $40-$80 300-940Mbps None None None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4

What's the cheapest internet plan in Midland? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Astound 300 Mbps $25 300Mbps Included for 12 mos. Astound 600 Mbps $40 600Mbps Included for 24 mos. Optimum 300 Mbps $40 300Mbps None Astound Gig $50 940Mbps Included for 24 mos. T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None

How to find internet deals and promotions in Midland

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Midland depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Midland internet providers, such as Optimum and Astound Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Midland Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Internet 5000 $250 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Internet 2000 $150 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Astound 1.5 Gig $60 1,500Mbps 50Mbps None Cable AT&T Internet 1000 $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Astound Gig $50 940Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Optimum 1 Gig $80 940Mbps 35Mbps None Cable

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video, or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps lets one to two users simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Midland

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites, and mapping information from the FCC at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

Though the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

Internet providers in Midland FAQ

Is fiber internet available in Midland? Yes, fiber internet is available to 57% of Midland households, according to FCC data. AT&T Fiber is the most prevalent fiber internet provider in the area.

