Best Internet Providers in Littleton, Colorado

What is the best internet provider in Littleton?

Quantum Fiber is the best internet provider in Littleton, Colorado. The fiber internet provider offers a variety of plans with symmetrical upload and download speeds ranging from 500 megabits per second up to 8,000Mbps, the fastest in Littleton. All plans include free equipment rental, unlimited data and a price-for-life guarantee.

The only major drawback to Quantum Fiber is its availability. Less than a third of Littleton households are serviceable, according to the Federal Communications Commission. CenturyLink, another Lumen Technologies brand along with Quantum Fiber, is much more widely available in Littleton, as is the nation’s largest cable internet provider, Xfinity.

Given the choice of the two, CenturyLink or Xfinity, I’d recommend Xfinity for its cheap introductory pricing and fast speeds. It's currently the lowest cost in Littleton, starting at $20 per month for download speeds up to 75Mbps. Topping out at around 1,200Mbps, Xfinity isn’t as fast as Quantum Fiber (and doesn’t offer symmetrical upload and download speeds), but it has a significantly higher speed potential than CenturyLink.

Other internet options in Littleton are of the wireless variety, specifically Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet. Verizon 5G Home Internet has a lower starting price and faster maximum speeds, while T-Mobile Home Internet boasts greater availability, especially in rural areas.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Littleton across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Littleton. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Littleton, Colorado

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best internet provider in Littleton, CO Our take - Fiber internet is preferred for its speed and reliability, so the choice is obvious when it comes with added perks like unlimited data, free equipment and a price-for-life guarantee. Granted, it's not the cheapest ISP in Littleton, but Quantum Fiber is the way to go if you want the best value for your money. Read full review . . .

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best broadband coverage in Littleton, CO Our take - Wherever you live or are moving to in Littleton, Xfinity will surely be an option for home internet. Along with the best availability, Xfinity presents the most plans, including the cheapest internet plans in Littleton and a variety of bundles that combine internet, TV and other Xfinity services. Read full review . . .

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Littleton, CO Our take - Available speeds vary from 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps, depending on your address and the plan you choose. That's a wide range, so the overall value will come down to what speeds you can get. Thankfully, there are no contracts, so you can try it out risk-free and cancel if the speeds aren't up to your needs. Read full review . . .

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best rural internet in Littleton, CO Our take - Where T-Mobile Home Internet lacks in maximum speeds (72 to 245Mbps), it makes up for in coverage area. The widespread availability makes T-Mobile Home Internet an excellent choice for broadband in suburban or rural areas where cable or fiber connections are unavailable. Read full review . . .

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Littleton, Colorado, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 20-140Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$165 500-8,000Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$80 75-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB 1 year or none 7 Show more (1 item)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Littleton

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Littleton depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Littleton internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or promotions, such as free streaming services or equipment rental for a limited time. Many providers, including CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Littleton Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Quantum Fiber 8 Gig $165 8,000Mbps 8,000Mbps None Fiber Quantum Fiber 3 Gig $100 3,000Mbps 3,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra $85 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB Cable Xfinity Gigabit $60 1,000Mbps 20Mbps 1.2TB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Littleton

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Littleton, Colorado, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Littleton? Quantum Fiber is the best internet service provider in Littleton due to its fiber internet coverage, fast speeds and straightforward pricing, which includes a price-for-life guarantee. Additionally, the service includes free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements -- all perks that aren’t fully available from local broadband competitor Xfinity.

Is fiber internet available in Littleton? Roughly three in 10 Littleton addresses are serviceable for fiber internet, per the latest FCC data. Fiber availability is greatest in the central and northeastern areas of the city, while those to the south and west may have a more difficult time accessing fiber internet. Quantum Fiber is the largest fiber-optic internet provider in Littleton.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Littleton? Xfinity has the lowest introductory rates for internet in Littleton. Xfinity’s Connect and Connect More plans are the cheapest in Littleton, starting at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps and $30 for 200Mbps, respectively. Wi-Fi equipment may be included with the Connect More plan (and higher speed tiers), a $15 monthly value if you rent your equipment. A one-year contract may be required to get the lowest pricing.