Best Internet Providers in Little Rock, Arkansas

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Little Rock, AR
Speeds from 300 - 5,000 Mbps
Prices from $55 - $250 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Xfinity Best for cheap internet in Little Rock, AR
Speeds from 75 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $20 - $120 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Little Rock, AR
Speeds from 85 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $50 - $70 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
T-Mobile Home Internet Best rural internet in Little Rock, AR
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $60 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best internet provider in Little Rock, AR
Speeds from 300 - 5,000 Mbps
Prices from $55 - $250 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best for cheap internet in Little Rock, AR
Speeds from 75 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $20 - $120 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best fixed wireless internet in Little Rock, AR
Speeds from 85 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $50 - $70 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best rural internet in Little Rock, AR
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $60 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details

Updated Jan. 19, 2024 8:31 a.m. PT

david-anders
Written by  David Anders
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid. Reviews ethics statement
david-anders
David Anders Senior Writer
David Anders is a senior writer for CNET covering broadband providers, smart home devices and security products. Prior to joining CNET, David built his industry expertise writing for the broadband marketplace Allconnect. In his 5 plus years covering broadband, David's work has been referenced by a variety of sources including ArcGIS, DIRECTV and more. David is from and currently resides in the Charlotte area with his wife, son and two cats.
Expertise Broadband providers, Home internet, Security Cameras
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
34353637383940
Reviews
244245246247248249250+
Cities/States
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks. The order in which our top picks are presented may be impacted by partnerships, and we may get a commission if you buy through our links. How we test ISPs

Enter your address to view internet providers available near you
Why do we ask for your address?
We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
Moving or just moved?
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.

What is the best internet provider in Little Rock?

AT&T Fiber and Xfinity are top choices for internet in Little Rock, but AT&T Fiber is CNET's pick as the best internet service provider in Little Rock overall for several reasons. AT&T's fiber network can deliver symmetrical download and upload speeds, including multigigabit speeds up to 5,000 megabits per second, the fastest in Little Rock. All plans come with unlimited data, free equipment and no contracts

AT&T Fiber is a leader in home internet (and customer satisfaction), but you won’t want to overlook Xfinity’s offers in Little Rock, particularly if you’re shopping for cheap internet. Xfinity has the lowest introductory rate of any major ISP in Little Rock at $20 a month for download speeds up to 75Mbps. Sparklight is another local option for cheap internet, but availability is much more limited in Little Rock and North Little Rock than Xfinity.

For alternatives to AT&T Fiber and Xfinity (or possibly Sparklight), consider fixed wireless internet from Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet. Verizon has lower pricing and faster max speeds, but T-Mobile has greater availability, making it a great broadband option in suburban or rural areas outside Little Rock.

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Little Rock across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Little Rock. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Little Rock, Arkansas

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 5,000 Mbps
Price range
$55 - $250 per month

AT&T Fiber

Best internet provider in Little Rock, AR

Our take - Fiber-optic internet is the preferred connection type for its speed and reliability, but that’s not the only reason to go with AT&T Fiber. All plans include unlimited data and free equipment rental, with no set price increases. The fast speeds and straightforward pricing have helped AT&T Fiber consistently rank among the top ISPs for customer satisfaction.

Read full review
. . . Or call to learn more:
Check with AT&T
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 5,000 Mbps
Price range
$55 - $250 per month
Show more details
Connection
Cable
Speed range
75 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $120 per month

Xfinity

Best for cheap internet in Little Rock, AR

Our take - Xfinity has the lowest introductory pricing on home internet in Little Rock. The cheap rates are tempting, but keep in mind that a one- or two-year term agreement may be required to get the lowest price. Additionally, prices are set to increase by as much as $20 to $30 or more after the first year, and select plans may come with a 1.2TB data cap and fees for going over.

Read full review
. . . Or call to learn more:
Check with Xfinity
Connection
Cable
Speed range
75 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $120 per month
Show more details
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
85 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $70 per month

Verizon 5G Home Internet

Best fixed wireless internet in Little Rock, AR

Our take - Overall value will vary depending on the speeds you can get -- somewhere between 50 and 300Mbps or 85 and 1,000Mbps based on your plan selection -- but if the available speeds suit your home, Verizon 5G Home Internet is worth considering. The contract-free service costs $50 or $70 per month ($35 or $45 for qualifying Verizon mobile customers) and includes free equipment and unlimited data.

Read full review
. . . Or call to learn more:
Check with Verizon
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
85 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $70 per month
Show more details
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best rural internet in Little Rock, AR

Our take - Broadband options are harder to come by in areas with scarce fiber and cable connections. Fixed wireless internet has emerged as a broadband solution in many such areas, and T-Mobile Home Internet is a leading provider. At $60 per month for speeds of 72 to 245Mbps, it isn’t the cheapest or fastest ISP, but the free equipment, unlimited data and no contracts give it an advantage over many rural internet providers.

Read full review
. . . Or call to learn more:
Check with T-Mobile
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month
Show more details

Little Rock, Arkansas internet providers compared

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
Aristotle Unified Communications Fixed wireless$50-$10525-100MbpsNoneNone1 yearN/A
AT&T DSL, fiber$55 DSL, $55-$225 fiber10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiberNone1.5TB DSL, none fiberNone7.4
Sparklight Cable$40-$70300-940Mbps$13 (optional)5TB soft capNone6.9
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)50-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Xfinity Cable$20-$10075-2,000Mbps$15 (included in most plans)1.2TB or unlimited1 or 2 years for lowest pricing7
Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Little Rock?

Plan Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps$15 (optional)
Xfinity Connect More $35 200Mbps$15 (optional)
Sparklight Connect 300 $40 300MBps$13 (optional)
Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)300MbpsNone
Aristotle Basic $50 25MbpsNone
Xfinity Fast $55 400MbpsNone
AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300MbpsNone
T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans)245MbpsNone
Show more (4 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

View of downtown Little Rock, Arkansas skyline
Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Little Rock

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Little Rock depend on what discounts are available during that a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Little Rock internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing, free equipment rental or unlimited data with select plans for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, Verizon 5G Home Internet and Sparklight, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Little Rock

Plan Starting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection type
AT&T Internet 5000 $225 5,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit x2 $100 2,000Mbps200MbpsNoneCable
AT&T Internet 2000 $125 2,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit Extra $85 1,200Mbps35Mbps1.2TBCable
AT&T Internet 1000 $80 1,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit $80 1,000Mbps20Mbps1.2TBCable
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans)85-1,000Mbps50-75MbpsNoneFixed wireless
Sparklight Connect 1 Gig $70 940Mbps50Mbps5TB soft capCable
Show more (4 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Little Rock

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Little Rock, Arkansas FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Little Rock?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Little Rock. The area’s largest fiber-optic internet provider offers symmetrical upload and download speeds ranging from 300 to 5,000Mbps, making it the fastest ISP in Little Rock and the only one to deliver symmetrical speeds.

Aside from fast speeds, AT&T Fiber is preferred for its stable pricing (no set price increases) and simple service terms that include free equipment rental and unlimited data. AT&T Fiber consistently received high customer satisfaction ratings from the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power in recent years.

Is fiber internet available in Little Rock?

Around 40% of Little Rock households are eligible for fiber internet service, according to the most recent FCC data. Serviceability is greatest in the Greenwood Acres, Pulaski Heights and Hickory Hills communities, but fiber service can be found in random neighborhoods throughout Little Rock. AT&T Fiber is the largest, and essentially only, fiber-optic internet provider in Little Rock.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Little Rock?

Xfinity has the lowest introductory rate on home internet in Little Rock, with service starting at $20 per month for download speeds up to 75Mbps. Xfinity’s next cheapest plan offers a bit more speed, up to 200Mbps, starting at $35 monthly -- $20 less than the cheapest plan from AT&T Fiber. 

Faster Xfinity plans are also priced competitively. For example, Xfinity offers 400Mbps for the same starting monthly rate as AT&T Fiber’s 300Mbps plan ($55), and 2-gig service is $25 cheaper from Xfinity than AT&T Fiber.

Unfortunately, the low rates won’t last forever as Xfinity rates increase after the first year or two of service. The exact increase varies by plan, but it could add anywhere from $10 to $37 or more to your bill. Additionally, a one or two-year contract may be required for the lowest pricing, and renting equipment may add $15 to your monthly bill.

Which internet provider in Little Rock offers the fastest plan?

AT&T Fiber offers the fastest internet plan in Little Rock with symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5,000Mbps, starting at $225 monthly. AT&T Fiber also offers a 2,000Mbps plan and single gig service (1,000Mbps) starting at $125 and $80, respectively.

Xfinity offers speed tiers of 2,000, 1,200Mbps and 1,000Mbps for around the same price as AT&T Fiber or lower, at least for the first year or two of service. However, since Xfinity largely employs a cable internet network, the provider cannot deliver symmetrical upload and download speeds. Upload speeds with Xfinity’s fastest cable internet plan top out at 200Mbps, while others only offer 35Mbps or lower.

Home Internet Guides

Internet Providers by City

Internet Providers and Services

Internet Routers

Helpful Internet Resources

Looking for internet service?
Check availability
Tell us your address to view what’s available
Tell us your address to view what’s available
Why do we ask for your address?
  • Sometimes a provider is available in your Zip code, but not at your exact address
  • See what exact plans are available at your home
provider image
Enter your address
Why do we ask for your address?
  • Sometimes a provider is available in your Zip code, but not at your exact address
  • See what exact plans are available at your home
Privacy Policy
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.
Enter your address to view what's available near you
Why do we ask for your address?
We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
Privacy Policy
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.