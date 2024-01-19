Best Internet Providers in Little Rock, Arkansas

What is the best internet provider in Little Rock?

AT&T Fiber and Xfinity are top choices for internet in Little Rock, but AT&T Fiber is CNET's pick as the best internet service provider in Little Rock overall for several reasons. AT&T's fiber network can deliver symmetrical download and upload speeds, including multigigabit speeds up to 5,000 megabits per second, the fastest in Little Rock. All plans come with unlimited data, free equipment and no contracts.

AT&T Fiber is a leader in home internet (and customer satisfaction), but you won’t want to overlook Xfinity’s offers in Little Rock, particularly if you’re shopping for cheap internet. Xfinity has the lowest introductory rate of any major ISP in Little Rock at $20 a month for download speeds up to 75Mbps. Sparklight is another local option for cheap internet, but availability is much more limited in Little Rock and North Little Rock than Xfinity.

For alternatives to AT&T Fiber and Xfinity (or possibly Sparklight), consider fixed wireless internet from Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet. Verizon has lower pricing and faster max speeds, but T-Mobile has greater availability, making it a great broadband option in suburban or rural areas outside Little Rock.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Little Rock across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Little Rock. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Little Rock, Arkansas

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Little Rock, AR Our take - Fiber-optic internet is the preferred connection type for its speed and reliability, but that's not the only reason to go with AT&T Fiber. All plans include unlimited data and free equipment rental, with no set price increases. The fast speeds and straightforward pricing have helped AT&T Fiber consistently rank among the top ISPs for customer satisfaction. Read full review .

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best for cheap internet in Little Rock, AR Our take - Xfinity has the lowest introductory pricing on home internet in Little Rock. The cheap rates are tempting, but keep in mind that a one- or two-year term agreement may be required to get the lowest price. Additionally, prices are set to increase by as much as $20 to $30 or more after the first year, and select plans may come with a 1.2TB data cap and fees for going over. Read full review .

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Little Rock, AR Our take - Overall value will vary depending on the speeds you can get -- somewhere between 50 and 300Mbps or 85 and 1,000Mbps based on your plan selection -- but if the available speeds suit your home, Verizon 5G Home Internet is worth considering. The contract-free service costs $50 or $70 per month ($35 or $45 for qualifying Verizon mobile customers) and includes free equipment and unlimited data. Read full review .

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best rural internet in Little Rock, AR Our take - Broadband options are harder to come by in areas with scarce fiber and cable connections. Fixed wireless internet has emerged as a broadband solution in many such areas, and T-Mobile Home Internet is a leading provider. At $60 per month for speeds of 72 to 245Mbps, it isn't the cheapest or fastest ISP, but the free equipment, unlimited data and no contracts give it an advantage over many rural internet providers. Read full review .

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Little Rock, Arkansas internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Aristotle Unified Communications Fixed wireless $50-$105 25-100Mbps None None 1 year N/A AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$225 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None 1.5TB DSL, none fiber None 7.4 Sparklight Cable $40-$70 300-940Mbps $13 (optional) 5TB soft cap None 6.9 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$100 75-2,000Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB or unlimited 1 or 2 years for lowest pricing 7 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Little Rock

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Little Rock depend on what discounts are available during that a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Little Rock internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing, free equipment rental or unlimited data with select plans for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, Verizon 5G Home Internet and Sparklight, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Little Rock

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Little Rock, Arkansas FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Little Rock? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Little Rock. The area’s largest fiber-optic internet provider offers symmetrical upload and download speeds ranging from 300 to 5,000Mbps, making it the fastest ISP in Little Rock and the only one to deliver symmetrical speeds. Aside from fast speeds, AT&T Fiber is preferred for its stable pricing (no set price increases) and simple service terms that include free equipment rental and unlimited data. AT&T Fiber consistently received high customer satisfaction ratings from the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power in recent years.

Is fiber internet available in Little Rock? Around 40% of Little Rock households are eligible for fiber internet service, according to the most recent FCC data. Serviceability is greatest in the Greenwood Acres, Pulaski Heights and Hickory Hills communities, but fiber service can be found in random neighborhoods throughout Little Rock. AT&T Fiber is the largest, and essentially only, fiber-optic internet provider in Little Rock.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Little Rock? Xfinity has the lowest introductory rate on home internet in Little Rock, with service starting at $20 per month for download speeds up to 75Mbps. Xfinity’s next cheapest plan offers a bit more speed, up to 200Mbps, starting at $35 monthly -- $20 less than the cheapest plan from AT&T Fiber. Faster Xfinity plans are also priced competitively. For example, Xfinity offers 400Mbps for the same starting monthly rate as AT&T Fiber’s 300Mbps plan ($55), and 2-gig service is $25 cheaper from Xfinity than AT&T Fiber. Unfortunately, the low rates won’t last forever as Xfinity rates increase after the first year or two of service. The exact increase varies by plan, but it could add anywhere from $10 to $37 or more to your bill. Additionally, a one or two-year contract may be required for the lowest pricing, and renting equipment may add $15 to your monthly bill.