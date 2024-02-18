Best Internet Providers in Largo, Florida

What is the best internet provider in Largo?
Spectrum's wide coverage map, low prices and simple service details make it CNET's pick for Largo's best internet service provider. Spectrum also tops CNET's list of best cable providers of 2024, meaning it's a reliable option for home broadband wherever you're located. WOW Internet and Rapid Systems are other ISPs that serve the Largo area, but it'll come down to what's available at your specific address.
Spectrum and WOW Internet are two of the cheapest providers in Largo, offering base plans for only $30 per month. Even though Spectrum's network is bigger than WOW's, Spectrum only offers 100 megabits per second compared to WOW's 300Mbps. If you're looking for the fastest service in Largo, Frontier Fiber offers 5 gigabits and 2 gigabits of symmetrical speed, costing $155 and $100, respectively.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Largo across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Largo. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Largo, Florida, in 2024
Spectrum
Best internet provider in Largo, FL
Our take - With availability to over 90% of Largo residents, according to the Federal Communications Commission, Spectrum offers some of the cheapest pricing for service in the area. You can choose between four plans, ranging in speed from 100 up to 1,000Mbps. Prices vary by location, but all plans include unlimited data, a free modem and no required contract.
WOW Internet
Best cheap internet provider in Largo, FL
Our take - WOW Internet, also known as WideOpenWest, is the second-largest cable provider that serves Largo. Plans start at $30 for 300Mbps and go up to $95 for 1.2 gigabits, which is some of the most competitive pricing home broadband has to offer. Plus, WOW comes with no data caps, contracts or equipment fees.
Rapid Systems
Best rural internet provider in Largo, FL
Our take - Although its prices are high and speeds are slow, Rapid Systems is a great alternative for residential internet if Spectrum or Frontier Fiber are unavailable at your household. This fixed wireless provider offers speeds up to 25Mbps and doesn't enforce any data caps or contracts, but prices start at $79 per month.
Largo internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|Frontier Fiber
|Fiber
|$45-$155
|500-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|6.3
|Rapid Systems
|Fixed wireless
|$79-$99
|10-25Mbps
|Varies
|None
|None
|N/A
|Spectrum
|Cable
|$50-$70
|300-1,000Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router (optional)
|None
|None
|7.2
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|WOW Internet
|Cable
|$30-$95
|300-1,200Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s the cheapest internet plan in Largo?
|Provider
|Starting monthly price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Spectrum Internet 100
|$30
|100Mbps
|$5 (optional)
|WOW Internet 300
|$30
|300Mbps
|None
|Frontier Fiber 500
|$45
|500Mbps
|None
|Spectrum Internet
|$50
|300Mbps
|$5 (optional)
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan)
|245Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Largo
The best internet deals and top promotions in Largo depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Largo internet providers, such as Spectrum and WOW Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Frontier and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
Fastest internet plans in Largo
|Provider
|Starting monthly price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection type
|Frontier Fiber 5 Gig
|$155
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Frontier Fiber 2 Gig
|$100
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|WOW Internet 1.2 Gig
|$95
|1,200Mbps
|50Mbps
|None
|Cable
|Frontier Fiber 1 Gig
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Spectrum Internet Gig
|$70
|1,000Mbps
|35Mbps
|None
|Cable
|Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan)
|1,000Mbps
|75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
|WOW Internet 1 Gig
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|50Mbps
|None
|Cable
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Largo
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
Largo internet provider FAQs
What is the best internet service provider in Largo?
Wide availability, low prices and speeds up to 1 gigabit make Spectrum the best internet provider for most households in Largo.
Is fiber internet available in Largo?
Fiber connectivity is available to over 28% of Largo addresses, with Frontier Fiber taking the lead as the largest fiber provider in the area.
What is the cheapest internet provider in Largo?
Spectrum and WOW Internet tie for the cheapest service in Largo, both offering base plans for $30 monthly.
Which internet provider in Largo offers the fastest plan?
Frontier Fiber offers the fastest speed in Largo: 5,000Mbps for $155 per month.
