Best Internet Providers in Lansing, Michigan

Xfinity Best internet provider in Lansing, MI
Speeds from 150 - 6,000 Mbps
Prices from $20 - $300 per Month
AT&T Fiber Fastest internet in Lansing, MI
Speeds from 300 - 5,000 Mbps
Prices from $55 - $250 per Month
T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Lansing, MI
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $60 per Month
Metronet Best regional internet in Lansing, MI
Prices from $30 - $115 per Month
Speeds from 100 - 3,000 Mbps
Article updated on April 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

34353637383940
Reviews
What is the best internet provider in Lansing?

Xfinity is CNET's pick for Lansing's best internet service provider due to extremely low starting prices, fast download speeds and equipment fees included in most plans. That said, prices increase significantly after the promotional period ends, and you'll have to commit to a contract on most plans to get the best price. 

AT&T Fiber is the fastest internet provider in Lansing, with symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5,000Mbps, unlimited data and no equipment fees. Unfortunately, it isn't as widely available as Xfinity. T-Mobile Home Internet isn't as fast as Xfinity or AT&T Fiber, but it costs $60 per month, which can be lowered to $40 if you're an eligible mobile customer.

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Lansing across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Lansing. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Lansing, Michigan, in 2024

4 Internet providers
SORT BY
Product image
Connection
Cable
Speed range
150 - 6,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $300 per month

Xfinity

Best internet provider in Lansing, MI

Our take - Xfinity offers some of the cheapest and fastest internet plans in Lansing, and it’s available at 96% of homes in the city, according to FCC data. Like with all cable internet providers, you’ll have to deal with slow upload speeds, which could be a problem for gamers or remote workers. Xfinity’s prices typically increase in the second or third year (or both) and sometimes require committing to a contract to get the best price. Still, Xfinity received above-average customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power in Lansing’s region.

Connection
Cable
Speed range
150 - 6,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $300 per month
Product image
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 5,000 Mbps
Price range
$55 - $250 per month

AT&T Fiber

Fastest internet in Lansing, MI

Our take - When AT&T Fiber offers service in a city, it’s almost always our top recommendation. It’s not as widely available as Xfinity in Lansing -- coverage is best in neighborhoods like Colonial Village and Old Forest -- but if you can get it, you absolutely should. All AT&T Fiber plans offer the same upload and download speeds, equipment is included in the price and your bill won’t automatically go up after a year or two. 

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 5,000 Mbps
Price range
$55 - $250 per month
Product image
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best fixed wireless internet in Lansing, MI

Our take - If you’re sick of dealing with the traditional ISPs, T-Mobile’s fixed wireless internet is a refreshingly simple alternative. There’s only one plan available for $60 per month, and there are no hidden fees. Because it uses a wireless signal, T-Mobile is more prone to network congestion than other providers. Still, most people are happy with their service -- T-Mobile has the highest customer satisfaction score of any non-fiber ISP in the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s survey. 

Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month
Product image
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
100 - 3,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $115 per month

Metronet

Best regional internet in Lansing, MI

Our take - Metronet’s fiber internet plans are available to 27% of Lansing residents, starting at just $30 per month. Normally, that combination of fiber internet at low prices would be enough to grab our top spot, but Metronet has some frustrating shortcomings. There’s a monthly $12 “Tech Assure” fee on all plans, and prices increase multiple times on each plan. 

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
100 - 3,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $115 per month
Lansing internet providers compared

ProviderInternet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
AT&T Fiber
Read full review		 Fiber$55-$225300-5,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Metronet Fiber$30-$70100-1,000Mbps$10 (optional)NoneNone6.9
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)50-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Xfinity
Read full review		 Cable$20-$95150-1,200Mbps$15 (waived on most plans)1.2TBRequired for lowest price7

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Lansing?

ProviderStarting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Xfinity Connect
Read full review		 $20 150Mbps$15 (optional)
Metronet $30 100Mbps$10 (optional)
Xfinity Connect More
Read full review		 $35 200Mbps$15 (optional)
Metronet $50 500Mbps$10 (optional)
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review		 $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)300MbpsNone
AT&T Fiber 300
Read full review		 $55 300MbpsNone
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review		 $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)245MbpsNone
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

lansing-michigan
Mike Kline / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Lansing

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Lansing depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Lansing internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber and Metronet, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals

Fastest internet plans in Lansing

ProviderStarting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection type
AT&T Internet 5000
Read full review		 $2255,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
AT&T Internet 2000
Read full review		 $1502,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit Extra
Read full review		 $851,200Mbps35Mbps1.2TBCable
AT&T Internet 1000
Read full review		 $551,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Metronet $601,000Mbops1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit
Read full review		 $601,000Mbps20Mbps1.2TBCable
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
Read full review		 $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)1,000Mbps75MbpsNoneFixed wireless
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.  
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Lansing

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Lansing FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Lansing?

Xfinity is Lansing's best internet service provider, with the best combination of availability, price and speed. AT&T Fiber isn't as widely available, which keeps it out of the top spot. If you can get it at your address, we'd recommend it over Xfinity. 

Is fiber internet available in Lansing?

Yes, fiber internet is available to 43% of Lansing, according to FCC data. Both AT&T Fiber and Metronet offer fiber internet service in the city. 

What is the cheapest internet provider in Lansing?

Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Lansing, with plans starting at $20 per month (with a one-year contract) for 150Mbps speeds. 

Which internet provider in Lansing offers the fastest plan?

AT&T Fiber offers the fastest plan in Lansing, with upload and download speeds up to 5,000Mbps. 

