Best Internet Providers in Kingman, Arizona

What is the best internet provider in Kingman?

Optimum is the best internet service provider overall for most households in Kingman because of its wide coverage and affordable plans. Optimum isn’t available everywhere in Kingman, so Allo Fiber or T-Mobile Home Internet will also be solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

If you’re hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we’ve also got those for you. The cheapest internet in Kingman is Optimum’s offering of 300 megabits per second for $40 per month with equipment included. The fastest available internet speed in Kingman is Allo Fiber’s 2,300Mbps plan, but coverage is limited.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Kingman across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Kingman. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best Internet in Kingman, Arizona

Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $120 per month Optimum Best internet provider in Kingman, AZ Our take - Optimum's cable network covers most of Kingman with speeds up to 940Mbps. Affordable pricing and straightforward plans put Optimum into the lead among ISPs in the Route 66 city, but the ISP doesn't yet have much competition. Read full review .

No data caps, no contracts

Two-year price guarantee

Fiber service available to 2.7 million homes Cons Low customer satisfaction score

Optimum, formerly known as Suddenlink, reaches over 90% of Kingman homes, according to the Federal Communications Commission's National Broadband Map. Plans and pricing Optimum offers 300Mbps for $40 per month, 500Mbps for $60 or 940Mbps for $80 per month. Fees and service details There are no contracts or data caps. Optimum includes equipment with its plans. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts



Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $73 - $102 per month Allo Fiber Best fiber internet in Kingman, AZ Our take - Kingman's internet scene is about to get a major makeover as Allo Fiber expands, giving Optimum some serious competition. Availability for Allo is currently limited, but new neighborhoods will open up as construction continues.

Allo is currently live in the northern part of town and around nearby New Kingman-Butler. The rest of Kingman is still in the construction, planning or design phase. You can check the current service map for construction updates. Plans and pricing Allo isn't the cheapest ISP in Kingman, but it is the fastest. The top speed is 2,300Mbps for $136 per month. Also, check into the 1,000Mbps plan for $108 per month or the 500Mbps plan for $79 per month. Fees and service details There are no data caps, installation fees or contracts. A router is included with your plan. Key Info No data caps

equipment included

no contracts

equipment included



Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Kingman, AZ Our take - If you're unsatisfied with your wired internet options, check into 5G home internet from T-Mobile or Verizon. Speeds tend to be slower than you'll get with cable but faster than DSL. Here's what you need to know about 5G home internet. Read full review .

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

T-Mobile has solid 5G coverage across Kingman and nearby communities. The ISP sometimes limits open slots for home internet, so you must run your address to check availability. Plans and pricing The standard plan is $60 monthly for typical download speeds of 72-245Mbps. You may find an online deal that lowers that to $50 monthly. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to knock an additional $10 or $20 off your monthly home internet bill. Fees and service details T-Mobile has no contracts or data caps and includes equipment. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

equipment included

no contracts



Connection Satellite Speed range 20 - 250 Mbps Price range $90 - $120 per month Starlink Best satellite internet in Kingman, AZ Our take - Not everyone in the broader Kingman area can get wired internet or even 5G home internet. That means looking to satellite for a connection. Starlink has the potential for decent speeds, but it comes at a price. Read full review .

Low latency

Unlimited data

Mobile internet available Cons High upfront costs

Slower than cable or fiber internet

Starlink has coverage across Kingman, surrounding communities and rural areas. You'll need a clear view of the sky for the equipment to work properly. Plans and pricing Starlink's internet service has a hefty upfront $599 hardware cost, while the monthly plan runs $120. Fees and service details There are no data caps or contracts. Starlink offers a 30-day trial so you can test out the service to see how well it works for you. Key Info No term contract

1TB data limit

low latency

1TB data limit



Kingman internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Allo Fiber Fiber $79-$136 500-2,300Mbps None None None N/A Optimum Cable $40-$80 300-940Mbps None None None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Kingman

Frontier : Frontier covers about half of Kingman homes with its outdated DSL network. Pricing is $65 per month with a router included, but give preference to Optimum or Allo Fiber if you can. Frontier doesn’t advertise its DSL speeds in Kingman, but FCC data shows most locations top out at 10Mbps, which doesn’t meet the agency’s definition for broadband.

: Frontier covers about half of Kingman homes with its outdated DSL network. Pricing is $65 per month with a router included, but give preference to Optimum or Allo Fiber if you can. Frontier doesn’t advertise its DSL speeds in Kingman, but FCC data shows most locations top out at 10Mbps, which doesn’t meet the agency’s definition for broadband. Satellite internet : Viasat and Hughesnet are Starlink’s competitors in providing satellite internet for rural or remote homes. Compare with Starlink’s speeds and prices. Satellite can be expensive, and speeds aren’t always great, but it’s a lifeline for homes with few (or no) other internet options.

: Viasat and Hughesnet are Starlink’s competitors in providing satellite internet for rural or remote homes. Compare with Starlink’s speeds and prices. Satellite can be expensive, and speeds aren’t always great, but it’s a lifeline for homes with few (or no) other internet options. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Verizon is a close rival to T-Mobile regarding 5G home internet. Availability may be limited even if you’re within Verizon’s coverage zone, so check your address to see if a slot is open. There are two plan options for Kingman: 5G Home is $50 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps, while 5G Home Plus is $70 per month for speeds up to 300Mbps. Equipment is included and there are no data caps or contracts. Bundle with a phone plan to lower your home internet price.

Cheap internet options in Kingman

Optimum delivers the most affordable wired internet plan in Kingman. Pricing starts at $40 per month for 300Mbps downloads, and you don’t have to pay extra for equipment. Allo Fiber’s entry-level 500Mbps plan costs twice as much but has symmetrical speeds for fast uploads. Verizon or T-Mobile phone customers can look into bundling a mobile plan with a home internet plan for a discount, but it’s tough to beat the price-to-speed ratio of Optimum.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Kingman?

Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Optimum $40 300Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Allo Fiber $79 500Mbps None Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Kingman

The best internet deals and top promotions in Kingman depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Kingman internet providers, such as Optimum and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including Allo Fiber, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Kingman broadband?

Kingman delivered a 295Mbps median fixed internet download speed in a recent Ookla speed test report. That’s right in line with Optimum’s widespread entry-level 300Mbps plan. The cable provider doesn’t have much competition in the city, so many residents are signed up with the ISP. Optimum maxes out at 940Mbps downloads paired with 35Mbps uploads. That was the fastest plan around until Allo Fiber began building its network in Kingman. Allo’s top speed is a symmetrical 2,300Mbps, but availability is still limited. Overall, Kingman fares well when compared to the median download speed in Arizona of about 227Mbps. The arrival of fiber means more options for fast home internet in Kingman.

Fastest internet plans in Kingman

Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection Allo Fiber 2.3 Gig $136 2,300Mbps 2,300Mbps None Fiber Allo Fiber 1 Gig $108 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Optimum 1 Gig $80 940Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Kingman

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Kingman?

Kingman’s internet scene is changing. Cable ISP Optimum has been the top dog, but the arrival of Allo Fiber is giving residents access to faster, symmetrical speeds. The Allo Fiber network is under construction, so most homes in Kingman will still be looking at Optimum as the strongest option for getting online. Expect Optimum to remain competitive in the face of fiber thanks to its affordable and straightforward plans, although the ISP has a shaky customer service reputation. Verizon and T-Mobile are potential home internet alternatives but look to those only if cable or fiber doesn’t work out for you.

Internet providers in Kingman FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in Kingman? Optimum's $40-per-month 300Mbps is Kingman's most affordable, widely available home internet plan.

Which internet provider in Kingman offers the fastest plan? Allo Fiber’s 2,300Mbps plan is the fastest residential option in Kingman. The downside is limited availability, as Allo is still building its fiber network.

Is fiber internet available in Kingman? Allo Fiber is in the process of expanding its network in Kingman. The service is available in some northern reaches of the city and parts of neighboring New Kingman-Butler.