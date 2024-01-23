Best Internet Providers in Katy, Texas

Xfinity Best internet provider in Katy, TX
Speeds from 75 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $20 - $120 per Month
Fidium Fiber Best fiber internet provider in Katy, TX
Speeds from 50 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $25 - $75 per Month
T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Katy, TX
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $60 per Month
Updated Jan. 23, 2024 6:00 a.m. PT

Written by  Hallie Seltzer
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid. Reviews ethics statement
Hallie Seltzer Associate Writer
Hallie Seltzer is an associate writer with CNET's broadband team, covering ISP reviews, provider comparisons and a little bit of everything related to home internet. She is a recent graduate from Rogers State University in Oklahoma with a degree in strategic communications. In her spare time, Hallie enjoys trying new restaurants, watching scary movies and snuggling with her two kitties.
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
Reviews
Cities/States
Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks. The order in which our top picks are presented may be impacted by partnerships, and we may get a commission if you buy through our links. How we test ISPs

What is the best internet provider in Katy?

Xfinity is the best internet service provider for most households in Katy, Texas. This popular cable ISP serves most of the area, offering low-cost service and speeds up to 2 gigabits. Fidium Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are also top-rated options in Katy for home broadband, depending on what’s available at your address.

Here at CNET, we’ve also found Katy's cheapest and fastest plans to help make your broadband shopping easier. Xfinity and Astound Broadband tie for the cheapest service at $20 per month, but Astound’s 300 megabits per second plan beats Xfinity’s 75Mbps. For speed, Fidium Fiber and Xfinity both offer 2 gigabits -- or 2,000Mbps -- for $75 and $120 per month, respectively.

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Katy across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Katy. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Katy, Texas, in 2024

Connection
Cable
Speed range
75 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $120 per month

Xfinity

Best internet provider in Katy, TX

Our take - Xfinity’s network serves roughly 99% of Katy, according to the FCC, meaning it’s a likely option wherever you are in the city. However, wide coverage isn’t the only factor Xfinity brings to the table. This cable giant offers some of the fastest and cheapest internet plans in Katy, starting at $20 for 75Mbps and $120 for 2,000Mbps.

Connection
Cable
Speed range
75 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $120 per month
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
50 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$25 - $75 per month

Fidium Fiber

Best fiber internet provider in Katy, TX

Our take - With symmetrical speeds up to 2 gigabits and no required contracts, data caps or equipment fees, Fidium Fiber is definitely an ISP worth considering if your address is serviceable. Fidium Fiber’s plans start at $25 monthly and increase to $75 for its fastest speed tier.

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
50 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$25 - $75 per month
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best fixed wireless internet in Katy, TX

Our take - Although T-Mobile Home Internet may not offer the lowest prices or speediest plans in Katy, this fixed wireless provider does come with enticing service details. For $60 per month, customers can hit speeds up to 245Mbps, which includes unlimited data and equipment at no extra cost.

Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month
Katy internet providers compared

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
Astound Broadband Cable$20-$55300-1,500MbpsFree modem; $5 for Whole-home Wi-Fi (optional)NoneNone7
Fidium Fiber Fiber100-2,000Mbps$25-$75NoneNoneNoneN/A
Rise Broadband Fixed wireless$45-$5525-50Mbp$10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional)NoneNone, but required for some promotions6.2
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)50-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Xfinity Cable$20-$12075-2,000Mbps$15 gateway rental (optional)1.2TB on some plans1 year on some plans7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Katy?

Provider Starting monthly priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Astound Broadband 300 $20 300Mbps$5 (optional)
Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps$15 (optional)
Fidium Essential $25 100MbpsNone
Xfinity Connect More $30 200MbpsNone
Rise Broadband 50Mbps $45 50Mbps$5-$15 (optional)
Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan)300MbpsNone
T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan)245MbpsNone
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Katy

The best internet deals and top promotions in Katy depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Katy internet providers, such as Xfinity, T-Mobile, Astound Broadband and Rise Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals

Photo by Simonkr/Getty Images

Fastest internet plans in Katy

Provider Starting monthly priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection type
Fidium Futuristic $75 2,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit X2 $120 2,000Mbps200Mbps1.2TBCable
Astound Broadband 1500 $55 1,500Mbps20MbpsNoneCable
Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps35Mbps1.2TBCable
Astound Broadband 1000 $45 1,000Mbps20MbpsNoneCable
Fidium Supreme $55 1,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan)1,000Mbps75MbpsNoneFixed wireless
Xfinity Gigabit $75 1,000Mbps35Mbps1.2TBCable
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Katy

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Katy FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Katy?

Xfinity is the best internet provider in Katy, offering cheap plans and fast speeds to most residents.

Is fiber internet available in Katy?

Yes. Fidium Fiber is the largest fiber provider in Katy, and fiber connectivity is available to about 66% of households.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Katy?

Xfinity and Astound Broadband tie for Katy's cheapest internet service, offering plans as low as $20 per month.

Which internet provider in Katy offers the fastest plan?

The fastest speed available in Katy is 2,000Mbps, which Fidium Fiber and Xfinity offer for $75 and $120 monthly, respectively.

