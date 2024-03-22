Best Internet Providers in Joliet, Illinois

What is the best internet provider in Joliet?

Serving over 99% of Joliet households, according to FCC data, Xfinity is Joliet's largest internet service provider and CNET's pick for broadband service in this Illinois city. Xfinity also offers low prices and speeds up to 2 gigabits, along with free equipment on most plans. However, if Xfinity's network doesn't cover your address, we recommend AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet for residential broadband.

Thanks to Xfinity's cheap introductory pricing, most Joliet residents can access download speeds up to 150 megabits per second for only $20 per month. If you need a bit more bandwidth, you can pay $35 for Xfinity Connect More, which comes with 300Mbps of speed.

Ookla reports Joliet's median download speed as 267Mbps, but many providers offer faster service. AT&T Fiber is Joliet's speediest ISP, offering a 5-gigabit connection for $225 with unlimited data and equipment included. Xfinity also offers a multi-gigabit plan in the area: 2,000Mbps for $100 monthly.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Joliet across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Joliet. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Joliet, Illinois, in 2024

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Joliet, IL Our take - Xfinity offers a variety of plans to choose from, with its highest tier reaching speeds up to 2 gigabits. While its speeds don't compare to those of AT&T Fiber, Xfinity's competitive pricing is worth bragging about. Customers can pay as low as $20 per month for 150Mbps, which comes with equipment for no extra charge. Just watch out for a one- to two-year contract and a 1.2TB data cap on some tiers. Read full review . . . Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best fiber internet in Joliet, IL Our take - Although AT&T's network covers 90% of Joliet addresses, that number includes its DSL and fiber offerings -- meaning you might only be serviceable for AT&T Home Internet rather than AT&T Fiber. But if you can get this fiber ISP, move it to the top of your list. AT&T Fiber has symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps, plus no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Read full review . . . Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Joliet, IL Our take - Costing an all-inclusive $60 per month (or $40 for eligible mobile customers), T-Mobile Home Internet comes with download speeds up to 245Mbps and upload speeds up to 31Mbps. Unlimited data and equipment are included in the base cost, and you won't have to sign any contracts under this fixed wireless provider. Read full review . . . Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Joliet internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet

Read full review DSL hybrid $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Bertram Internet Fixed wireless $60-$250 15-100Mbps None Optional None N/A Rise Broadband

Read full review Fixed wireless $45-$55 25-50Mbp $10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional) None None, but required for some promotions 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $20-$100 150-2,000Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB on some plans 1-2 years on some plans 7 Show more (3 items)

How to find internet deals and promotions in Joliet

The best internet deals and top promotions in Joliet depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Joliet internet providers, such as Xfinity and Rise Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Joliet

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Joliet FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Joliet? With a wide coverage map and competitive pricing for home internet, Xfinity is the best internet provider in Joliet. This cable giant also offers speeds up to 2 gigabits, making Xfinity the only other multi-gigabit provider in Joliet besides AT&T Fiber.

Is fiber internet available in Joliet? Currently, fiber internet is available only to less than 13% of Joliet addresses. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in the area, but select households may also be serviceable for fiber connectivity under Xfinity.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Joliet? Xfinity Connect is the cheapest service in Joliet, costing $20 per month for download speeds up to 150Mbps.