Best Internet Providers in Jacksonville, North Carolina

What is the best internet provider in Jacksonville?

Broad coverage of high-speed internet makes Spectrum the best internet service provider in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The cable internet provider offers download speeds of up to 1,000 megabits per second to nearly 90% of Jacksonville households. All plans, from 100 to 1,000Mbps, include unlimited data, free modem rental and no contract requirements.

Spectrum has the lowest introductory rate for home internet in Jacksonville at $30 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps. Local fiber provider Metronet also offers a $30, 100Mbps plan, but has a higher, unavoidable equipment service fee than Spectrum. Metronet does have the fastest internet plan in Jacksonville with symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5,000Mbps.

Brightspeed offers fiber internet in Jacksonville as well, but the majority of the provider’s coverage in the area runs on a DSL network with slower speeds than cable or fiber connections. As such, fixed wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet is the best alternative to Spectrum and Metronet in Jacksonville.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Jacksonville across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Jacksonville. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Jacksonville, North Carolina

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Jacksonville, NC Our take - Spectrum has the best broadband coverage in Jacksonville, offering download speeds of 100, 300, 500 and 1,000Mbps throughout much of the area. Once one of the higher-priced providers, Spectrum recently lowered its introductory rates, although the router rental fee (optional) did increase to $7 per month. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Compare Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Metronet Best fiber internet provider in Jacksonville, NC Our take - Fiber internet is the top choice for speed and reliability, but availability is often more limited than other connection types. Roughly 20% of Jacksonville households are serviceable for Metronet. If you can get it, the speed selection (including symmetrical upload and download speeds) is the best you’ll find in Jacksonville. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 643-9162 Check with Metronet Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Pros and Cons Pros Unlimited data

No contracts required

Monthly price includes a wireless router

100% fiber across its entire footprint Cons Solid overall pricing offset by middle-of-the-road cheapest plan

Additional monthly cost with the Tech Assure fee Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Metronet Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Jacksonville, NC Our take - Simple setup and customer-friendly service terms make T-Mobile Home Internet an enticing alternative to traditional cable or fiber-wired connections. There’s also a discount for qualifying mobile customers that can bring the home internet rate down to $40 or $50 per month. Just be prepared for relatively slow speeds, typically somewhere between 72 to 245Mbps. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Jacksonville, North Carolina internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Brightspeed DSL, fiber $50-$79 20-100Mbps DSL, up to 940Mbps fiber $15 None None N/A Metronet Fiber $30-$110 100-5,000Mbps None, $12 monthly tech fee None None 6.9 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $30-$60 100-1,000Mbps $7 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 US Cellular Fixed Wireless $50 25-100Mbps Varies 25GB, unlimited available None N/A Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What is the cheapest internet plan in Jacksonville? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Metronet 100 $30 100Mbps None, $12 monthly tech fee Spectrum Internet 100

Read full review $30 100Mbps $7 (optional) Metronet 500 $50 500Mbps None, $12 monthly tech fee Spectrum Internet

Read full review $50 300Mbps $5 (optional) Brightspeed Internet $50 20-100Mbps $15 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 50-300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None Show more (3 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Jacksonville

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Jacksonville depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Jacksonville internet providers such as Spectrum may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives for a limited time. Many providers, including Metronet, Brightspeed and T-Mobile Home Internet run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of deals, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Jacksonville Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Metronet 5 Gbps $110 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Metronet 2 Gbps $100 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Metronet 1 Gbps $60 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig

Read full review $60 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps 50-75Mbps None Fixed wireless Brightspeed Fiber $79 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Jacksonville, North Carolina

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Jacksonville, North Carolina FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Jacksonville? Spectrum is the best internet service provider in Jacksonville. Along with the best broadband coverage in the area, Spectrum offers a variety of competitively priced plans that include free modem rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements.

Is fiber internet available in Jacksonville? According to recent FCC data as of June 2023, approximately 23% of Jacksonville residential addresses are serviceable for fiber internet. Serviceability is greatest around the Country Club Hills community, although fiber internet can be found in random neighborhoods throughout the city. Metronet is the largest fiber internet provider in Jacksonville while Brightspeed has a small fiber presence in the area, as well.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Jacksonville? Metronet and Spectrum have the cheapest internet in Jacksonville with service starting at $30 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps. Metronet has the advantage of symmetrical upload and download speeds (compared to 10Mbps from Spectrum) while Spectrum has lower equipment fees. Although Metronet technically includes equipment at no extra cost, there is an unavoidable $12 monthly “service tech” fee. Spectrum, on the other hand, includes a free modem and router rental is only $7 per month, which customers can skip by using their own router.