Best Internet Providers in Independence, Missouri

What is the best internet provider in Independence, Missouri?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet provider in Independence, offering the fastest speeds, free equipment and unlimited data. Because it uses a fiber connection, its upload speeds are just as fast as download speeds -- perfect for online gamers and remote workers.

If you’re in the half of the city that can’t get AT&T Fiber, Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Independence. Plans start at just $20 per month, practically unheard of in the internet world. But there is a catch: Xfinity’s rates increase significantly after a year or two.

There are several other internet providers in Independence worth considering, and Verizon 5G Home Internet is our pick for the best fixed wireless internet. It’s not quite as reliable as AT&T Fiber or Xfinity, but it’s reasonably priced, and you can get great discounts by bundling with a Verizon cellphone plan.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Independence across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Independence. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Independence, Missouri

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Independence, MO Our take - Independence residents are fortunate to have widespread access to one of the best internet providers in the entire country. AT&T Fiber has the highest score of any ISP in the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index survey, and it's the only fiber provider in the area. That means you'll get upload speeds that are just as fast as download speeds, which is crucial for households that work from home or play online games. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Cheapest internet in Independence, MO Our take - Xfinity's cable internet plans start at just $20 per month -- as cheap as you'll find anywhere in the country. But there's a catch: You'll have to commit to a contract to get the lowest price, and rates increase drastically on all plans after one or two years. For example, the $20 monthly plan goes up to $35 in year two and $54 in year three. You'll still get decent value with Xfinity, but it's worth reading the fine print before committing. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless service in Independence, MO Our take - If you can't get AT&T Fiber and don't want to worry about Xfinity's price hikes, Verizon's 5G Home Internet is a great backup option. (T-Mobile Home Internet is also worth considering, but it's slightly more expensive.) Wireless internet is more vulnerable to disruption than cable or fiber, but Verizon provides enough speed for all but the most connected households. Additionally, you can save by bundling with an eligible Verizon cellphone plan. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Independence internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 Up to 140Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Wisper Internet Fixed wireless $75-$145 25-400Mbps None None None N/A Xfinity Cable $20-$70 75-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB (unlimited in most plans) Optional 7 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Independence? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More $35 200Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None Shop Providers

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Independence

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Independence depend on what discounts are available then. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Independence internet providers, such as Xfinity and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, Verizon 5G Home Internet and Wisper Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Independence

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Independence FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Independence? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Independence. It offers fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds, reasonable pricing that doesn’t automatically increase after a year and includes equipment with all plans.

Is fiber internet available in Independence? Yes, fiber internet is available to 51% of Independence households, according to FCC data. AT&T Fiber is the only fiber provider in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Independence? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Independence, offering plans starting at just $20 monthly. That said, Xfinity’s prices on all plans increase significantly after a year or two.