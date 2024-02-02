Best Internet Providers in Independence, Missouri

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Independence, MO
Speeds from 300 - 5,000 Mbps
Prices from $55 - $250 per Month
Xfinity Cheapest internet in Independence, MO
Speeds from 75 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $20 - $120 per Month
Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless service in Independence, MO
Speeds from 85 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $50 - $70 per Month
...
...
...
Updated Feb. 1, 2024 9:30 p.m. PT

Written by  Joe Supan
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid. Reviews ethics statement
Joe Supan Senior Writer
Joe Supan is a senior writer for CNET covering home technology, broadband, and moving. Prior to joining CNET, Joe led MyMove's moving coverage and reported on broadband policy, the digital divide, and privacy issues for the broadband marketplace Allconnect. He has been featured as a guest columnist on Broadband Breakfast, and his work has been referenced by the Los Angeles Times, Forbes, National Geographic, Yahoo! Finance and more.
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
Reviews
244245246247248249250+
Cities/States
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks. The order in which our top picks are presented may be impacted by partnerships, and we may get a commission if you buy through our links. How we test ISPs

What is the best internet provider in Independence, Missouri?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet provider in Independence, offering the fastest speeds, free equipment and unlimited data. Because it uses a fiber connection, its upload speeds are just as fast as download speeds -- perfect for online gamers and remote workers.

If you’re in the half of the city that can’t get AT&T Fiber, Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Independence. Plans start at just $20 per month, practically unheard of in the internet world. But there is a catch: Xfinity’s rates increase significantly after a year or two.

There are several other internet providers in Independence worth considering, and Verizon 5G Home Internet is our pick for the best fixed wireless internet. It’s not quite as reliable as AT&T Fiber or Xfinity, but it’s reasonably priced, and you can get great discounts by bundling with a Verizon cellphone plan. 

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Independence across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Independence. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Independence, Missouri

3 Internet providers
SORT BY
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 5,000 Mbps
Price range
$55 - $250 per month

AT&T Fiber

Best internet provider in Independence, MO

Our take - Independence residents are fortunate to have widespread access to one of the best internet providers in the entire country. AT&T Fiber has the highest score of any ISP in the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index survey, and it’s the only fiber provider in the area. That means you’ll get upload speeds that are just as fast as download speeds, which is crucial for households that work from home or play online games.

Connection
Cable
Speed range
75 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $120 per month

Xfinity

Cheapest internet in Independence, MO

Our take - Xfinity’s cable internet plans start at just $20 per month -- as cheap as you’ll find anywhere in the country. But there's a catch: You’ll have to commit to a contract to get the lowest price, and rates increase drastically on all plans after one or two years. For example, the $20 monthly plan goes up to $35 in year two and $54 in year three. You’ll still get decent value with Xfinity, but it’s worth reading the fine print before committing.

Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
85 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $70 per month

Verizon 5G Home Internet

Best fixed wireless service in Independence, MO

Our take - If you can’t get AT&T Fiber and don’t want to worry about Xfinity’s price hikes, Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is a great backup option. (T-Mobile Home Internet is also worth considering, but it’s slightly more expensive.) Wireless internet is more vulnerable to disruption than cable or fiber, but Verizon provides enough speed for all but the most connected households. Additionally, you can save by bundling with an eligible Verizon cellphone plan.

Independence internet providers compared

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
AT&T Fiber Fiber$55-$250300-5,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
AT&T Internet DSL$55Up to 140MbpsNone1.5TB on some plansNone7.4
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)50-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Wisper Internet Fixed wireless$75-$14525-400MbpsNoneNoneNoneN/A
Xfinity Cable$20-$7075-1,200Mbps$15 (included in most plans)1.2TB (unlimited in most plans)Optional7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Independence?

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Xfinity Connect $2075Mbps$15 (optional)
Xfinity Connect More $35200MbpsNone
Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)300MbpsNone

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

independence-missouri
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Independence

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Independence depend on what discounts are available then. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Independence internet providers, such as Xfinity and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, Verizon 5G Home Internet and Wisper Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Independence

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection type
AT&T Internet 5000 $2505,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
AT&T Internet 2000 $1502,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit Extra $701,200Mbps35MbpsNoneCable
AT&T Internet 1000 $801,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit $651,000Mbps20MbpsNoneCable
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans)1,000Mbps75MbpsNoneFixed wireless
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Independence

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Independence FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Independence?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Independence. It offers fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds, reasonable pricing that doesn’t automatically increase after a year and includes equipment with all plans. 

Is fiber internet available in Independence?

Yes, fiber internet is available to 51% of Independence households, according to FCC data. AT&T Fiber is the only fiber provider in the city. 

What is the cheapest internet provider in Independence?

Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Independence, offering plans starting at just $20 monthly. That said, Xfinity’s prices on all plans increase significantly after a year or two. 

Which internet provider in Independence offers the fastest plan?

AT&T Fiber offers the fastest internet plan in Independence, with download and upload speeds up to 5,000Mbps.

