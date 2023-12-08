Best Internet Providers in Hialeah, Florida

What is the best internet provider in Hialeah?

For most households in Hialeah, Xfinity is the best internet service provider. In addition to providing service to most Hialeah residents, Xfinity offers many speed tiers for customers. AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks for home internet if Xfinity isn’t available at your address.

We also found the top options if you’re hunting for the lowest prices or the fastest speeds. Xfinity offers two of the cheapest plans in Hialeah: $20 for 75 megabits per second and $35 for 200Mbps. For the speediest service, check out AT&T Fiber. This provider offers 2 gigabits and 5 gigabits for $150 and $250, respectively.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Hialeah across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Hialeah. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Hialeah, Florida

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Hialeah Our take - This national cable provider offers service to 97% of the city, according to the FCC, meaning that it's most likely a broadband option at your address. Customers can choose from plans costing as low as $20 for 75Mbps up to $100 for 2,000Mbps. Although Xfinity doesn't enforce a data cap or make you sign a contract, you must pay $15 for equipment or provide your own. Read full review . Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best fiber internet in Hialeah Our take - Though the FCC reports that AT&T is available to just under 80% of Hialeah households, about half that number is covered by AT&T's DSL network, not fiber. Still, AT&T Fiber offers five plans: 300Mbps for $55, 500Mbps for $65, 1,000Mbps for $80, 2,000Mbps for $150 and 5,000Mbps for $250. There are no data caps, monthly equipment fees or required contracts for any of its plans. Read full review . Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Hialeah Our take - This provider is the best option for people who want simple home broadband. Offering only one plan, for $50 per month -- or $30 if you're an eligible mobile customer -- T-Mobile Home Internet reaches speeds up to 245Mbps. Unlimited data is included in the cost, and customers don't have to sign an annual contract or pay a monthly equipment fee. Read full review . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Hialeah internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet DSL $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$100 75-2,000Mbps $15 gateway rental (optional) None None 7 Show more (1 item)

How to find internet deals and promotions in Hialeah

The best internet deals and top promotions in Hialeah depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Hialeah internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Hialeah

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike with the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

Though the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, but we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and the FCC .

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Hialeah FAQ

What is the best internet service provider in Hialeah? Xfinity is the best internet service provider in Hialeah, since it covers most of the area. All of Xfinity’s plans include unlimited data, and you don’t have to sign a yearly contract to receive the lowest prices possible.

Is fiber internet available in Hialeah? Yes. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in Hialeah, but select households may be able to access Xfinity’s fiber network.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Hialeah? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Hialeah, offering 75Mbps for only $20 per month.