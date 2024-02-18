Best Internet Providers in Hartford, Connecticut

Frontier Fiber Best internet provider in Hartford, CT
Speeds from 500 - 5,000 Mbps
Prices from $50 - $155 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Xfinity Best cheap internet provider in Hartford, CT
Speeds from 75 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $20 - $120 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Hartford, CT
Speeds from 85 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $50 - $70 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best internet provider in Hartford, CT
Speeds from 500 - 5,000 Mbps
Prices from $50 - $155 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best cheap internet provider in Hartford, CT
Speeds from 75 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $20 - $120 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best fixed wireless internet in Hartford, CT
Speeds from 85 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $50 - $70 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details

Updated Feb. 18, 2024 8:15 a.m. PT

david-anders
Written by  David Anders
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid. Reviews ethics statement
david-anders
David Anders Senior Writer
David Anders is a senior writer for CNET covering broadband providers, smart home devices and security products. Prior to joining CNET, David built his industry expertise writing for the broadband marketplace Allconnect. In his 5 plus years covering broadband, David's work has been referenced by a variety of sources including ArcGIS, DIRECTV and more. David is from and currently resides in the Charlotte area with his wife, son and two cats.
Expertise Broadband providers, Home internet, Security Cameras
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
34353637383940
Reviews
244245246247248249250+
Cities/States
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks. The order in which our top picks are presented may be impacted by partnerships, and we may get a commission if you buy through our links. How we test ISPs

Enter your address to view internet providers available near you
Why do we ask for your address?
We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.

What is the best internet provider in Hartford?

Considering speed and overall value, Frontier Fiber is the best internet service provider in Hartford, Connecticut. Frontier Fiber has the best fiber-optic coverage in Hartford, delivering fast, symmetrical speeds up to 5,000 megabits per second, the fastest in the area. Unlike most options from Xfinity, all plans include free equipment rental and unlimited data.

Speaking of Xfinity, the nation’s largest cable internet provider is also the largest, and essentially only, cable ISP in Hartford. Xfinity offers the cheapest internet plan in Hartford, starting at $25 for up to 200Mbps, as well as a selection of other competitively priced plans with speeds up to 1,200Mbps. Contracts and equipment fees may apply depending on your chosen plan, however, potentially bringing the overall value down a notch.

Other internet options in Hartford include fiber internet from GoNetspeed, though availability is limited, and fixed wireless internet from Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet. More Hartford households are likely to be serviceable for T-Mobile Home Internet, but if you can get Verizon 5G Home Internet, it could deliver more speed for a lower monthly cost.

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Hartford across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Hartford. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Hartford, Connecticut

3 Internet providers
SORT BY
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
500 - 5,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $155 per month

Frontier Fiber

Best internet provider in Hartford, CT

Our take - Fiber internet is easy to recommend, especially when it comes with free equipment, unlimited data and low pricing, like what you get with Frontier Fiber. The provider’s 500Mbps plan is a fast, budget-friendly plan for nearly any home, but if you want more speed, Frontier Fiber offers up to 5,000Mbps in the Hartford area.

Read full review
... Or call to learn more:
Check with Frontier
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
500 - 5,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $155 per month
Show more details
Connection
Cable
Speed range
75 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $120 per month

Xfinity

Best cheap internet provider in Hartford, CT

Our take - Xfinity has two things going for it in Hartford: low introductory pricing and high availability. Xfinity’s cheapest plan, starting at $25 per month for speeds up to 200Mbps, is available to nearly every Hartford household. Other plans are also priced low until the promotional rate expires after the first one to three years.

Read full review
... Or call to learn more:
Check with Xfinity
Connection
Cable
Speed range
75 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $120 per month
Show more details
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
85 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $70 per month

Verizon 5G Home Internet

Best fixed wireless internet in Hartford, CT

Our take - Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network covers much of Hartford, bringing a fast connection for your phones and possibly your home as well. Verizon 5G Home Internet offers speeds ranging from 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps, depending on your chosen plan. Both plans include unlimited data, free equipment and no contracts, plus a discount of $15 or $25 for qualifying Verizon mobile customers.

Read full review
... Or call to learn more:
Check with Verizon
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
85 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $70 per month
Show more details

Hartford, Connecticut, internet providers compared

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
Frontier Fiber Fiber$45-$155500-5,000MbpsNoneNoneNone6.3
GoNetspeed  Fiber$50-$90500-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNoneN/A
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans)50-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Xfinity Cable$25-$80200-1,200Mbps$15 (optional)1.2TB or unlimitedOptional7
Show more (1 item)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Hartford?

Plan Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Xfinity Connect More $25 200Mbps$15 (optional)
Xfinity Connect More $35 200Mbps$15 (optional)
Frontier Fiber 500 $45 500MbpsNone
GoNetspeed 500 $50 500MbpsNone
Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)300MbpsNone
T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans)245MbpsNone
Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

View of downtown Hartford, Connecticut and Founders Bridge
Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Hartford

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Hartford depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Hartford internet providers, such as Xfinity and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or perks such as streaming services and unlimited data for a limited time. Others, however, including Frontier Fiber, GoNetspeed and Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Hartford

Plan Starting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection type
Frontier Fiber 5 Gig $155 5,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
Frontier Fiber 2 Gig $100 2,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps35Mbps1.2TBCable
Frontier Fiber 1 Gig $60 1,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
GoNetspeed 1 Gig $90 1,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit $60 1,000Mbps20Mbps1.2TBCable
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans)1,000Mbps75MbpsNoneFixed wireless
Show more (3 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Hartford

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Hartford, Connecticut, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Hartford?

Frontier Fiber is the best internet service provider in Hartford. With plans ranging from 500 to 5,000Mbps starting at $45 to $155 per month with equipment and unlimited data included, the 100% fiber-optic provider offers the best value of any major ISP in the area.

Is fiber internet available in Hartford?

Around 30% of Hartford residences are serviceable for fiber-optic internet service, according to recent FCC data. Serviceability is greatest to the south and in the northwest portion of the city, around the University of Hartford, though fiber service can be found in random pockets throughout the city. Frontier Fiber is the largest fiber provider in Hartford, while GoNetspeed also offers fiber service to a smaller portion of Hartford households.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Hartford?

Xfinity has the cheapest internet plans in Hartford, with three plans priced lower than Frontier Fiber’s cheapest plan. Xfinity Connect More, Fast and Superfast plans start at $25, $35 and $40 per month, offering speeds up to 200, 400 and 800Mbps, respectively. Depending on the plan, a contract may be required to get the lowest Xfinity pricing, and none includes equipment rental, which will add $15 to your monthly bill should you opt to rent.

Which internet provider in Hartford offers the fastest plan?

Frontier Fiber offers the fastest internet plan in Hartford with symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5,000Mbps starting at $155 per month. Frontier’s next fastest plan, up to 2,000Mbps, is also faster than Xfinity’s speediest plan in Hartford, which tops out at 1,200Mbps. Frontier Fiber also has the advantage of symmetrical upload and download speed with every plan whereas Xfinity upload speeds are significantly slower than downloads.

Home Internet Guides

Internet Providers by City

Internet Providers and Services

Internet Routers

Helpful Internet Resources

Looking for internet service?
Check availability
Tell us your address to view what’s available
Tell us your address to view what’s available
Why do we ask for your address?
  • Sometimes a provider is available in your Zip code, but not at your exact address
  • See what exact plans are available at your home
provider image
Enter your address
Why do we ask for your address?
  • Sometimes a provider is available in your Zip code, but not at your exact address
  • See what exact plans are available at your home
Privacy Policy
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.
Enter your address to view what's available near you
Why do we ask for your address?
We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
Privacy Policy
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.