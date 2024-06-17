Best Internet Providers in Gulfport, Mississippi

What is the best internet provider in Gulfport?

We found the top ISPs in Gulfport, Mississippi, and Sparklight is the best internet service provider overall for most households in Gulfport because of availability and a gig-speed plan. Sparklight service isn’t available everywhere in Gulfport, so AT&T Fiber is also a solid pick, depending on what’s available in your area.

If you're hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we've also found the top internet service providers in the area. The cheapest internet in Gulfport is through Sparklight’s promotional deal of $35 per month for 50Mbps downloads, which is good for the first year of service. The fastest internet speed in Gulfport comes from C Spire Fiber’s 8,000Mbps plan, but availability is limited. Look to AT&T Fiber’s 5,000Mbps plan for a more widespread option.

Best internet in Gulfport, Mississippi

Gulfport internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score C Spire Fiber Fiber $60-$350 300-8,000Mbps Varies None None N/A AT&T Fiber

Fiber $55-$245 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet

DSL $60 10-225Mbps None Varies None 7.4 Sparklight

Cable $35-$70 50-940Mbps Varies None None 6.9 T-Mobile Home Internet

Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-300Mbps None None None 7.2

Other available internet providers in Gulfport

AT&T Internet : If you can’t get fiber, AT&T may offer you DSL instead. The DSL network is outdated and slow compared to cable or fiber. The plan costs $55 per month. Top speed will vary with your location, with the maximum coming in at 100Mbps. Some speed tiers have a 1.5TB data cap. There are no contracts or equipment fees. Look to other wired home internet options before you settle for DSL.

: If you can’t get fiber, AT&T may offer you DSL instead. The DSL network is outdated and slow compared to cable or fiber. The plan costs $55 per month. Top speed will vary with your location, with the maximum coming in at 100Mbps. Some speed tiers have a 1.5TB data cap. There are no contracts or equipment fees. Look to other wired home internet options before you settle for DSL. Verizon 5G Home Internet : Verizon has limited 5G Ultra Wideband coverage in Gulfport, mostly east of 22nd Avenue and south of the airport. That means Verion’s home internet slots are scarce. If your address can get the service, you’ll choose between the $50-per-month 5G Home plan with maximum downloads of 100Mbps or the $70-per-month 5G Home Plus plan with maximum downloads of 300Mbps. Bundle with a phone plan to get a discount. There are no equipment fees, contracts or data caps. Here’s what you need to know about 5G home internet.

: Verizon has limited 5G Ultra Wideband coverage in Gulfport, mostly east of 22nd Avenue and south of the airport. That means Verion’s home internet slots are scarce. If your address can get the service, you’ll choose between the $50-per-month 5G Home plan with maximum downloads of 100Mbps or the $70-per-month 5G Home Plus plan with maximum downloads of 300Mbps. Bundle with a phone plan to get a discount. There are no equipment fees, contracts or data caps. Here’s what you need to know about 5G home internet. Satellite internet: Starlink, Hughesnet or Viasat are ready to step in to provide satellite broadband for homes that don’t have a faster or more affordable wired or fixed wireless option. Since most homes in Gulfport can get cable or fiber, you probably won’t need to turn to satellite internet service. Rural homes with few other options should check into it for coverage.

Richard T. Nowitz/Getty Images

Cheap internet options in Gulfport

If you’re hunting for a home internet bargain, check in with Sparklight and its promotional deals. The cable ISP starts as low as $35 per month for 50Mbps. Step up to 300Mbps for $40 per month. The catch is that those introductory prices will go up after an initial period of either a year. The 300Mbps plan, for example, has a standard price of $55 per month after the first 12 months. C Spire occasionally offers its 300Mbps plan for $35 as a promo price, with a standard price of $60 monthly after one year. Overall, Gulfport’s fiber providers offer a good value due to equally fast upload and download speeds. AT&T Fiber’s most affordable plan is $55 per month for 300Mbps.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Gulfport?

Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Sparklight

$35 50Mbps Varies Verizon 5G Home Internet

$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None AT&T Fiber

$55 300Mbps None AT&T Internet

$60 225Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

$50 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None C Spire Fiber 300 $60 300Mbps Varies

How to find internet deals and promotions in Gulfport

The best internet deals and top promotions in Gulfport depend on what discounts are available during a given period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Gulfport internet providers, like Sparklight, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including AT&T Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Gulfport broadband?

Gulfport put in a good showing on a recent Ookla speed test report, especially when compared with Mississippi’s overall download speeds. Gulfport logged a median fixed internet download speed of nearly 269Mbps. Mississippi pulled down just under 208Mbps. Gulfport also fared better than nearby Biloxi (231Mbps). C Spire and AT&T Fiber help boost Gulfport’s speeds, but even homes without fiber access can still get near-gig download speeds through Sparklight.

Fastest internet plans in Gulfport

Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection C Spire Fiber 8 Gig $350 8,000Mbps 8,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 5 Gig

$245 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber C Spire Fiber 2 Gig $115 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 2 Gig

$145 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber C Spire Fiber 1 Gig $85 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 1 Gig

$80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Sparklight

$70 940Mbps 50Mbps None Cable

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Gulfport

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Gulfport?

No matter where you live in Gulfport, you should have access to Sparklight’s cable network. You can get some low-cost introductory deals and nab speeds up to 940Mbps at the top end. If you need multi-gig download speeds or fast uploads, look to AT&T Fiber and C Spire as the fiber ISPs in town. Availability for fiber is patchwork, so you’ll want to do some sleuthing if you’re planning to move to Gulfport and need to land in a fiber neighborhood.

Internet providers in Gulfport FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in Gulfport? Sparklight swoops in to offer the most affordable plans in Gulfport. You can get started for $35 per month with the 50Mbps plan or upgrade to 300Mbps for $40. Those are promotional prices. Plans will go up after the first 12 months. For example, the 300Mbps plan has a regular price of $55 per month.

Which internet provider in Gulfport offers the fastest plan? C Spire Fiber’s 8,000Mbps plan is the fastest in Gulfport, but availability is limited to some areas east of the airport. AT&T Fiber’s 5,000Mbps plan has wider availability, although the fiber ISP doesn’t cover nearly as much ground as Sparklight’s cable network, which maxes out a gig.

Is fiber internet available in Gulfport? AT&T Fiber and C Spire Fiber cover some parts of Gulfport, but availability is limited. C Spire offers speeds up to 8,000Mbps, while AT&T offers up to 5,000Mbps. Both services have equally fast uploads.