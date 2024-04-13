Best Internet Providers in Gulfport, Mississippi

What is the best internet provider in Gulfport?

Sparklight is the best internet service provider overall for most households in Gulfport because of availability and a gig speed plan. Sparklight service isn’t available everywhere in Gulfport, so AT&T Fiber is also a solid pick, depending on what’s available in your area.

If you’re hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we’ve also found those top options. The cheapest internet in Gulfport is through Sparklight’s promotional deal of $25 per month for 100Mbps downloads, which is good for the first year of service. The fastest internet speed in Gulfport comes from C Spire Fiber’s 8,000Mbps plan, but availability is limited. Look to AT&T Fiber’s 5,000Mbps plan for a more widespread option.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Gulfport across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Gulfport. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Gulfport, Mississippi

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Sparklight Best internet provider in Gulfport, MS Our take - Sparklight doesn’t have a lot of competition in Gulfport. Fortunately, the cable ISP offers a gig speed tier and covers almost every house in the city. Sparklight also has some affordable introductory deals on tap. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (888) 383-6134 Check with Sparklight Compare Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing with no contracts or cancellation fees

30-day money-back guarantee provides an opportunity to try the service

Brings faster speeds to many communities where DSL and satellite are the only other options Cons Data caps on most plans, but especially tight on the lower tiers

Monthly price increase on starter plans after 3 months Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Sparklight’s cable network reaches just about every nook and cranny in Gulfport. It has the widest reach of any wired ISP in the city. Plans and pricing Sparklight’s Introductory deals will get you hooked up with broadband for an affordable price. The 100Mbps plan starts at $25 per month (but goes up to $50 per month after the first year). For faster speeds, consider the $35-per-month 300Mbps plan, $45-per-month 600Mbps plan or $60-per-month gig plan. Those prices will rise after the first 18 months. Fees and service details Technically, Sparklight offers unlimited data, but it may throttle your speed after 5TB of data usage. There are no contracts. There are optional equipment rental fees. A $12.50-per-month fee covers your modem and router, while an $8 fee covers just Wi-Fi if you use your own modem. You can also choose to provide your own gear. Key Info No data caps

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best fiber internet in Gulfport, MS Our take - Limited availability keeps AT&T Fiber out of the top spot for home internet in Gulfport, but it’s good if you can get it. You’ll find symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps. The no-fuss plans are easy to deal with. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Availability of AT&T Fiber is hit and miss across Gulfport. Look for it east of the airport, around 22nd Street and 13th Avenue, in parts of New Hope and Orange Grove, and in some southern parts of town over towards Long Beach. Plans and pricing Prices start at $55 monthly for 300Mbps with symmetrical speeds. The gig speed plan is a popular choice at $80 per month. The fastest plan is 5,000Mbps for $225. Fees and service details Equipment is included, and there are no data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $35 - $325 C Spire Fiber Fastest internet in Gulfport, MS Our take - C Spire Fiber boasts the fastest speeds in Gulfport with its 8,000Mbps fiber plan. Unfortunately, coverage is limited within the city. . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 610-6736 Check with C Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $35 - $325 Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability C Spire Fiber’s coverage area primarily extends east of the airport, but most of Gulfport isn’t covered. The ISP reaches just over 9% of homes in the city, according to the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Map. Plans and pricing Plans start at $35 per month for 300Mbps and max out at $325 for 8,000Mbps. Check into the 1,000Mbps plan for $60 per month for a good value. Speeds are symmetrical. Fees and service details Some plans include Wi-Fi equipment. Otherwise, you can lease a pair of Wi-Fi devices for $14 monthly or provide your own gear. Look for a free installation deal. There are no data caps or contracts, but prices do increase after a year. Key Info No data caps

no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Gulfport, MS Our take - Your fastest home internet speed options in Gulfport will be through cable or fiber, but T-Mobile offers an intriguing alternative through 5G. You can bundle with a mobile plan to lower your monthly home internet cost. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability T-Mobile’s map shows strong coverage of its 5G Ultra Capacity network across Gulfport, but that doesn’t guarantee an open slot for home internet. The ISP sometimes limits availability. Run your address to check. Plans and pricing There’s one plan at $60 per month for typical speeds of 72-245Mbps. Speeds will vary with location, network congestion and placement of the equipment. You may run across a limited-time deal for a $50-per-month price. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to lower your home internet bill. Fees and service details There are no data caps or contracts. A combined modem and router gateway device is included. You may encounter a $35 service fee when you sign up but look for a gift card offer to more than make up for that. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Gulfport internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score C Spire Fiber Fiber $70-$350 500-8,000Mbps Varies None None N/A AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet

Read full review DSL $55 10-100Mbps None Varies None 7.4 Sparklight Cable $25-$60 100-940Mbps Varies None None 6.9 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Other available internet providers in Gulfport

AT&T Internet : If you can’t get fiber, AT&T may offer you DSL instead. The DSL network is outdated and slow compared to cable or fiber. The plan costs $55 per month. Top speed will vary with your location, with the maximum coming in at 100Mbps. Some speed tiers have a 1.5TB data cap. There are no contracts or equipment fees. Look to other wired home internet options before you settle for DSL.

: If you can’t get fiber, AT&T may offer you DSL instead. The DSL network is outdated and slow compared to cable or fiber. The plan costs $55 per month. Top speed will vary with your location, with the maximum coming in at 100Mbps. Some speed tiers have a 1.5TB data cap. There are no contracts or equipment fees. Look to other wired home internet options before you settle for DSL. Verizon 5G Home Internet : Verizon has limited 5G Ultra Wideband coverage in Gulfport, mostly east of 22nd Avenue and south of the airport. That means Verion’s home internet slots are scarce. If your address can get the service, you’ll choose between the $50-per-month 5G Home plan with maximum downloads of 100Mbps or the $70-per-month 5G Home Plus plan with maximum downloads of 300Mbps. Bundle with a phone plan to get a discount. There are no equipment fees, contracts or data caps. Here’s what you need to know about 5G home internet.

: Verizon has limited 5G Ultra Wideband coverage in Gulfport, mostly east of 22nd Avenue and south of the airport. That means Verion’s home internet slots are scarce. If your address can get the service, you’ll choose between the $50-per-month 5G Home plan with maximum downloads of 100Mbps or the $70-per-month 5G Home Plus plan with maximum downloads of 300Mbps. Bundle with a phone plan to get a discount. There are no equipment fees, contracts or data caps. Here’s what you need to know about 5G home internet. Satellite internet: Starlink, Hughesnet or Viasat are ready to step in to provide satellite broadband for homes that don’t have a faster or more affordable wired or fixed wireless option. Since most homes in Gulfport can get cable or fiber, you probably won’t need to turn to satellite internet service. Rural homes with few other options should check into it for coverage.

Cheap internet options in Gulfport

If you’re hunting for a home internet bargain, check in with Sparklight and its promotional deals. The cable ISP starts as low as $25 per month for 100Mbps. Step up to 300Mbps for $35 per month. The catch is that those introductory prices will go up after an initial period of either a year or 18 months, depending on the plan. The 300Mbps plan, for example, has a standard price of $55 per month after the first 18 months. C Spire offers its 300Mbps plan for $35 as well, with a standard price of $60 monthly after one year. Overall, Gulfport’s fiber providers offer a good value due to equally fast uploads to go along with fast downloads. AT&T Fiber’s most affordable plan is $55 per month for 300Mbps.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Gulfport?

Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Sparklight $25 100Mbps Varies C Spire Fiber 300 $35 300Mbps Varies Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None AT&T Fiber

Read full review $55 300Mbps None AT&T Internet

Read full review $55 100Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

How to find internet deals and promotions in Gulfport

The best internet deals and top promotions in Gulfport depend on what discounts are available during a given period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Gulfport internet providers, like Sparklight, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including AT&T Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Gulfport broadband?

Gulfport put in a good showing on a recent Ookla speed test report, especially when compared with Mississippi’s overall download speeds. Gulfport logged a median fixed internet download speed of nearly 269Mbps. Mississippi pulled down just under 208Mbps. Gulfport also fared better than nearby Biloxi (231Mbps). C Spire and AT&T Fiber help boost Gulfport’s speeds, but even homes without fiber access can still get near-gig download speeds through Sparklight.

Fastest internet plans in Gulfport

Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection C Spire Fiber 8 Gig $325 8,000Mbps 8,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 5 Gig

Read full review $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber C Spire Fiber 2 Gig $90 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 2 Gig

Read full review $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber C Spire Fiber 1 Gig $60 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 1 Gig

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Sparklight $60 940Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Gulfport

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Gulfport?

No matter where you live in Gulfport, you should have access to Sparklight’s cable network. You can get some low-cost introductory deals and nab speeds up to 940Mbps at the top end. If you need multi-gig download speeds or fast uploads, look to AT&T Fiber and C Spire as the fiber ISPs in town. Availability for fiber is patchwork, so you’ll want to do some sleuthing if you’re planning to move to Gulfport and need to land in a fiber neighborhood.

Internet providers in Gulfport FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in Gulfport? Sparklight swoops in to offer the most affordable plans in Gulfport. You can get started for $25 per month with the 100Mbps plan or upgrade to 300Mbps for $35. Those are promotional prices. Depending on your chosen level, plans will go up after the first 12 or 18 months. For example, the 100Mbps plan has a regular price of $50 per month, while the 300Mbps plan has a regular price of $55 per month.

Which internet provider in Gulfport offers the fastest plan? C Spire Fiber’s 8,000Mbps plan is the fastest in Gulfport, but availability is limited to some areas east of the airport. AT&T Fiber’s 5,000Mbps plan has wider availability, although the fiber ISP doesn’t cover nearly as much ground as Sparklight’s cable network, which maxes out a gig.

Is fiber internet available in Gulfport? AT&T Fiber and C Spire Fiber cover some parts of Gulfport, but availability is limited. C Spire offers speeds up to 8,000Mbps, while AT&T offers up to 5,000Mbps. Both services have equally fast uploads.