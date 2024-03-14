Best Internet Providers in Gainesville, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Gainesville?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Gainesville, Georgia, due to its fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds, transparent pricing and record of high customer satisfaction. The contract-free internet service offers speeds ranging from 300 to 5,000 megabits per second, the fastest in Gainesville, and includes free equipment rental and unlimited data.

Point Broadband is another local fiber internet provider, but availability is currently limited as the provider continues expansion in the area. One ISP you can count on being available wherever you are in Gainesville is Spectrum. As the area’s largest cable provider, Spectrum is available to roughly four out of five homes in Gainesville, offering download speeds of 300 to 1,000Mbps.

If you’re looking for cheap internet in Gainesville, Xfinity has the lowest introductory rate, with service starting at $20 per month for max download speeds of 150Mbps. T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet are great choices for cheap internet as well. Both providers offer a mobile bundle discount and include free equipment rental and unlimited data.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Gainesville across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Gainesville. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Gainesville, Georgia

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Gainesville, GA Our take - Customer satisfaction is a good indicator of what to expect from an internet provider, and AT&T Fiber claimed the top spot from the American Customer Satisfaction Index in 2023 with a score of 80 out of 100. Considering the fast speeds, straightforward pricing and simple service terms, it's easy to see why AT&T Fiber customers are satisfied with their service. Read full review .

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best cheap internet provider in Gainesville, GA Our take - At $20 per month, Xfinity's cheapest plan is less than half the starting price of other Gainesville internet providers, including AT&T Fiber, Spectrum and Point Broadband. The plan now comes with download speeds up to 150Mbps, significantly increasing from the 75Mbps previously offered. Other Xfinity plans are also competitively priced, but watch out for potential equipment fees, data caps and a price increase after the first year or two of service. Read full review .

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $80 per month Spectrum Best broadband coverage in Gainesville, GA Our take - Spectrum boasts the best coverage of any non-satellite internet provider in Gainesville. Available to more than 80% of local households, Spectrum offers speeds of 300 to 1,000Mbps, starting at $50 to $80 per month. The router rental is $7 per month, lower than many competitors. Customers also have the option to use their own router and skip the fee. Read full review .

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Gainesville, GA Our take - While not the fastest internet provider in Gainesville, T-Mobile Home Internet's customer-friendly service terms -- no contracts, equipment fees or data caps -- make it an attractive option. If you can get by on speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps, T-Mobile Home Internet could be the perfect alternative to Gainesville's big cable or fiber internet providers. Read full review .

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Gainesville, Georgia, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Point Broadband Fiber $59-$79 300-1,000Mbps None None None N/A Spectrum

Read full review Cable $50-$80 300-1,000Mbps $7 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Gainesville

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Gainesville depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Gainesville internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives, such as free equipment rental for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber and Spectrum, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Gainesville, Georgia

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Gainesville, Georgia, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Gainesville? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Gainesville. The area’s largest fiber internet provider offers the fastest speeds, up to 5,000Mbps, and all plans come with free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements -- perks that aren’t all available from local cable providers Spectrum and Xfinity.

Is fiber internet available in Gainesville? According to recent FCC data, nearly 60% of Gainesville households are eligible for fiber internet service. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber internet provider in the area, though local ISP Point Broadband also has a growing fiber presence in Gainesville.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Gainesville? Xfinity has the lowest introductory price on home internet in Gainesville, with service starting at $20 per month for download speeds up to 150Mbps. For $15 more per month (and still lower than the starting price of AT&T Fiber or Spectrum), Xfinity offers speeds up to 300Mbps.