Best Internet Providers in Frisco, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Frisco?

For most Frisco addresses, Spectrum is the best internet service provider. Along with speeds up to a gigabit and prices as low as $50 per month, Spectrum is also the largest ISP in Frisco and serves most of the city. However, if Spectrum isn’t a broadband option at your address, providers like AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet might be.

Astound Broadband’s 300 megabits per second plan costs only $20 a month and includes unlimited data if you're hunting for the cheapest service to save money each month. Do you want the fastest internet speeds possible? Check out AT&T Fiber and Frontier Fiber, both offering symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 5,000Mbps.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Frisco across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Frisco. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Frisco, Texas, in 2024

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Frisco, TX Our take - Serving over 88% of households in the area, according to FCC data, Spectrum’s coverage can’t be beaten by any other ISP in Frisco. Prices and speeds vary depending on your location, but start at $50 for 300Mbps and go up to $90 for 1,000Mbps. All plans include unlimited data and a free modem plus no yearly commitment. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best fiber internet in Frisco, TX Our take - If your address is serviceable for AT&T Fiber, move this provider to the top of your list. AT&T Fiber offers symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps, one of the fastest plans available in Frisco. Plus, unlimited data and equipment are included in the monthly cost for every plan. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Frisco, TX Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet keeps broadband simple by including everything in one flat-rate cost. For $60 a month -- or $40 for eligible mobile users -- customers can reach speeds up to 245Mbps with no data caps, equipment fees or required contracts. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details

Frisco internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Broadband Cable $20-$55 300-1,500Mbps None None None 7 AT&T Internet DSL hybrid $55 20-100Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Frontier Fiber Fiber $45-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Frisco

The best internet deals and top promotions in Frisco depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Frisco internet providers, such as Spectrum, T-Mobile and Astound Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, such as AT&T, Frontier and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Future Publishing/Getty Images

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Frisco

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Frisco FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Frisco? Spectrum’s wide coverage and reasonable pricing make it Frisco’s best internet provider. This cable giant also takes first place on CNET’s list of best cable internet providers for 2024, meaning it’s a trustworthy option wherever you’re located.

Is fiber internet available in Frisco? Fiber internet through AT&T Fiber and Frontier Fiber is available to approximately 60% of Frisco households.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Frisco? Astound Broadband’s 300Mbps plan is the cheapest service in Frisco, costing $20 a month with no added equipment fees.