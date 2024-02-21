Best Internet Providers in Frederick, Maryland

What is the best internet provider in Frederick?

High availability and a variety of competitively priced high-speed internet plans help make Xfinity the best internet service provider in Frederick, Maryland. For example, the Xfinity Connect More tier is the cheapest internet plan in Frederick, starting at $25 monthly for speeds up to 200 megabits per second and currently includes unlimited data with no contract requirements.

For those who prefer fast speeds over low costs, Glo Fiber offers the fastest internet plans in Frederick, with speeds of 600 to 5,000Mbps available in select areas. The 100% fiber connection promises equally fast upload and download speeds, a benefit you’ll typically get only from fiber internet.

Verizon Fios, another fiber-optic provider, may be available in select parts of Frederick, but it's far more likely your address will be serviceable for Verizon 5G Home Internet, a wireless internet service. While it doesn't have the same speed potential as Xfinity or Glo Fiber, Verizon 5G Home Internet is worth checking out for its fair pricing, simple service terms and mobile bundle discount, particularly on the city's west side where serviceability is greatest.

T-Mobile Home Internet, another wireless home internet provider in Frederick, is also an option, but the relatively slow speeds make it more suitable for suburban and rural internet service.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Frederick across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Frederick. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Frederick, Maryland

Xfinity Best internet provider in Frederick, MD Our take - Xfinity is available throughout Frederick, offering up to six plans ranging from 200 to 2,000Mbps. Conditions such as contract requirements and price guarantees vary slightly with each plan, but all Xfinity plans are a decent deal. Currently, all Xfinity plans in Frederick include unlimited data, but renting a gateway router will add $15 to your monthly costs. Read full review. Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

lots of plan options solid customer satisfaction numbers

Glo Fiber Fastest internet provider in Frederick, MD Our take - Glo Fiber flexes what a 100% fiber-optic connection is capable of, with speeds ranging from 600 to 5,000Mbps. At $70 to $290 per month, starting prices are higher than other Frederick internet providers, but you may find the fast, symmetrical speeds and unlimited data well worth the extra cost. Connection Fiber Speed range 600 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $65 - $285 per month Key Info No data caps

no contracts

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Frederick, MD Our take - Wireless internet is ramping up to be a suitable alternative to traditional wired internet connections like cable and fiber, especially with the potential speed and value of Verizon 5G Home Internet. Depending on your plan, speeds of 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps are available for $50 to $70 per month, or lower, $35 to $45 per month for qualifying Verizon mobile customers. Read full review. Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

T-Mobile Home Internet Best rural internet provider in Frederick, MD Our take - Xfinity, Glo Fiber and Verizon have broadband covered in the heart of Frederick, but for those outside the city, perhaps in rural parts of Frederick County, T-Mobile Home Internet may be a practical option. Speeds range from 72 to 245Mbps, starting at $60 per month, and come with free equipment, unlimited data and no contracts. It likely won't beat cable or fiber connection, but it is assuredly better than DSL or satellite. Read full review. Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Frederick, Maryland, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Glo Fiber Fiber $70-$290 600-5,000Mbps $12 (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios Fiber $50-$90 300-940Mbps None None None 7.6 Xfinity Cable $25-$110 200-2,000Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB or unlimited 1 year (optional) 7 Show more (1 item)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Frederick

Frederick's best internet deals and top promotions depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Frederick internet providers, such as Xfinity and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives for a limited time. Others, however, including Glo Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Frederick Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Glo Fiber 5Gbps $290 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Glo Fiber 2.4Gbps $140 2,400Mbps 2,400Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit x2 $110 2,000Mbps 200Mbps Unlimited data included Cable Glo Fiber $85 1,200Mbps 1,200Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps Unlimited data included Cable Xfinity Gigabit $70 1,000Mbps 20Mbps Unlimited data included Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Verizon Fios 1 Gig $90 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber Show more (4 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Frederick

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Frederick, Maryland, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Frederick? Xfinity is the best internet service provider in Frederick due in part to its wide availability and low introductory pricing on speeds ranging from 200 to 2,000Mbps. Select plans may include unlimited data, a price guarantee of one to three years or other incentives for new customers.

Is fiber internet available in Frederick? According to the FCC, fiber internet is available to around 18% of Frederick households, or approximately 6,700 residences. Serviceability is greatest around the Linden Hills and Villa Estates communities, though fiber service can be found in random neighborhoods throughout Frederick. Glo Fiber is Frederick's largest fiber internet provider, while Verizon Fios has a small fiber presence in the area too.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Frederick? Xfinity has the cheapest internet plans in Frederick. The Connect More and Fast plans start at $25 and $35 per month for download speeds up to 200 and 400Mbps, respectively. A one-year contract may be required to qualify for the lowest pricing on select Xfinity plans, and all plans may come with a $15 router rental fee for those who choose to rent their equipment.