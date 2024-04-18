Best Internet Providers in Franklin, Tennessee

What is the best internet provider in Franklin?

AT&T Fiber is Franklin’s best internet service provider due largely to its local fiber availability, fast upload and download speeds, straightforward pricing and record of high customer satisfaction. The 100% fiber provider offers plans with symmetrical speeds ranging from 300 megabits per second to 5,000Mbps, the fastest in the area. All plans feature free equipment, unlimited data, no contracts and no set price increases.

Xfinity has a small fiber presence in Franklin, but availability is mostly limited to business properties. The vast majority of Franklin residents will have access to Xfinity’s cable internet network, which is still plenty capable, offering download speeds up to 2,000Mbps throughout much of the area. Xfinity also boasts the cheapest internet plan in Franklin, with service starting at just $20 a month for download speeds up to 150Mbps.

For alternatives to AT&T and Xfinity, look for fixed wireless service from Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet. The latter has slightly better availability in Franklin, but Verizon 5G Home Internet has a lower starting price and faster max speeds. Both providers offer free equipment rental, unlimited data and a mobile bundle discount.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Franklin across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Franklin. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Franklin, Tennessee

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Franklin, TN Our take - Fast, reliable speeds and simple service terms -- including free equipment rental, unlimited data and, perhaps most impressive, no set price increases -- have made AT&T Fiber a leader in customer satisfaction. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best cable internet provider in Franklin, TN Our take - Xfinity has the best broadband coverage in Franklin, offering speeds of 150 to 2,000Mbps to nearly every local household. Most plans come with free equipment rental, but a 1.2TB data cap may apply (and fees for going over). Additionally, a one- or two-year term agreement may be required to get the lowest introductory rate. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Compare Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Franklin, TN Our take - With max download speeds of 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps, depending on your plan, Verizon 5G Home Internet is the most practical high-speed alternative to AT&T Fiber and Xfinity in Franklin. Regardless of your chosen speed tier, the service comes with free equipment, unlimited data and a discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Compare Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details Compare

Franklin, Tennessee, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $20-$100 150-2,000Mbps $15 (included with most plans) 1.2TB 1-2 years (optional) 7 Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What is the cheapest internet plan in Franklin? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

Read full review $20 150Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More

Read full review $35 300Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None AT&T Fiber 300

Read full review $55 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Franklin

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Franklin depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Franklin internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or other perks for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Franklin, Tennessee

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Franklin, Tennessee, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Franklin? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Franklin. Compared with Xfinity, AT&T Fiber has faster upload and download speeds (excluding areas where Xfinity’s fiber service is available) and more favorable service terms. All AT&T Fiber plans include free equipment, unlimited data, no contracts and no set price increases. On the other hand, select Xfinity plans may come with an (optional) equipment fee, data cap and contract (also optional), while all plans have a set price increase after one to three years.

Is fiber internet available in Franklin? Roughly half of Franklin residential addresses are serviceable for fiber-optic internet, according to recent FCC data. Serviceability is greatest to the northeast and around the Franklin Greene and Gardner Estate communities. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber internet provider in Franklin. Xfinity has a small fiber network in Franklin, but service is mostly limited to businesses.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Franklin? Xfinity has the cheapest starting price for internet in Franklin at $20 per month for download speeds up to 150Mbps. The plan, unlike other Xfinity plans, doesn't include equipment rental, which can add $15 to your bill if you choose to rent. Xfinity’s next-fastest plan is a better deal with speeds up to 300Mbps starting at $35 per month with your equipment at no extra cost.