Best Internet Providers in Fort Myers, Florida

What is the best internet provider in Fort Myers?

The best internet service provider for most households in Fort Myers is Xfinity. Most of the area is served by this cable ISP, which offers fast speeds and cheap prices on home internet. Quantum Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks for broadband in the area, depending on what’s available at your address.

Xfinity is the clear winner for affordability and speed in Fort Myers. For only $20 per month, customers can reach download speeds up to 75 megabits per second. Xfinity also offers a 200Mbps plan for $35 monthly if you need more speed.

Hunting for the fastest service in Fort Myers? Xfinity’s 1.2 gigabit plan costs $85 a month and includes equipment at no additional charge.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Fort Myers across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Fort Myers. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Fort Myers, Florida, in 2024

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Fort Myers, FL Our take - Available to 96% of households in Fort Myers, according to FCC data, Xfinity is a fast and low-cost option for broadband. With speeds ranging from 75Mbps to 1,200Mbps, Xfinity includes equipment on most tiers. However, watch out for a two-year contract and a 1.2TB data cap on some plans. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in Fort Myers, FL Our take - This provider offers two plans: 500Mbps for $50 and 940Mbps for $75. All plans have symmetrical download and upload speeds, and the monthly price includes equipment and unlimited data. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Fort Myers, FL Our take - Are you looking for an ISP that includes everything in one price? T-Mobile Home Internet costs only $50 a month, with no additional charge for unlimited data and equipment. Also, eligible mobile customers can get a $20 discount on their bill. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Fort Myers internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $50 20 to 100Mbps $15 for modem/router rental (optional) None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72 to 245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 to $70 ($35 to $45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50 to 1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20 to $85 75 to 1,200Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB 2 years on some plans 7 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50 to $75 500 to 940Mbps None None None 6.7 Show more (1 item)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Fort Myers? Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More $35 200Mbps None Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan) 300Mbps None Show more (1 item)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Fort Myers

The best internet deals and top promotions in Fort Myers depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Fort Myers internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. But many, including Quantum Fiber, T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Philippe Turpin/Getty Images

Fastest internet plans in Fort Myers Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Xfinity Gigabit Extra $85 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Xfinity Gigabit $80 1,000Mbps 20Mbps 1.2TB Cable Quantum Fiber Gigabit $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Fort Myers

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Fort Myers FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Fort Myers? With wide availability, fast speeds and cheap costs, Xfinity is the best internet service provider in Fort Myers. Customers can choose between six plans, with speeds as high as 1,200Mbps and costs as low as $20 monthly.

Is fiber internet available in Fort Myers? Quantum Fiber is currently the only fiber provider in Fort Myers, and connectivity is available to less than 25% of households in the area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Fort Myers? Xfinity offers the cheapest plan in Fort Myers, costing $20 a month for 75Mbps.