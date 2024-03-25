Best Internet Providers in Flagstaff, Arizona

What is the best internet provider in Flagstaff?

Optimum is the best internet provider overall for most households in Flagstaff because of its broad coverage and a top download speed of 940 megabits per second. That being said, Optimum service isn’t available everywhere in Flagstaff, so Quantum Fiber or Verizon 5G Home Internet are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

If you're hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we've also found those top options. Flagstaff's cheapest internet is Optimum's $40-per-month 300Mbps plan with equipment included. Flagstaff's fastest internet speed is a tie between Optimum's 940Mbps cable plan and Quantum Fiber's 940Mbps plan. Quantum Fiber offers equally fast uploads, but availability is extremely limited.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Flagstaff across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Flagstaff. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Flagstaff, Arizona

4 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $120 per month Optimum Best internet provider in Flagstaff, AZ Our take - Optimum doesn’t have a lot of competition in Flagstaff. The cable ISP covers 85% of area homes and offers download speeds up to 940Mbps. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 522-3629 Check with Optimum Compare Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros High speeds with competitive pricing

No data caps, no contracts

Two-year price guarantee

Fiber service available to 2.7 million homes Cons Low customer satisfaction score

Slow upload speeds for cable internet customers Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Optimum’s cable network covers almost all of Flagstaff except for some remote residential areas within the city limits. Plans and pricing Choose from three plans: 300Mbps for $40 per month, 500Mbps for $60 per month or 940Mbps for $80 per month. You may see a price increase down the line. Installation is free when you order online. Fees and service details Optimum includes a combined modem and router with your plan. There are no contracts or data caps. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts Compare Check with Optimum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 140 Mbps Price range $55 per month CenturyLink Broadest internet coverage in Flagstaff, AZ Our take - Lumen Technologies -- parent company of both CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber -- has the widest coverage of any wired internet provider in Flagstaff, but it’s mostly through the old-school CenturyLink DSL network. DSL speeds will be much slower than cable, but it’s one of the few competitors to Optimum. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 731-3490 Check with CenturyLink Compare Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 140 Mbps Price range $55 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability When counting both DSL and fiber, Lumen reaches just over 89% of homes in Flagstaff, according to the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Map. Quantum Fiber is scarce but look for it in newer developments, mostly on the west side of town. Plans and pricing If you’re one of the lucky few with a Quantum Fiber connection, you can choose from 500Mbps for $50 per month or 940Mbps for $75 monthly. If it’s down to CenturyLink DSL, you’re looking at $55 per month for whatever speed you can get at your address; that may be 3Mbps or 140Mbps. Fees and service details Quantum Fiber plans include equipment and have no contracts or data caps. The DSL plan comes with unlimited data and doesn’t require a contract. You can rent gear for $15 per month, buy for $200 or provide your own. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts Compare Check with CenturyLink Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Flagstaff, AZ Our take - Verizon and T-Mobile are neck and neck when it comes to offering 5G home internet service. Verizon has the potential for lower prices, but you may prefer to try out the ISP that matches your phone service. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Verizon has Flagstaff well covered by its 5G Ultra Wideband network, but home internet availability can be hit and miss depending on your location and whether or not there’s an open slot available. Plans and pricing While Verizon offers gig download speeds in some markets, expect to top out at 300Mbps in Flagstaff with the $70-per-month 5G Home Plus plan. You can save money by opting for the $50-per-month 5G Home plan with maximum downloads of 100Mbps. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to lower 5G Home Plus to $45 or 5G Home to $35 monthly. Fees and service details There are no data caps or contracts. Equipment is included. Look for deal-sweeteners like a gift card or a Nintendo Switch. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Compare Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best internet alternative in Flagstaff, AZ Our take - If you’re a T-Mobile phone customer, check into T-Mobile Home Internet as a wireless alternative to Optimum. A bundle deal can save you money on your home internet plan. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability T-Mobile’s latest 5G network has solid coverage across Flagstaff, but home internet slots are sometimes limited. You must check your address to see if an opening is available. Plans and pricing T-Mobile only has one home internet plan. The usual monthly fee is $60 for typical speeds in the 72-245Mbps range, but you may be offered a $50-per-month deal. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to lower your home internet price. Fees and service details There are no data caps, equipment fees or contracts. You may encounter a $35 service fee when signing up but look for a reward card offer to offset that. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Flagstaff internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink

Read full review DSL $55 3-140Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Optimum Cable $40-$80 300-940Mbps None None None 6.2 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Flagstaff

Bluespan : Bluespan is one of several fixed wireless ISPs that fill in coverage areas not reached by wired internet options like cable or DSL. Bluespan doesn’t advertise prices or speeds, so you must check with the company for coverage and plan information for your address. Fixed wireless makes sense for rural homes that don’t have good wired internet options. Also, consider it as an alternative to slow DSL. Coverage and speeds depend on your location and a good line of sight to a tower. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other types of internet.

: Bluespan is one of several fixed wireless ISPs that fill in coverage areas not reached by wired internet options like cable or DSL. Bluespan doesn’t advertise prices or speeds, so you must check with the company for coverage and plan information for your address. Fixed wireless makes sense for rural homes that don’t have good wired internet options. Also, consider it as an alternative to slow DSL. Coverage and speeds depend on your location and a good line of sight to a tower. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other types of internet. Choice Broadband : Choice specializes in rural phone and internet service. Expect internet speeds up to 25Mbps. Plans start at $45 monthly with a $100 installation charge and a two-year contract.

: Choice specializes in rural phone and internet service. Expect internet speeds up to 25Mbps. Plans start at $45 monthly with a $100 installation charge and a two-year contract. Hospitality Wireless : Fixed wireless provider Hospitality Wireless covers much of the Flagstaff area with plans starting at $60 per month for speeds up to 30Mbps with a two-year contract. There are no data caps.

: Fixed wireless provider Hospitality Wireless covers much of the Flagstaff area with plans starting at $60 per month for speeds up to 30Mbps with a two-year contract. There are no data caps. Satellite internet: If you live in a rural area near Flagstaff and can’t get decent service from one of our top-recommended ISPs, look into satellite internet from Starlink, Viasat or Hughesnet. It can be pricey, and speeds tend to be variable, but satellite is a viable option for remote locations. You’ll need a clear view of the sky, so keep that in mind if you’re in a heavily forested area.

Frankix/Getty Images

Cheap internet options in Flagstaff

Optimum is the main ISP for Flagstaff and it also has the cheapest plan in town (not counting Verizon’s home internet bundle deal). The cable company’s 300Mbps plan runs $40 per month. If you happen to be in one of the few areas serviced by Quantum Fiber, then jump on the $50-per-month 500Mbps plan with symmetrical speeds. Otherwise, it’s tough to top Optimum’s price/speed equation in Flagstaff.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Flagstaff?

Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Optimum $40 300Mbps None Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None CenturyLink

Read full review $55 140Mbps $15 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Flagstaff

The best internet deals and top promotions in Flagstaff depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Flagstaff internet providers, such as Optimum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, including Quantum Fiber and Bluespan, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Flagstaff broadband?

Despite a lack of multi-gig options and fiber internet, Flagstaff turned in a decent performance in a recent Ookla speed test report. The city in the pines pulled down a median fixed internet download speed of 227Mbps, which matches Arizona’s speed test average as a whole. Optimum checks in as Flagstaff’s fastest provider, which makes sense considering it has little competition. CenturyLink’s widespread but slow DSL network doesn’t put up much of a fight and Quantum Fiber is hard to find.

Fastest internet plans in Flagstaff

Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Optimum $80 940Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Flagstaff

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Flagstaff?

Flagstaff can be a tricky place for internet. Most residents will choose to go with Optimum thanks to availability and a gig speed tier if you need zippier downloads. It also offers one of the most affordable plans in town at the 300Mbps level. Give weight to Quantum Fiber and its symmetrical speeds if you happen to live in a pocket of coverage. If Optimum doesn’t work out for you, then check into Verizon and T-Mobile’s 5G home internet offerings. After that, get in touch with Bluespan or another fixed wireless provider. Rural and remote homes may need to investigate a fallback option like Starlink satellite internet.

Internet providers in Flagstaff FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in Flagstaff? Optimum's 300Mbps cable internet plan starts at $40 per month with equipment included, making it one of Flagstaff's most affordable internet deals. It's possible to slide in a little lower than that (down to $35 per month) if you bundle an eligible phone plan with Verizon 5G Home Internet.

Which internet provider in Flagstaff offers the fastest plan? Optimum and Quantum Fiber are tied for the fastest download speeds in town at 940Mbps. Quantum Fiber’s uploads hit 940Mbps while Optimum’s top out at 35Mbps.

Is fiber internet available in Flagstaff? It’s hard to find fiber internet in Flagstaff. A few isolated neighborhoods, typically in new developments, can access Quantum Fiber with speeds up to 940Mbps. For most of the city, the fastest home internet is cable from Optimum.