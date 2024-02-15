Best Internet Providers in Fargo, North Dakota

What is the best internet provider in Fargo, North Dakota?

Midco is the best internet provider in Fargo. It offers the fastest speeds and broadest coverage of any provider in the city, and Midco’s customers have generally been very satisfied with their service. Its prices increase after the first year, but you’ll find that with most internet service providers in Fargo.

If you want to pay the lowest prices, Sparklight is the cheapest internet provider in Fargo. Plans start at just $29 per month ($55 in year two), and you’ll get 300Mbps download speeds -- a solid value for the price.

Fiber is considered the gold standard for internet connections, and Quantum Fiber is the best fiber internet provider in the area. You’ll get fast upload and download speeds -- ideal for online gamers and remote workers -- and Quantum Fiber includes a Price for Life guarantee on all plans.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Fargo across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Fargo. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Fargo, North Dakota

Midco Best internet provider in Fargo, ND Our take - Midco is a regional provider that operates in the Dakotas and Minnesota, and it's one of the rare internet companies beloved by its customers. It had the highest customer satisfaction score of any internet provider in the region in J.D. Power's 2022 survey (Midco wasn't included in 2023), and Reddit users in Fargo say things like "Midco all the way" and "Midco is the absolute best option." Prices will increase by $26 to $41 in the second year, but Midco is still a solid value even with that increase.

Connection: Cable
Speed range: 250 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range: $49 - $79 per month
Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts, 30-day guarantee

no contracts

Sparklight Cheapest internet in Fargo, ND Our take - If you're looking for the absolute lowest prices, you won't find anything cheaper than Sparklight's $29 monthly price tag. Unfortunately, that rate lasts for only a year. After that, Sparklight's plans increase by $21 to $26 monthly. Still, you'll get solid speeds for those prices -- even after the increase kicks in. The main downside is Sparklight's low upload speeds, which could be problematic for remote workers or online gamers.

Connection: Cable
Speed range: 100 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range: $25 - $110 per month
Pros: Straightforward pricing with no contracts or cancellation fees, 30-day money-back guarantee provides an opportunity to try the service, Brings faster speeds to many communities where DSL and satellite are the only other options
Cons: Data caps on most plans, but especially tight on the lower tiers, Monthly price increase on starter plans after 3 months
Key Info: Data caps on every plan, contracts and equipment rental optional

30-day money-back guarantee provides an opportunity to try the service

Brings faster speeds to many communities where DSL and satellite are the only other options Cons Data caps on most plans, but especially tight on the lower tiers

Monthly price increase on starter plans after 3 months Key Info Data caps on every plan

Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in Fargo, ND Our take - If Quantum Fiber were more widely available, it would have a good argument for our top pick. As it stands, coverage is mostly limited to southwestern neighborhoods near Horace. Quantum Fiber is the only fiber internet provider in the area, so you'll get upload speeds that are just as fast as the downloads. It also includes a Price for Life guarantee on all plans, so you won't have to worry about your bill skyrocketing.

Connection: Fiber
Speed range: 200 - 8,000 Mbps
Price range: $30 - $165 per month
Pros: Fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds, Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges
Cons: Availability limited to select areas, Plan selection varies by address
Key Info: Unlimited data on some plans, low price increase

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons Availability limited to select areas

Plan selection varies by address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

halbergman / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Fargo

The best internet deals and top promotions in Fargo depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Fargo internet providers, such as Midco and Sparklight, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Quantum Fiber and CenturyLink, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Fargo

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Fargo FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Fargo? Midco is the best internet service provider in Fargo. It has coverage throughout the entire city, and it provides the best value for the price. Midco also has great customer satisfaction scores in J.D. Power’s survey.

Is fiber internet available in Fargo? Yes, fiber internet is available to 26% of Fargo residents, according to FCC data. Quantum Fiber is the primary fiber provider in the area, but 702 Communications and Consolidated Communications also offer some fiber services in Fargo.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Fargo? Sparklight is the cheapest internet provider in Fargo, with plans starting at $29 per month for the first year. After that, prices increase to $55 per month.