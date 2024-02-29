Best Internet Providers in Everett, Washington

What is the best internet provider in Everett, WA?

Ziply Fiber is the best internet provider in Everett. Speeds go up to a mind-boggling 50,000Mbps -- about 50 times more than any home needs -- but it also has the cheapest plans in the area. Prices start at just $20 per month for 100Mbps upload and download speeds, which is as good of a deal as you’ll find anywhere.

Some households won’t have access to Ziply, but almost everyone is able to get Xfinity -- the cable provider has the broadest coverage in Everett. It uses a cable internet connection in Everett, which means slow upload speeds, but that will really come into play only for online gamers and remote workers.

Verizon 5G Home Internet is the best fixed wireless internet provider in Everett. Download speeds go up to 300Mbps, and you can save an extra $15 to $25 per month by bundling with an eligible Verizon cellphone plan.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Everett across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Everett. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Everett, Washington

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 50,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $900 per month Ziply Fiber Best internet provider in Everett, WA Our take - Usually, you have a choice between the fastest internet in a city or the cheapest. In Everett, Ziply Fiber is both. Plans start at just $20 per month for 100Mbps upload and download speeds and go all the way up to $900 for 50,000Mbps (far more than anyone realistically needs). That said, prices go up by $25 to $35 per month in the second year. But even with that increase factored in, Ziply is still a great deal. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (844) 634-4339 Check with Ziply Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 50,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $900 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward, competitive pricing

No data caps, contracts or credit checks

Dedication to fiber expansion, even in rural areas Cons Lots of room to grow fiber service Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

fast rural internet connection Compare Check with Ziply Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Broadest coverage in Everett, WA Our take - You can get Xfinity’s cable internet service at almost every home in Everett, with service available at 99% of addresses, according to FCC data. Like Ziply Fiber, Xfinity increases its prices, but it doesn’t kick in on most plans until the third year. Xfinity also starts its plans at $20 per month, but upload speeds are significantly lower than download speeds on all plans, which could be an issue if you do a lot of online gaming or videoconferencing. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Everett, WA Our take - Over the past few years, cellphone carriers have started to offer wireless home internet throughout the country. Speeds aren’t quite as fast as you’ll get with cable or fiber, but smaller households will get by fine with Verizon. You can also save $15 to $25 per month on internet when you bundle with an eligible Verizon cellphone plan. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Compare Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details Compare

Everett internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 100-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $20-$80 75-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB Optional 7 Ziply Fiber Fiber $20-$900 100-50,000Mbps $12 (optional) None None 7.2 Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Everett? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

Read full review $20 75Mbps $15 (optional) Ziply Fiber 100/100 $20 100Mbps $12 (optional) Xfinity Connect More

Read full review $25 200Mbps None Ziply Fiber 300/300 $30 300Mbps $12 (optional) Xfinity Fast

Read full review $50 400Mbps None Ziply Fiber Gig $50 1,000Mbps $12 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None Show more (3 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Everett

The best internet deals and top promotions in Everett depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Everett internet providers, such as Xfinity and Verizon 5G Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including T-Mobile Home Internet and Ziply Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Everett Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Ziply Fiber Internet 50 Gig $900 50,000Mbps 50,000Mbps None Fiber Ziply Fiber Internet 10 Gig $300 10,000Mbps 10,000Mbps None Fiber Ziply Fiber 5 Gig $90 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Ziply Fiber 2 Gig $60 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Ziply Fiber Gig $50 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit X2

Read full review $120 2,000Mbps 200Mbps 1.2TB Cable Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB Cable Xfinity Gigabit

Read full review $75 1,000Mbps 20Mbps 1.2TB Cable Show more (5 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Everett

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Everett, Washington, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Everett? Ziply Fiber is the best internet service provider in Everett. It offers the cheapest and fastest internet plans in the city, and it’s the only provider that has symmetrical upload and download speeds.

Is fiber internet available in Everett? Yes, fiber internet is available at 60% of addresses in Everett, according to FCC data. Ziply Fiber is the only fiber provider in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Everett? Both Ziply Fiber and Xfinity offer internet plans starting at $20 per month. Ziply gets you 100Mbps upload and download speeds, while Xfinity provides 75/3Mbps.