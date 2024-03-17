Best Internet Providers in Douglasville, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Douglasville?
Decent fiber coverage, fast speeds and customer-friendly service terms make AT&T Fiber the best internet provider in Douglasville. The 100% fiber-optic provider offers plans ranging from 300 to 5,000 megabits per second, the fastest in Douglasville, all of which include unlimited data, free equipment rental and no contract requirements.
Such perks aren’t available with all Xfinity plans, but the area’s (and the nation’s) largest cable internet provider has its advantages. Specifically, Xfinity offers the cheapest internet in Douglasville, with service starting at just $20 per month for download speeds up to 150Mbps. Other Xfinity plans are also competitively priced, but conditions like a data cap or contract requirements may apply.
If you’re looking for alternatives to AT&T or Xfinity in Douglasville, consider fixed wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet or Verizon 5G Home Internet. The latter offers faster max speeds and lower introductory pricing, but Douglasville residents are much more likely to be serviceable for T-Mobile Home Internet.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Douglasville across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Douglasville. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Douglasville, Georgia
AT&T Fiber
Best internet provider in Douglasville, GA
Our take - Fiber internet is the preferred choice for internet when it’s available, especially when it comes with the speeds, service terms and customer satisfaction of AT&T Fiber. The provider led all other ISPs in customer satisfaction scores from the ACSI in 2023 with an 80 out of 100.
Xfinity
Best cheap internet provider in Douglasville, GA
Our take - Xfinity offers two plans with a lower introductory rate than the cheapest plan from AT&T Fiber. Connect and Connect More start at $20 and $35 per month for speeds up to 150 and 300Mbps, respectively. Gig service is cheaper than AT&T Fiber as well, but watch out for data caps, equipment fees, contracts and a set price increase with select Xfinity plans.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless internet in Douglasville, GA
Our take - Wireless internet is the only practical alternative to AT&T and Xfinity in Douglasville, and T-Mobile Home Internet is the most readily available provider. Service starts at the monthly rate of $60 for speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps. Such speeds aren’t particularly impressive, but the provider adds value with free equipment rental, unlimited data and a discount for qualifying mobile customers.
Douglasville, Georgia internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|
AT&T Fiber
Read full review
|Fiber
|$55-$225
|300-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|
Xfinity
Read full review
|Cable
|$20-$85
|150-1,200Mbps
|$15 (included in most plans)
|1.2TB
|1-2 years (optional)
|7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What is the cheapest internet plan in Douglasville?
|Plan
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|
Xfinity Connect
Read full review
|$20
|150Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|
Xfinity Connect More
Read full review
|$35
|300Mbps
|$15 (included)
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)
|300Mbps
|None
|
AT&T Fiber 300
Read full review
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|
Xfinity Fast
Read full review
|$55
|500Mbps
|$15 (included)
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|$60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans)
|245Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Douglasville
The best internet deals and the top promotions in Douglasville depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Douglasville internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
Fastest internet plans in Douglasville
|Plan
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection type
|
AT&T Internet 5000
Read full review
|$225
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
AT&T Internet 2000
Read full review
|$125
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Xfinity Gigabit Extra
Read full review
|$85
|1,200Mbps
|35Mbps
|1.2TB
|Cable
|
AT&T Internet 1000
Read full review
|$80
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Xfinity Gigabit
Read full review
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|20Mbps
|1.2TB
|Cable
|
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
Read full review
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans)
|1,000Mbps
|75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Douglasville, Georgia
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
Internet providers in Douglasville, Georgia, FAQs
What is the best internet service provider in Douglasville?
AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Douglasville, Georgia, due to its extensive local fiber coverage, fast upload and download speeds, favorable service terms and high customer satisfaction.
Is fiber internet available in Douglasville?
According to the most recent FCC data, fiber internet is available to just over 40% of Douglasville households. Serviceability is greatest in the Connally, Young Park and Western Pines communities, though fiber internet can be found in random neighborhoods throughout the city. AT&T Fiber is the primary fiber internet provider in Douglasville.
What is the cheapest internet provider in Douglasville?
Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Douglasville, with broadband service starting at $20 monthly for download speeds up to 150Mbps. Other Xfinity plans, with speeds ranging from 300 to 1,200Mbps starting at $35 to $85 per month, are priced lower than comparable plans from AT&T Fiber, but service may come with data caps or contracts.
Which internet provider in Douglasville offers the fastest plan?
AT&T Fiber offers the fastest internet speeds in Douglasville, up to 5,000Mbps, for $225 monthly. As a 100% fiber-optic provider, AT&T Fiber plans come with symmetrical upload and download speeds, unlike cable internet from Xfinity.
Home Internet Guides
- Sometimes a provider is available in your Zip code, but not at your exact address
- See what exact plans are available at your home