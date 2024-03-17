Best Internet Providers in Douglasville, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Douglasville?

Decent fiber coverage, fast speeds and customer-friendly service terms make AT&T Fiber the best internet provider in Douglasville. The 100% fiber-optic provider offers plans ranging from 300 to 5,000 megabits per second, the fastest in Douglasville, all of which include unlimited data, free equipment rental and no contract requirements.

Such perks aren’t available with all Xfinity plans, but the area’s (and the nation’s) largest cable internet provider has its advantages. Specifically, Xfinity offers the cheapest internet in Douglasville, with service starting at just $20 per month for download speeds up to 150Mbps. Other Xfinity plans are also competitively priced, but conditions like a data cap or contract requirements may apply.

If you’re looking for alternatives to AT&T or Xfinity in Douglasville, consider fixed wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet or Verizon 5G Home Internet. The latter offers faster max speeds and lower introductory pricing, but Douglasville residents are much more likely to be serviceable for T-Mobile Home Internet.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Douglasville across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Douglasville. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Douglasville, Georgia

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Douglasville, GA Our take - Fiber internet is the preferred choice for internet when it’s available, especially when it comes with the speeds, service terms and customer satisfaction of AT&T Fiber. The provider led all other ISPs in customer satisfaction scores from the ACSI in 2023 with an 80 out of 100. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best cheap internet provider in Douglasville, GA Our take - Xfinity offers two plans with a lower introductory rate than the cheapest plan from AT&T Fiber. Connect and Connect More start at $20 and $35 per month for speeds up to 150 and 300Mbps, respectively. Gig service is cheaper than AT&T Fiber as well, but watch out for data caps, equipment fees, contracts and a set price increase with select Xfinity plans. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Compare Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Douglasville, GA Our take - Wireless internet is the only practical alternative to AT&T and Xfinity in Douglasville, and T-Mobile Home Internet is the most readily available provider. Service starts at the monthly rate of $60 for speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps. Such speeds aren’t particularly impressive, but the provider adds value with free equipment rental, unlimited data and a discount for qualifying mobile customers. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Douglasville, Georgia internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $20-$85 150-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB 1-2 years (optional) 7 Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Nora Tejada/Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Douglasville

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Douglasville depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Douglasville internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Douglasville, Georgia

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Douglasville, Georgia, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Douglasville? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Douglasville, Georgia, due to its extensive local fiber coverage, fast upload and download speeds, favorable service terms and high customer satisfaction.

Is fiber internet available in Douglasville? According to the most recent FCC data, fiber internet is available to just over 40% of Douglasville households. Serviceability is greatest in the Connally, Young Park and Western Pines communities, though fiber internet can be found in random neighborhoods throughout the city. AT&T Fiber is the primary fiber internet provider in Douglasville.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Douglasville? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Douglasville, with broadband service starting at $20 monthly for download speeds up to 150Mbps. Other Xfinity plans, with speeds ranging from 300 to 1,200Mbps starting at $35 to $85 per month, are priced lower than comparable plans from AT&T Fiber, but service may come with data caps or contracts.