Best Internet Providers in Las Vegas

There's no shortage of options for nightlife and entertainment in Las Vegas, but if you're shopping for home internet, you may find your choices to be somewhat limited. While nearly all Vegas households will have access to at least one wired broadband connection, fewer than 73% will have two available providers, and none have access to three or more.

Throughout Las Vegas, those two wired broadband options are going to be Cox and CenturyLink (now a.k.a. Quantum Fiber). Cox covers all of Vegas with its cable internet network, but select neighborhoods may be eligible for fiber service. CenturyLink also extends service to pretty much all of Las Vegas, and while some of those addresses will be eligible for fiber, the majority will be left with DSL as the sole option, and not all of the addresses serviceable for DSL can get broadband speeds of at least 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up.

For more internet options, you'll have to turn to wireless service, which is shaping up to be a viable alternative to traditional cable and DSL internet connections. The rise of 5G and its use for home internet has brought some much-needed competition to the Vegas landscape, and you may find Verizon or T-Mobile to be the perfect alternative to a wired home internet connection.

How do your Las Vegas internet options compare, and which ISP is best for your home? You'll find everything you need to know below, including pricing, speeds, connection types and service terms to help you decide.

Best Las Vegas internet service providers

Price range: $40-$100 per month

Speed range: 25-940Mbps

Connection: Mostly cable, some fiber

Perks: Generous data limit, unique gaming add-on

Generous data limit, unique gaming add-on Why choose it: Decent plan selection, good for bundling TV and internet Cable internet wouldn't be my first choice for home internet (that'd be fiber) and on top of that, Cox probably wouldn't be my first pick for cable internet service. That said, the provider does have the best broadband coverage and plan selection in the Vegas area. Cox is available south of Vegas from Enterprise and Henderson and to the north beyond Summerlin and North Las Vegas. All households are eligible for speeds ranging from 25Mbps to 940Mbps and a few speed tiers in between. Most homes will be on Cox's cable network, which means slower upload speeds and possible speed degradation due to network congestion. Still, all in all, cable internet is fairly fast and reliable. Cox does have a small fiber presence in Vegas, particularly to the south in select Paradise, Winchester and Whitney neighborhoods, which will deliver faster upload speeds and better reliability (at no extra cost). Whether you're on a cable or fiber connection, you may find Cox's pricing a bit higher than other cable or fiber internet providers. You'll also likely have to sign a one-year contract to get the lowest introductory rate. However, it's not all bad news, as the service comes with a monthly data allowance of 1.25TB, an exclusive online gaming add-on option, and lots of bundling possibilities. Read our Cox internet review. Cox Communications Edit

Price range: $50-$65 per month

Speed range: 200-940Mbps

Connection: Fiber

Perks: No contracts, unlimited data, free equipment with gig service

No contracts, unlimited data, free equipment with gig service Why choose it: Best value on high-speed service in the Vegas area CenturyLink, er, Quantum Fiber is the other top contender for internet service in Las Vegas. If you're wondering what Quantum Fiber is and what it has to do with CenturyLink, it's just the new brand name for CenturyLink's fiber internet service. Other than the name change, service is the same with two plan options: 200Mbps starting at $50 per month or gig service starting at $65 per month. Both plans are a better value compared to similar plans from Cox and promise better upload speed and reliability potential than a cable internet connection. Additionally, there is no data cap like what you'd have with Cox, and there are no equipment fees with gig service, a $15 monthly value. Quantum Fiber is available in much of Las Vegas, but not all. Areas where serviceability is greatest include Twin Lakes, Bonanza Village, Five Points, Paradise and Winchester. Those in areas unserviceable for Quantum Fiber can likely still get internet from CenturyLink, but it'll be on a much slower and less reliable DSL network. Read our CenturyLink internet review. CenturyLink Edit

Price range: $25-$70 per month

Speed range: 300-940Mbps

Connection: 5G home internet

Perks: No contracts, unlimited data, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

No contracts, unlimited data, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Why choose it: Low pricing and decent speed potential with no hassles According to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband map, service is available just about everywhere in Las Vegas aside from the airport. Actual speeds will vary by location, but Verizon advertises a range of 300Mbps to 940Mbps, which is as fast as you'll find from just about any provider for $50 a month. Currently, qualifying Verizon mobile customers can get 50% off the base price for Verizon 5G home internet service. Even if your speeds are on the low end, 300Mbps or just above, $50 (or potentially $25 with the discount) per month with unlimited data and equipment included is a good deal. There are no contract requirements or other special obligations to signing up with Verizon 5G, so it may be worthwhile to try it out and see what speeds and overall service quality you can get. Read our Verizon 5G home internet review.

Las Vegas internet provider details

Top Las Vegas internet providers by availability Provider Starting price Download speed range (Mbps) Equipment cost Approximate availability CNET review score Cox $40-$100 25-940 $13 (skippable) 98% 6.2 Verizon 5G $50-$70 300-940 None 95% N/A CenturyLink $50 5-140 $15 (skippable) 91% 6.7 LV.net $65-$125 15-50 $20 87% N/A Rise Broadband $55-$65 25-100 Up to $16 (varies) 66% 6.2 T-Mobile 5G $50 35-115 None 45% N/A Quantum Fiber $50-$65 200-940 $15 (skippable) 32% 6.7 Valley Communications Association $55-$150 40-1,000 Varies 5% N/A

Las Vegas ISP honorable mentions

These internet providers also serve the Las Vegas area but lack the availability, speed or overall value to be included among the area's best ISPs. If any of the internet providers below are available at your address, they're worth a look, but I'd recommend considering Cox, Quantum Fiber or Verizon 5G first.

CenturyLink

As a DSL internet provider, CenturyLink is better than most with max speeds above 100Mbps starting at $50 per month. Speeds are going to vary widely with a DSL connection, however, and speeds around 60Mbps or below are much more likely with CenturyLink in Las Vegas. In that case, your dollar will go farther with Cox versus CenturyLink.

LV.net

A local fixed wireless provider, LV.net broadcasts broadband signals throughout much of the city. While the availability is convenient and the name nod to Las Vegas is nice, prices are too high and speeds are too slow for the provider to be considered as a viable alternative to Cox, Quantum Fiber, Verizon 5G or even CenturyLink's DSL service.

Rise Broadband

Another fixed wireless provider, Rise Broadband is an excellent choice for internet in rural areas. But if you're in Las Vegas, the 26th largest city in the US, you aren't exactly in a rural area. Considering the speeds you get for the price, there are better ISPs in the Vegas vicinity than Rise. On the other hand, if you're just outside the city limits and on the edge of rural desert territory, Rise Broadband is definitely worth checking out.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet

T-Mobile has the advantage over Verizon when it comes to nationwide 5G home internet availability, but not in Las Vegas. Not only does T-Mobile have less availability than Verizon 5G in the Vegas area, speeds are significantly slower (35 to 115Mbps compared to 300 to 940Mbps) for roughly the same starting price.

Valley Communications Association

This regional provider offers fixed wireless and fiber connections in parts of Las Vegas and surrounding communities. Plans on either side of the service are priced a good bit higher than comparable plans from competing providers like Cox, Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G, so I'd recommend going with them over Valley Communications Association.

Satellite internet

In an honest effort to cover all your internet options in Las Vegas, I have to include satellite internet from HughesNet and Viasat. Yes, it's probably available. No, you don't want it, at least not when Cox, CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber, and others are available.

Internet pricing in Las Vegas

What can you expect to pay for internet in Las Vegas? Taxes and equipment fees aside, anticipate your broadband connection to cost at least $40 per month. Cheaper plans and promotional rates may be available depending on the provider, your address and the time of year, but other than Cox and Rise Broadband (and their cheapest plans) service from all other providers in the Las Vegas area starts at $50 per month or higher.

If you're looking for cheap internet, I'd start by seeing if you're eligible for Verizon's 50% discount for qualifying mobile customers, which would put your monthly internet bill around $25 to $35 per month before taxes. Otherwise, check out the list of cheap internet plans in Las Vegas below.

Most affordable internet plans in Las Vegas Plan Starting monthly price Max download speeds (Mbps) Equipment fee Cox Starter $40 25 $13 (skippable) Rise Broadband 25Mbps $45 25 Up to $16 (varies) Verizon 5G $50 300-940 None Quantum Fiber $50 200 $15 (skippable) CenturyLink Simply Unlimited $50 140 $15 (skippable) T-Mobile 5G $50 35-115 None Valley Communications Association Basic $55 40 Varies LV.net Standard $65 15 $20

Low-income internet options in Las Vegas

There aren't any internet discount programs available specifically to Las Vegas residents, but the nationwide Affordable Connectivity Program could grant you up to $30 per month to go toward your home internet bill.

As for discount programs from Las Vegas ISPs, Cox offers a low-income internet plan, Connect2Compete, which starts at just $10 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps. Visit the official Cox Connect2Compete page for more information including how to apply. CenturyLink does not have a similar discounted internet plan, but the provider does participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, meaning you could get CenturyLink (or Quantum Fiber) home internet for a net cost of $20 per month after the $30 ACP credit.

Cox also offers a decent prepaid internet plan available to all customers regardless of economic status or qualifications. The plan comes with speeds up to 100Mbps starting at $50 per month. No credit check, deposit, modem rental fee or contracts are required.

Las Vegas internet speeds

How do internet speeds in Las Vegas compare to other cities? Speedtest.net ranked Las Vegas 95th for fastest average tested speeds while North Las Vegas came in 31st among US cities. In both locations, Cox returned the fastest average speeds with 190Mbps in North Las Vegas and 177Mbps in Las Vegas.

So if you're looking for high-speed internet in Las Vegas, Cox will probably be your best option. It's the only provider that offers gig speeds throughout the entire region and some neighborhoods may be eligible for fiber service, which can deliver equally fast upload speeds.

Quantum Fiber is also a decent choice for gig internet, and it's less expensive than what you'll get from Cox, but it has far less coverage than Cox in Las Vegas, available to only around a third of households in the area. And while Verizon 5G covers much of Las Vegas with speeds of 300 to 940Mbps, that's a wide range and not all households will be eligible for the max.

High-speed internet plans in Las Vegas Plan Starting monthly price Max download speeds (Mbps) Data cap Quantum Fiber Gig $65 940 None Cox Gigablast $100 940 1.25TB Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 940 None CenturyLink Simply Unlimited $50 140 1TB T-Mobile 5G Home Internet $50 115 None Rise Broadband 100Mbps $65 100 250GB (unlimited data available)

Contracts and data caps

No major Las Vegas ISP requires a contract for service, but you may have to sign a one-year agreement with Cox in order to get the lowest introductory pricing. If you plan on staying in the area and keeping your service for a year or longer, the contract is no big deal. But, if you may move or cancel service before the contract is up, Cox may hit you with a costly early termination fee. For truly contract-free internet service, consider CenturyLink (and Quantum Fiber), Verizon 5G, T-Mobile 5G or Rise Broadband.

Cox is also the only provider with a hard data cap and monthly fees -- up to $100 -- for going over. While CenturyLink has a monthly data cap of 1TB, there is no fee for going over, though frequent and excessive overages may violate the terms of service. Rise Broadband has a data cap of 250GB with select plans, but you can upgrade to unlimited data for an additional $10 per month. 5G home internet from Verizon or T-Mobile comes with no data cap.

Internet in Las Vegas recap

Cox, Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G will be your three best bets for high-speed internet in Las Vegas. Cox boasts the greatest coverage in the area and the best plan selection around, but all plans come with a data cap and possibly a one-year contract.

Quantum Fiber doesn't have contracts or data overage fees, but plan selection is a bit more limited and service is only available to around a third of Vegas residents.

Verizon's 5G Home Internet could be a suitable alternative to cable or fiber connections, but 5G technology is still relatively new and the speeds and service quality you experience could vary widely depending on your address. The pricing is fair, however, especially if you qualify for the 50% discount.

Las Vegas internet FAQs

Does Las Vegas have fiber internet? Yes. Roughly a third of Las Vegas households are eligible for fiber-optic internet service. Quantum Fiber offers the greatest fiber internet coverage in Las Vegas and surrounding areas, but Cox also has a small fiber presence in Las Vegas.

Is Cox or CenturyLink better? Both providers have their pros and cons, but the better provider will ultimately come down to which service type is available at your address. Cox's cable connection offers faster speeds, and more speed variety, than CenturyLink's DSL service. On the other hand, while CenturyLink's Quantum Fiber service only presents two plan options, both are a better value compared to similar speed tiers from Cox.