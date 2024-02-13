Best Internet Providers in Daytona Beach, Florida

What is the best internet provider in Daytona Beach?

With broad coverage and low broadband prices, CNET recommends Spectrum as the best internet service provider for most Daytona Beach households. According to FCC data, Spectrum is available to over 90% of addresses in Daytona Beach, meaning it's a likely option for home internet wherever you're located in the area. Other ISPs, such as AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, also serve Daytona Beach, so the best provider might come down to which is accessible at your location.

Although Daytona Beach's download speeds won't conjure up images of the fastest racers on the track, AT&T Fiber does offer symmetrical speeds up to 5,000 megabits per second for $225 monthly -- the speediest service available. If you're looking for the cheapest plan in Daytona Beach, Spectrum Internet costs $40 per month for download speeds of 300Mbps.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Daytona Beach across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable. Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Daytona Beach. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Daytona Beach, Florida, in 2024

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Daytona Beach, FL Our take - This cable giant offers the most affordable internet service in Daytona Beach: $40 for 300Mbps with unlimited data. Customers can also get 1 gigabit of speed for only $60 per month -- which is cheaper than gigabit plans from AT&T Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet. Spectrum Internet comes with no data caps or yearly commitments and provides a free modem on all plans. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Compare Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best fiber internet in Daytona Beach, FL Our take - While we usually tend to recommend fiber connectivity over cable, less than 20% of residents in Daytona Beach will have access to AT&T Fiber. However, if AT&T Fiber is an option at your location, move this provider to the top of your list. AT&T Fiber offers symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits with no data caps, equipment fees or required contracts. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Daytona Beach, FL Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet might not offer the fastest speeds or cheapest prices in Daytona Beach, but its all-inclusive service makes it an enticing choice. For $60 per month -- or $40 for eligible mobile customers -- you can reach speeds up to 245Mbps. This fixed wireless ISP also comes with unlimited data and equipment without requiring you to sign a contract. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Daytona Beach internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet DSL hybrid $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $40-$60 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Daytona Beach

The best internet deals and top promotions in Daytona Beach depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Daytona Beach internet providers, such as Spectrum and T-Mobile, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Daytona Beach

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites, and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Daytona Beach FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Daytona Beach? Spectrum offers wide availability and the lowest-priced plan in the area, making it the best internet provider for most residents living in the World's Most Famous Beach. Spectrum also places first on CNET's list of the best cable internet providers, thanks to its straightforward pricing and broad coverage.

Is fiber internet available in Daytona Beach? AT&T Fiber is the only fiber provider serving Daytona Beach, but availability is sparse. The FCC reports that less than 20% of households can access fiber connectivity.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Daytona Beach? Spectrum offers the cheapest plan in Daytona Beach, costing $40 per month for speeds up to 300Mbps.