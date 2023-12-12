Best Internet Providers in Dayton, Ohio

What is the best internet provider in Dayton?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Dayton. It’s the only fiber provider widely available in the city, and equipment is included in all plans. AT&T also has the highest customer satisfaction scores of any provider in the area.

If you can’t get AT&T Fiber at your address, Spectrum has the cheapest internet plans in Dayton and is available almost everywhere in the city. Prices start at just $30 a month, but they increase significantly after two years, and it costs an extra $5 monthly to rent equipment through Spectrum.

T-Mobile Home Internet is another good backup option in Dayton. Download speeds average between 72 and 245Mbps -- fast enough for small to medium-sized homes -- and T-Mobile guarantees it won’t ever raise your price.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Dayton across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Dayton. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Dayton, Ohio

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Dayton, OH Our take - AT&T Fiber is one of the best overall internet providers in the country, and it’s widely available throughout Dayton. It uses a fiber-optic connection, which means you’ll get much faster upload speeds than you would with other providers, which is essential for online gamers and remote workers. People are generally very happy with AT&T’s service: the ISP earned the number one spot in both J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s annual surveys. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Cheapest internet in Dayton, OH Our take - Spectrum has the lowest starting prices of any internet provider in Dayton, and it’s available at 93% of homes in the city, according to FCC data. The primary drawbacks are that its upload speeds are much slower than download speeds, and its prices increase significantly after two years. Still, two years is a long time in the internet world, and Spectrum doesn’t require a contract, so you can cancel service if the price gets too high. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Dayton, OH Our take - If you can’t get AT&T Fiber and don’t want to worry about Spectrum’s price increases, T-Mobile’s wireless internet offers a nice alternative. Its speeds aren’t the fastest -- households with one or two people using the internet at once will get by fine -- but it includes equipment in the monthly fee and provides a price-lock guarantee. T-Mobile also has the highest customer satisfaction score of any non-fiber ISP in the ACSI’s most recent survey. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Dayton internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Altafiber Fiber $40-$100 400-2,000Mbps $11 (optional) None None N/A AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 Up to 140Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $30-$60 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Dayton? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Spectrum Internet 100 $30 100Mbps $5 (optional) Altafiber Fioptics 400 $40 400Mbps $11 (optional) Spectrum Internet Ultra $40 500Mbps $5 (optional) Altafiber Fioptics 600 $50 600Mbps $11 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Davel5957 / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Dayton

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Dayton depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Dayton internet providers, such as Verizon 5G Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, Spectrum and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Dayton

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Dayton FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Dayton? AT&T Fiber is Dayton's best internet service provider, offering the best combination of availability, speed and value. Prices start at $55 per month, and all plans have symmetrical upload and download speeds, which is valuable for people who game online and make many video calls.

Is fiber internet available in Dayton? Yes, fiber internet is available to 43% of Dayton households, according to FCC data. Fiber is primarily offered by AT&T Fiber, but Altafiber also has a fiber presence in neighborhoods on the south side, like Oakwood and Belmont.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Dayton? Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Dayton, with plans starting at $30 a month for 100Mbps download speeds. That said, prices increase significantly after two years.