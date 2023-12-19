Best Internet Providers in Conroe, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Conroe?

Fidium Fiber is the best internet provider in Conroe, offering fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds at low prices. Prices increase by $20 a month in the second year, but even with that spike, Fidium is still one of the best deals in Conroe.

If you can’t get Fidium Fiber at your address, Optimum has the broadest coverage in Conroe and is a great backup option. Like all cable providers, its upload speeds are significantly lower than download speeds, but that is typically an issue only for heavy gamers or remote workers.

Verizon 5G Home Internet is another good option in Conroe. It provides fast speeds at decent prices, and many enticing deals are available for new customers, including discounts for Verizon Wireless customers.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Conroe across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Conroe. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Conroe, Texas

Connection Fiber Speed range 50 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $75 per month Fidium Fiber Best internet provider in Conroe, TX Our take - Fidium Fiber is a regional internet provider that serves the Houston and Nacogdoches areas, and it's your best option for internet in Conroe. All plans have upload speeds that are just as fast as download speeds, which is useful if you game online or work from home. It's also incredibly cheap: plans start at just $25 monthly for 100/100Mbps speeds. Prices increase by $20 on every plan after a year, but even with that hike, it's still one of the better values in the city. Key Info No data caps

no contracts

no contracts

$25 monthly utility fee

Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Optimum Broadest coverage in Conroe, TX Our take - According to FCC data, Optimum's cable internet plans are available to 74% of Conroe homes, and it's a great option to have in your back pocket. You'll get solid speeds for the price, and Optimum includes all the equipment you need at no extra cost. That said, Optimum received below-average scores from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index, with complaints centering around poor customer service and outages. Read full review Pros and Cons Pros High speeds with competitive pricing

No data caps, no contracts

Two-year price guarantee

Fiber service available to 1.6 million homes Cons Low customer satisfaction score

Slow upload speeds for cable internet customers Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Check with Optimum Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Conroe, TX Our take - Houston is a city that gets Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband speeds, so Conroe is well-covered by Verizon's 5G Home Internet -- around half of all residents have access to it. Speeds go up to 1,000Mbps, and Verizon usually offers several deals for new customers, including a price-lock guarantee, free equipment and discounts for Verizon Wireless customers. Read full review Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Stanford Photos / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Conroe

Conroe's best internet deals and top promotions depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Conroe internet providers, such as Verizon, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Fidium Fiber, Optimum and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Conroe

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Conroe FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Conroe? Fidium Fiber is the best internet service provider in Conroe, offering the fastest speeds in the city and some of the lowest prices. The major caveat is that Fidium increases its prices by $20 monthly in year two, but it’s still a good deal even after that kicks in.

Is fiber internet available in Conroe? Yes, fiber internet is available to 63% of Conroe residents, according to FCC data. Fidium Fiber and Tachus Fiber both offer fiber internet in the city.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Conroe? Xfinity has the cheapest internet plan in Conroe, with prices starting at $20 per month. That said, prices increase significantly after the first year.