Best Internet Providers in Columbus, Ohio

AT&T Fiber - Best overall among internet providers in Columbus Prices from $55 - $180 per month

Speeds from 300 - 5,000Mbps

Unlimited data Check with AT&T Fiber Or call to order: (866) 814-9523 T-Mobile Home Internet - Best cheap plan among internet providers in Columbus Prices from $50 per month

Speeds from 72 - 245Mbps

Unlimited data Check with T-Mobile Or call to order: (877) 978-4163 Spectrum - Best cable internet among broadband providers in Columbus Prices from $50 - $90 per month

Speeds from 300 - 940Mbps

Unlimited data

Columbus may be home to The Ohio State University, but it's also the land of several internet service providers that offer a little something for everyone. The bustling city in the center of Ohio is rapidly growing its fiber service, increasing high-speed internet availability. Currently, AT&T offers fiber plans for a reasonable price, making AT&T Fiber the best internet provider in Columbus. However, there's more than just AT&T.

AT&T offers some of the overall fastest upload speeds across the board, but when it comes to Columbus, it's neck and neck with Spectrum. Spectrum has the highest median download speed in Ohio's capital city at 252 megabits per second, and the toss-up is due in part to the fact that many of Columbus' customers only have access to AT&T's DSL service and not high-speed fiber. In the end, though, AT&T still comes out on top, with its fan-favorite fiber service outperforming Spectrum's network.

Beyond these two ISPs, Columbus residents also have access to satellite internet -- great for rural customers -- and other popular providers like T-Mobile and Verizon, which offer discounts to their mobile customers.

Ahead, find a full breakdown of ISPs in Columbus to decide which company is best for your speed needs and budget.

Best internet providers in the Buckeye City

Plenty of solid ISPs are available in Columbus; we rate many of them as good options. These are our absolute top contenders.

AT&T Fiber Best overall among internet providers in Columbus Check availability Or call to order: (866) 814-9523 Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included AT&T is widely available throughout Columbus and is notably reliable for its fiber service's upload and download speeds. You'll find fiber and DSL options in the Columbus area. Availability: Nearly all of Columbus has access to AT&T's DSL service, though the ISP is deprioritizing this in favor of its AT&T Air fixed wireless option. For some parts of Columbus, especially downtown, you'll find fiber service, and that availability is increasing. Plans and pricing: Fiber plans range in download speed from 300Mbps to 5,000Mbps. Prices span from $55 a month to $180 monthly. The 100Mbps DSL plan costs $70 a month. Fees and service details: There are no contracts, equipment fees or data caps with AT&T Fiber. Read our AT&T home internet review. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: (866) 814-9523

T-Mobile Home Internet Best cheap plan among internet providers in Columbus Check availability Or call to order: (877) 978-4163 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile is rapidly expanding its coverage and landed in Columbus in early 2022. Though it's not available everywhere and only offers one plan, it is reasonably priced. Potential customers can check eligibility here. Availability: T-Mobile's availability in Columbus is spotty, though it's billed as widely available. It's especially available in the city's outskirts, where people generally don't have as many ISP options. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile Home Internet features one plan at $50 a month. Go5G Plus or Magenta Max phone plan customers can get it for $30 monthly, while Go5G, Magenta, or Essentials phone plan customers can get discounted service for $40. Speeds range from 72 to 245Mbps. Fees and service details: T-Mobile Home Internet boasts no contracts, data caps or fees. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: (877) 978-4163

Spectrum Best cable internet among broadband providers in Columbus Check availability Or call to order: (877) 981-0954 Product details Price range $50 - $90 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Spectrum offers a wide variety of plans at budget-friendly prices. It's also widely available throughout the Columbus area. Availability: Spectrum's internet service is available pretty much everywhere in Columbus and the surrounding area. Plans and pricing: Plans range from $30 to $90 per month, with speeds that include 100Mbps to 1Gbps. Fees and service details: You'll find no data caps or contracts, though a router will run you an additional $5 monthly. Customers may also see a price hike after the first 12 months of service. Read our Spectrum home internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability Or call to order: (877) 981-0954

Internet providers in Columbus overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL/fiber $55-$180 10-5,000Mbps None 1.5TB for plans under 100Mbps None 7.4 Breezeline Cable $20-$60 100-1,000Mbps $15 None None N/A Brightspeed DSL/Fiber $50-$60 200-940Mbps None None None N/A Spectrum Cable $20-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

All available Columbus residential internet providers

Beyond our best list, a handful of other ISPs in Columbus have various plans and prices. These include DSL and satellite and speeds up to 5,000Mbps.

Breezeline : Breezeline's cable internet is available in about 70% of Columbus, and plans range from $20 to $60 per month and 100 to 1,000Mbps.

Breezeline's cable internet is available in about 70% of Columbus, and plans range from $20 to $60 per month and 100 to 1,000Mbps. Brightspeed : Brightspeed took over CenturyLink's network in Columbus. The DSL and fiber service is available in about half of the Columbus area. DSL speeds go up to 100Mbps for $50 a month, while fiber speeds start at 200Mbps for $30 monthly.

Brightspeed took over CenturyLink's network in Columbus. The DSL and fiber service is available in about half of the Columbus area. DSL speeds go up to 100Mbps for $50 a month, while fiber speeds start at 200Mbps for $30 monthly. Satellite internet Viasat Starlink HughesNet

Verizon 5G Home Internet 5G internet service

Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

Columbus internet details at a glance

Broadband availability N/A people have access to broadband internet of any type No provider data available Most available internet technology

Columbus offers a variety of ISPs in and around the central metro area. The plans and prices are wide-ranging, so whether you need internet to simply check your email or you're a hardcore gamer, there's something for you.

Pricing details on Columbus home internet service

Columbus' broadband prices are pretty reasonable, with the average starting price at just over $44 a month. Most ISPs offer a plan that's $50 a month or below, and only a few skew higher than that (largely the satellite providers).

Cheap internet options in the Columbus metro area

The cheapest plans you'll likely find in Columbus are Spectrum's $30-a-month plan and Breezeline's Base $20 monthly plan. However, these are not available in all areas of the city. The best deal would be Breezeline's UltraFast plan at $40 a month for 500Mbps. Why? If you break down the numbers further, Breezeline's UltraFast plan comes to just 8 cents per Mbps. Breezeline's Base plan at $20 a month, though it's the cheapest monthly plan, is 20 cents per Mbps. Some customers may also qualify for a lower-cost internet plan through the Affordable Connectivity Program.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Columbus? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Breezeline Base $20 100Mbps None None Spectrum $30 100Mbps Free modem; $5 router None Brightspeed $50 200Mbps None None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 245Mbps None None HughesNet $50 25Mbps $15 2 years Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 300Mbps None None AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300Mbps None None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Here are the internet speeds you can find in Columbus

Download speeds Columbus - 121 Mbps OH - 114 Mbps US - 133 Mbps Upload speeds Columbus - 35 Mbps OH - 33 Mbps US - 46 Mbps

Speeds range from a very modest 3Mbps to 5,000Mbps in Columbus -- though not everyone will have access to these numbers. Many plans sit in the 100 to 300Mbps range, while some much faster speeds can be found.

Fastest internet providers in Columbus

AT&T offers the fastest internet plans in Columbus. It boasts fiber options that include multi-gigabit plans.

What's the final word on internet providers in Columbus?



AT&T's fiber plans are the best bet in Columbus, but they're not available to all customers in the city. However, there are plenty of other reliable, affordable and fast plans. Whether you need satellite or cable, fiber or DSL, there are several options, with some starting at just $20 a month.

Internet providers in Columbus FAQs

Is fiber internet available in Columbus? Fiber internet is available through AT&T and Brightspeed. Though neither is widely available, you'll find access to fiber in about 20% of the Columbus area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Columbus? Breezeline offers a $20 monthly plan that's the cheapest in Columbus. However, customers may be able to save the most money through Verizon or T-Mobile if they're already mobile customers. Both ISPs offer deals to eligible mobile customers who sign up for internet service. Check your Verizon eligibility here and your T-Mobile eligibility here.

Is AT&T or Spectrum better? If you have access to AT&T's Fiber, it offers much faster speeds and value than Spectrum's cable plans. However, if you're leaning on AT&T's DSL plans, Spectrum is a faster, more reliable bet. Find a full comparison of the two here.