Best Internet Providers in Columbus, Ohio

AT&T's fiber internet is the best option for broadband service in Columbus, but if you don't have access, try one of these other cheap, fast ISPs.

hedy-phillips-headshot
hedy-phillips-headshot
Hedy Phillips CNET Contributor
Hedy Phillips is a freelance lifestyle writer based in New York. While she's not writing on topics like living on a budget and tips for city dwelling, she can usually be found at a concert or sightseeing in a new city. Over the past 10 years, her bylines have appeared in a number of publications, including POPSUGAR, Hunker, and more.
See full bio
Hedy Phillips
6 min read
AT&T Fiber - Best overall among internet providers in Columbus
  • Prices from $55 - $180 per month
  • Speeds from 300 - 5,000Mbps
  • Unlimited data
T-Mobile Home Internet - Best cheap plan among internet providers in Columbus
  • Prices from $50 per month
  • Speeds from 72 - 245Mbps
  • Unlimited data
Spectrum - Best cable internet among broadband providers in Columbus
  • Prices from $50 - $90 per month
  • Speeds from 300 - 940Mbps
  • Unlimited data
Columbus may be home to The Ohio State University, but it's also the land of several internet service providers that offer a little something for everyone. The bustling city in the center of Ohio is rapidly growing its fiber service, increasing high-speed internet availability. Currently, AT&T offers fiber plans for a reasonable price, making AT&T Fiber the best internet provider in Columbus. However, there's more than just AT&T.

AT&T offers some of the overall fastest upload speeds across the board, but when it comes to Columbus, it's neck and neck with Spectrum. Spectrum has the highest median download speed in Ohio's capital city at 252 megabits per second, and the toss-up is due in part to the fact that many of Columbus' customers only have access to AT&T's DSL service and not high-speed fiber. In the end, though, AT&T still comes out on top, with its fan-favorite fiber service outperforming Spectrum's network. 

Beyond these two ISPs, Columbus residents also have access to satellite internet -- great for rural customers -- and other popular providers like T-Mobile and Verizon, which offer discounts to their mobile customers.

Ahead, find a full breakdown of ISPs in Columbus to decide which company is best for your speed needs and budget. 

Best internet providers in the Buckeye City

Plenty of solid ISPs are available in Columbus; we rate many of them as good options. These are our absolute top contenders.

AT&T Fiber

Best overall among internet providers in Columbus

Product details
Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included

AT&T is widely available throughout Columbus and is notably reliable for its fiber service's upload and download speeds. You'll find fiber and DSL options in the Columbus area.

Availability: Nearly all of Columbus has access to AT&T's DSL service, though the ISP is deprioritizing this in favor of its AT&T Air fixed wireless option. For some parts of Columbus, especially downtown, you'll find fiber service, and that availability is increasing.

Plans and pricing: Fiber plans range in download speed from 300Mbps to 5,000Mbps. Prices span from $55 a month to $180 monthly. The 100Mbps DSL plan costs $70 a month.

Fees and service details: There are no contracts, equipment fees or data caps with AT&T Fiber.

Read our AT&T home internet review.

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best cheap plan among internet providers in Columbus

Product details
Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees

T-Mobile is rapidly expanding its coverage and landed in Columbus in early 2022. Though it's not available everywhere and only offers one plan, it is reasonably priced. Potential customers can check eligibility here.

Availability: T-Mobile's availability in Columbus is spotty, though it's billed as widely available. It's especially available in the city's outskirts, where people generally don't have as many ISP options.

Plans and pricing: T-Mobile Home Internet features one plan at $50 a month. Go5G Plus or Magenta Max phone plan customers can get it for $30 monthly, while Go5G, Magenta, or Essentials phone plan customers can get discounted service for $40. Speeds range from 72 to 245Mbps.

Fees and service details: T-Mobile Home Internet boasts no contracts, data caps or fees.

Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review.

Spectrum

Best cable internet among broadband providers in Columbus

Product details
Price range $50 - $90 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Spectrum offers a wide variety of plans at budget-friendly prices. It's also widely available throughout the Columbus area.

Availability: Spectrum's internet service is available pretty much everywhere in Columbus and the surrounding area.

Plans and pricing: Plans range from $30 to $90 per month, with speeds that include 100Mbps to 1Gbps.

Fees and service details: You'll find no data caps or contracts, though a router will run you an additional $5 monthly. Customers may also see a price hike after the first 12 months of service.

Read our Spectrum home internet review.

Internet providers in Columbus overview

ProviderInternet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
AT&T DSL/fiber$55-$18010-5,000MbpsNone1.5TB for plans under 100MbpsNone7.4
Breezeline Cable$20-$60100-1,000Mbps$15 NoneNoneN/A
Brightspeed DSL/Fiber$50-$60200-940MbpsNoneNoneNoneN/A
Spectrum Cable$20-$90300-1,000MbpsFree modem; $5 routerNoneNone7.2
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$50 72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless$50-$7085-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
All available Columbus residential internet providers

Beyond our best list, a handful of other ISPs in Columbus have various plans and prices. These include DSL and satellite and speeds up to 5,000Mbps.

  • BreezelineBreezeline's cable internet is available in about 70% of Columbus, and plans range from $20 to $60 per month and 100 to 1,000Mbps.
  • Brightspeed: Brightspeed took over CenturyLink's network in Columbus. The DSL and fiber service is available in about half of the Columbus area. DSL speeds go up to 100Mbps for $50 a month, while fiber speeds start at 200Mbps for $30 monthly.
  • Satellite internet: Residents can access satellite internet through Viasat, Starlink and HughesNet in Columbus. Viasat's plans start at $65 per month for 25Mbps and go up to $250 for 50Mbps. The recently launched Starlink offers the fastest speeds (up to 250Mbps) for $90 to $120 a month, and HughesNet's plans start at $50 a month for 25Mbps.
  • Verizon 5G Home Internet: Verizon offers 5G internet service throughout central Columbus. Plans start at $50 a month for 85 to 300Mbps and go up to $70 a month for 300 to 1,000Mbps. Verizon Wireless customers could pay as little as $25 monthly for internet with autopay and select mobile plans.
Sunrise over the Main Street Bridge in Columbus, Ohio, with the city skyline in the distance.columbus-gettyimages-1203387015
Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

Columbus internet details at a glance

Broadband availability

N/Apeople have access to broadband internet of any type
No provider data available
Source: FCC

Most available internet technology

    Source: FCC

    Columbus offers a variety of ISPs in and around the central metro area. The plans and prices are wide-ranging, so whether you need internet to simply check your email or you're a hardcore gamer, there's something for you.

    Pricing details on Columbus home internet service

    Columbus' broadband prices are pretty reasonable, with the average starting price at just over $44 a month. Most ISPs offer a plan that's $50 a month or below, and only a few skew higher than that (largely the satellite providers).

    Cheap internet options in the Columbus metro area

    The cheapest plans you'll likely find in Columbus are Spectrum's $30-a-month plan and Breezeline's Base $20 monthly plan. However, these are not available in all areas of the city. The best deal would be Breezeline's UltraFast plan at $40 a month for 500Mbps. Why? If you break down the numbers further, Breezeline's UltraFast plan comes to just 8 cents per Mbps. Breezeline's Base plan at $20 a month, though it's the cheapest monthly plan, is 20 cents per Mbps. Some customers may also qualify for a lower-cost internet plan through the Affordable Connectivity Program.  

    What's the cheapest internet plan in Columbus?

    ProviderStarting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment feeContract
    Breezeline Base $20 100MbpsNoneNone
    Spectrum $30 100MbpsFree modem; $5 routerNone
    Brightspeed $50 200MbpsNoneNone
    T-Mobile Home Internet $50 245MbpsNoneNone
    HughesNet $50 25Mbps$152 years
    Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 300MbpsNoneNone
    AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300MbpsNoneNone
    Here are the internet speeds you can find in Columbus

    Download speeds

    Columbus - 121 Mbps
    OH - 114 Mbps
    US - 133 Mbps

    Upload speeds

    Columbus - 35 Mbps
    OH - 33 Mbps
    US - 46 Mbps

    Speeds range from a very modest 3Mbps to 5,000Mbps in Columbus -- though not everyone will have access to these numbers. Many plans sit in the 100 to 300Mbps range, while some much faster speeds can be found.

    Fastest internet providers in Columbus

    AT&T offers the fastest internet plans in Columbus. It boasts fiber options that include multi-gigabit plans.

    What are the fastest internet plans in Columbus?

    ProviderMax download speedMax upload speedStarting priceData capContract
    AT&T Fiber 5000 5,000Mbps5,000Mbps$180 NoneNone
    AT&T Fiber 2000 2,000Mbps2,000Mbps$110 NoneNone
    AT&T Fiber 1000 1,000Mbps1,000Mbps$80 NoneNone
    Verizon 5G Home Internet Plus 1,000Mbps50Mbps$70 NoneNone
    Breezeline GigaFast 1,000Mbps50Mbps$60 NoneNone
    Spectrum Internet Gig 1,000Mbps35Mbps$90 NoneNone
    Brightspeed 940Mbps880Mbps$60 NoneNone
    What's the final word on internet providers in Columbus?

    AT&T's fiber plans are the best bet in Columbus, but they're not available to all customers in the city. However, there are plenty of other reliable, affordable and fast plans. Whether you need satellite or cable, fiber or DSL, there are several options, with some starting at just $20 a month.

    Internet providers in Columbus FAQs

    Is fiber internet available in Columbus?

    Fiber internet is available through AT&T and Brightspeed. Though neither is widely available, you'll find access to fiber in about 20% of the Columbus area.

    Who is the cheapest internet provider in Columbus?

    Breezeline offers a $20 monthly plan that's the cheapest in Columbus. However, customers may be able to save the most money through Verizon or T-Mobile if they're already mobile customers. Both ISPs offer deals to eligible mobile customers who sign up for internet service. Check your Verizon eligibility here and your T-Mobile eligibility here

    Is AT&T or Spectrum better?

    If you have access to AT&T's Fiber, it offers much faster speeds and value than Spectrum's cable plans. However, if you're leaning on AT&T's DSL plans, Spectrum is a faster, more reliable bet. Find a full comparison of the two here.

    Which internet provider in Columbus offers the fastest plan?

    AT&T Fiber offers the AT&T 5000 plan for $180 a month. You'll also find AT&T 2000 and AT&T 1000 plans that are plenty fast for most. Those plans cost $110 a month and $80 a month, respectively.

